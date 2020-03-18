Thyssenkrupp considers production cuts as coronavirus spreads

The car industry is Thyssenkrupp's single biggest customer group, buying numerous components and steel parts from the steel-to-submarines conglomerate.

"We want to keep employed as many employees as possible, even if we are partially running out of work," Thyssenkrupp board member Oliver Burkhard said in a statement.

"To do so we will be looking at all options, including short-time working allowances," Burkhard, Thyssenkrupp's chief human resources officer, said.

Earlier this week, several carmakers, including Volkswagen and Daimler, introduced far-reaching production cuts due to the spread of the coronavirus, raising the question of when their suppliers would follow suit.

