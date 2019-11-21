Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Thyssenkrupp scraps dividend for first time in six years as pain continues

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/21/2019 | 02:07am EST
A logo of Thyssenkrupp AG is pictured at the company's headquarters in Essen

ESSEN, Germany (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp on Thursday scrapped its dividend after its full-year net loss widened five-fold, raising pressure on new Chief Executive Officer Martina Merz to sell the group's elevator division as an operational turnaround seems distant.

The German conglomerate has been in decline over the past 18 months, suffering from four profit warnings and two failed attempts to restructure, triggering a decision to sell its best asset - elevators - in a last-ditch turnaround effort.

Caused by operational weakness in its cyclical businesses as well as restructuring charges, Thyssenkrupp's net loss widened to 304 million euros (£260 million) in 2018-19, compared with 62 million euros in the prior year.

"The performance of many of our businesses is not satisfying," Merz said. "This is also due to the fact that necessary structural improvements and restructuring measures were not implemented with the necessary consequence."

The sprawling conglomerate, whose activities range from steelmaking to plantbuilding, said its adjusted operating profit would only remain stable in 2019/20 after it dived 44% in the last financial year to 802 million euros.

This is mainly due to limited visibility in cyclical areas such as the car sector - its largest client group - as well as materials, the company said, also pointing to geopolitical uncertainties.

For the first time in six years, the German conglomerate will also propose not to pay a dividend for 2018/19, while its net loss for the current business year is expected to widen further.

"Disastrous especially looking at the guidance even as weak operations is no surprise," a local trader said. "Merz now has to show how to put the ailing group back on track."

Shares in the group were indicated to open down 4% at 0654 GMT.

Merz, who has been in the job since Oct. 1, has been tasked with accelerating a turnaround started under her predecessor Guido Kerkhoff, who got the boot in September after just 14 months at the helm.

Hopes to ease the balance sheet pressure now lie with the group's effort to sell its prized elevator division, which could be valued at up to 17 billion euros, and which Thyssenkrupp said will draw binding bids next year.

(Editing by Michelle Martin and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

By Christoph Steitz

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:17aARTGO : Announcement trading halt
PU
02:17aFSP TECHNOLOGY : CRPS Solution for AIoT Devices
PU
02:17aCLOSE BROTHERS : Scheduled Trading Update
PU
02:17aLAMDA DEVELOPMENT : Announcement of regulated information according to Law 3556/2007
PU
02:17aRESIDENTIAL SECURE INCOME : Final Results
PU
02:16aSS&C TECHNOLOGIES : Fundraising in Europe; a guide for US fund managers
PU
02:11aAHRESTY : Supplementary Materials for the First Half of the Year Ending March 31, 2020
PU
02:11aCLM X-1 : Commencement of Drilling
PU
02:11aFW THORPE : Annual General Meeting Statement
PU
02:11aSPAREBANKEN VEST : Reminder of expiry of the bookbuilding and application period
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1A U.S.-China 'phase one' trade deal may not be inked this year
2Oil drops amid new concern over prospects for U.S.-China trade deal
3APPLE INC. : APPLE : Trump Blames Beijing for Lagging Trade Talks
4ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Some Huawei suppliers get U.S. approval to restart sales to blacklisted firm
5A U.S.-China 'phase one' trade deal may not be inked this year

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group