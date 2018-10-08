Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ThyssenKrupp Industrial : awarded contract for continuous mining system in Thailand

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2018 | 05:03pm CEST

thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions, a leading partner for the engineering, construction and service of industrial plants and systems, has signed a contract to supply a large-scale continuous mining system to Italian-Thai Development PLC (ITD). ITD is a Thailand's leading integrated construction firm with wide experiences and expertise in construction activities. The mining system, including two newly developed barracuda bucket wheel excavators, will be used to remove overburden at the Mae Moh coal mine in Northern Thailand. It is due to go into operation in spring 2020.

Torsten Gerlach, CEO of the Mining Technologies business unit at thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions: 'The barracuda compact bucket wheel excavator is one of our recent innovations for the mining industry. We are pleased to see this new technology supporting ITD's future open-pit operations, contributing to a more efficient and cost-saving environment. As with all our mining solutions, this builds customer value by increasing yields while minimizing impacts.'

Mae Moh mine is the largest open-pit lignite mine in Southeast Asia. It is located some 600 kilometers from Bangkok, in Lampang province in the north of Thailand. The new mining equipment, with capacities of up to 18,000 tons per hour, will be used to remove, convey and dump overburden. Two barracuda compact bucket wheel excavators with belt wagons and hopper cars will be supplied by thyssenkrupp, as well as two spreaders with tripper cars. Within the scope of the order thyssenkrupp will take care of engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning of the continuous mining system.

New barracuda technology reduces operating costs and environmental impacts

Thanks to its continuous operation the new mining system will help reduce both operating costs and environmental emissions at the Mae Moh mine. This is made possible by the use of two barracuda bucket wheel excavators that are able to work in hard material layers. Combined mining and loading of material by a single machine eliminates the need for blasting and separate loading operations.

About us:

Learn more about the barracuda technology in our digital magazine Insights.

www.thyssenkrupp-industrial-solutions.com

Twitter: @thyssenkrupp

Company blog: engineered.thyssenkrupp.com

Disclaimer

ThyssenKrupp Industrial Solutions AG published this content on 08 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2018 15:02:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:39pBain Capital to take majority stake in Rocket Software
RE
05:34pUK union calls on its Uber drivers to strike on Tuesday
RE
05:32pCzechs join Ireland, Nordic countries in opposing EU digital tax
RE
05:25pPliskova sees off Lepchenko in Tianjin opener
RE
05:18pISE IRISH STOCK EXCHANGE : Vfn announcement - change to nrm
PU
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
05:15pWorld shares slide on China growth fears, dollar gains
RE
05:14pBEARS ON AIR : Build-A-Bear Radio™ Launches In Partnership With Digital Broadcast Platform Dash Radio
PR
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NORSK HYDRO : European shares fall as risk-off sentiment spreads
2SOPHOS GROUP PLC : SOPHOS : Notice of Results
3ENSCO PLC : ENSCO : and Rowan Companies plc Agree to Combine, Creating Industry-Leading Offshore Driller
4TOTAL : Total, Sonatrach Sign Agreements on Gas Field, Petrochemical Joint Venture
5ROCKET INTERNET SE : ROCKET INTERNET SE: Release of a capital market information

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.