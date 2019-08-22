Thunder Energies (TNRG) Appoints Distributor for the European Community and United Kingdom

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla., Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thunder Energies Corporation (OTCQB:TNRG) announced today the appointment of Integrated Nanoscience and Commodity Exchange (https://inscx.com), based in the Republic of Ireland, as its product distributor for the European Community and the United Kingdom. The Commodity Exchange is a specialist marketplace for advanced materials, technologies and instrumentation.

Commenting on the appointment, Commodity Exchange management stated: "We are delighted to be appointed to act as the distributor of Thunder Energies Corporation for the European Community and the United Kingdom. Furthermore, we deem our member base, in particular those within the security, space and propulsion sectors, stand to gain from embracing their cutting-edge technologies."

Thunder Energies Corporation is focused on the manufacturing, sale and service of three cutting edge technologies: the Santilli telescopes with concave lenses; the hadronic reactors for the synthesis of the neutron from the hydrogen gas; and HyperFurnaces for the full combustion of fossil fuels. These technologies have been organized into three Divisions: Optics, Scanning, and Combustion.

Visit www.thunder-energies.com for more information.

Paul Knopick

pknopick@eandecommunications.com

940.262.3584

SOURCE Thunder Energies Corporation