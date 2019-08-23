Tian An China Investments : Discloseable Transaction - Joint Development of the Project and Provision of Financial Assistance (in PDF)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

JOINT DEVELOPMENT OF THE PROJECT AND

PROVISION OF FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE

THE AGREEMENT

On 4th May, 2018, Tian An Pymble, an indirect non wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into the Agreement with LFD Pymble, pursuant to which, LFD Pymble and Tian An Pymble agreed to jointly develop the Land in Australia. LFD Pymble shall provide the Land for the development of the Project, while LFD Pymble and Tian An Pymble shall contribute to meet all the necessary development and construction costs of the Project on a 30:70 basis. Upon completion of the Project, the residential units and the retail shop in the Project shall be sold. LFD Pymble and Tian An Pymble shall share the profits of the Sale in accordance with the terms of the Agreement.

PROVISION OF THE LOAN

In connection with the Agreement, Tian An Pymble has from time to time granted loans to LFD Pymble as LFD Pymble's 30% contribution for the settlement of the development costs of the Project. As at the date of this announcement, Tian An Pymble granted the Loan in the aggregate amount of approximately A$14,385,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$76,816,000) to LFD Pymble.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

The entering into of the Agreement constitutes a joint arrangement pursuant to Rule 14.04(1)(f) of the Listing Rules. The Percentage Ratios for each of the TAP Contribution and the Loan on a stand-alone basis did not exceed 5% and does not constitute a notifiable transaction for the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

As one of the relevant Percentage Ratio(s) in respect of the TAP Contribution, when aggregated with the provision of the Loan, exceeds 5% but is less than 25%, the entering of the Agreement and the provision of the Loan constitute a discloseable transaction for the Company and is subject to announcement requirement but exempt from Shareholders' approval requirement under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.