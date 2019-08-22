Log in
Thunder Energies (TNRG) Appoints Distributor for the European Community and United Kingdom

08/22/2019 | 06:06am EDT

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla., Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thunder Energies Corporation (OTCQB:TNRG) announced today the appointment of Integrated Nanoscience and Commodity Exchange  (https://inscx.com), based in the Republic of Ireland, as its product distributor for the European Community and the United Kingdom. The Commodity Exchange is a specialist marketplace for advanced materials, technologies and  instrumentation.

Commenting on the appointment, Commodity Exchange management stated: "We are delighted to be appointed to act as the  distributor of Thunder Energies Corporation for the European Community and the United Kingdom. Furthermore, we deem our member base, in particular those within the security, space and propulsion sectors, stand to gain from embracing their cutting-edge technologies." 

Thunder Energies Corporation is focused on the manufacturing, sale and service of three cutting edge technologies: the Santilli telescopes with concave lenses; the hadronic reactors for the synthesis of the neutron from the hydrogen gas; and HyperFurnaces for the full combustion of fossil fuels. These technologies have been organized into three Divisions: Optics, Scanning, and Combustion.

Visit www.thunder-energies.com for more information.

Paul Knopick
pknopick@eandecommunications.com
940.262.3584

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thunder-energies-tnrg-appoints-distributor-for-the-european-community-and-united-kingdom-300905548.html

SOURCE Thunder Energies Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
