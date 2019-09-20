Tian An China Investments : Discloseable Transaction - Provision of Financial Assistance (in PDF)

|
DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION
PROVISION OF FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE
PROVISION OF FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE
Reference is made to the Previous Announcement. On 4th May, 2018, Tian An Pymble, an indirect non wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into the Agreement with LFD Pymble, pursuant to which, LFD Pymble and Tian An Pymble agreed to jointly develop the Land in Australia. As at the date of this announcement, Tian An Pymble (i) contributed approximately A$40,707,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$217,375,000) as the TAP Contribution; and
-
granted the Loan in the aggregate amount of approximately A$14,385,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$76,816,000) to LFD Pymble.
On 20th September, 2019, (i) Tian An Pymble and Tian An Australia, an indirect non wholly- owned subsidiary of the Company, each as one of the guarantors, entered into the Facility Agreement, pursuant to which each of Tian An Pymble and Tian An Australia agreed to guarantee in favour of the Bank the obligations of LFD Pymble in respect of the Facility; (ii) the Company, as guarantor, entered into the Guarantee Agreement, pursuant to which the Company agreed to guarantee in favour of the Bank the payment of the Finance Costs in respect of the Facility; and (iii) Oasis Star, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, agreed to arrange the Letters of Credit in favour of the Bank.
LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS
The Percentage Ratios for the provision of the Guarantees and the Letters of Credit on a stand- alone basis did not exceed 5% and does not constitute a notifiable transaction for the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.
As one of the relevant Percentage Ratio(s) in respect of the provision of the Guarantees and the Letters of Credit, when aggregated with the TAP Contribution and the provision of the Loan, exceeds 5% but is less than 25%, the provision of the Guarantees and the Letters of Credit, together with the TAP Contribution under the Agreement and the provision of the Loan, constitute a discloseable transaction for the Company and is subject to announcement requirement but exempt from Shareholders' approval requirement under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.
INTRODUCTION
PROVISION OF FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE
On 20th September, 2019, (i) Tian An Pymble and Tian An Australia, an indirect non wholly- owned subsidiary of the Company, each as one of the guarantors, entered into the Facility Agreement, pursuant to which each of Tian An Pymble and Tian An Australia agreed to guarantee in favour of the Bank the obligations of LFD Pymble in respect of the Facility; and (ii) the Company, as guarantor, entered into the Guarantee Agreement, pursuant to which the Company agreed to guarantee in favour of the Bank the payment of the Finance Costs in respect of the Facility; and (iii) Oasis Star, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, agreed to arrange the Letters of Credit in favour of the Bank.
The Facility Agreement
The principal terms of the Facility Agreement are as follows:
|
Date
|
:
|
20th September, 2019
|
Parties
|
:
|
(1)
|
The Bank, as lender;
|
|
|
(2)
|
LFD Pymble, as borrower;
|
|
|
(3)
|
Tian An Pymble, as a guarantor;
|
|
|
(4)
|
Tian An Australia, as a guarantor; and
|
|
|
(5)
|
Guarantor A, as a guarantor.
|
Purpose
|
: The Facility will be used for the development and any related costs in
|
|
|
respect of the Project.
|
Facility type and
|
:
|
The Facility comprises:
|
amount
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
a term loan of an amount up to A$44,130,000 (equivalent to
|
|
|
|
approximately HK$235,654,000) for a term expiring on 31st
|
|
|
|
October, 2020 which carries interest at the Base Rate plus 1.95% per
|
|
|
|
annum and with a facility fee of 1.7% per annum;
|
|
|
(2)
|
a bank overdraft of an amount up to A$500,000 (equivalent to
|
|
|
|
approximately HK$2,670,000) for a term expiring on 31st October,
|
|
|
|
2020 which carries interest at the Overdraft Base Rate plus 1.00%
|
|
|
|
per annum; and
|
|
|
(3)
|
a bank guarantee facility of an amount up to A$854,000 (equivalent
|
|
|
|
to approximately HK$4,560,000) for a term expiring on 31st
|
|
|
|
October, 2020.
|
Security
|
:
|
The security for the Facility includes, among other things:
-
a first ranking mortgage over the buildings comprising 93 residential apartments and a retail shop on the Land;
-
the guarantee provided by each of Tian An Pymble, Tian An Australia and the Guarantor A, pursuant to which each of Tian An Pymble, Tian An Australia and the Guarantor A jointly and severally:
-
-
guarantees to the Bank the punctual performance by each of them and LFD Pymble of all their obligations under the Finance Documents;
-
undertakes with the Bank that whenever any of them or LFD Pymble does not pay any amount when due under or in connection with any Finance Document (or anything which would have been due if the Finance Document or the amount was enforceable, valid and not illegal), it as guarantor shall immediately on demand pay that amount as if it was the principal obligor; and
-
indemnifies the Bank immediately on demand against any cost, loss or liability suffered by the Bank if any obligation guaranteed by it (or anything which would have been an obligation guaranteed by it if not unenforceable, invalid or illegal) is or becomes unenforceable, invalid or illegal; and
-
the Letters of Credit in an aggregate amount of not less than A$12,988,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$69,356,000) agreed to be arranged by Oasis Star.
The Guarantee Agreement
The principal terms of the Guarantee Agreement are as follows:
|
Date
|
:
|
20th September, 2019
|
Parties
|
:
|
(1)
|
The Company, as guarantor; and
|
|
|
(2)
|
the Bank, as lender
|
Guarantee
|
: The Company agreed to provide a guarantee to the Bank to pay in full
|
Obligations
|
|
any
|
amount of the Finance Costs in respect of the Facility, including
|
|
|
all
|
costs, charges, fees, expenses, interest and amounts in the nature of
interest, discount charges or any other similar amount which, being due and payable by LFD Pymble to the Bank in accordance with the Finance Documents, has not been paid by LFD Pymble.
To the best knowledge, information and belief of the Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, save for the investments in LFD Pymble by Tian An Pymble in relation to the joint development of the Project and the provision of financial assistance to LFD Pymble, LFD Pymble, the Guarantor A and their ultimate beneficial owners are all third parties independent of the Company and its connected persons.
The terms of the Guarantees have been determined after arm's length negotiation between Tian An Pymble, Tian An Australia and the Company with the Bank having taken into account the prevailing loan facilities of similar terms with that of the Facility, and the tenor of the Facility.
THE AGREEMENT
Prior to the entering into of the Facility Agreement and the Guarantee Agreement, on 4th May, 2018, Tian An Pymble entered into the Agreement with LFD Pymble, pursuant to which, LFD Pymble and Tian An Pymble agreed to jointly develop the Land in Australia. LFD Pymble shall provide the Land for the development of the Project, while LFD Pymble and Tian An Pymble shall contribute to meet all the necessary development and construction costs of the Project on a 30:70 basis. Upon completion of the Project, the residential units and the retail shop in the Project shall be sold. LFD Pymble and Tian An Pymble shall share the profits of the Sale in accordance with the terms of the Agreement.
Pursuant to the Agreement, the total contribution which each of Tian An Pymble and LFD Pymble shall contribute in the Project shall be on a proportion of 70:30 basis. Tian An Pymble contributed A$25,200,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$134,568,000) as initial contribution and as at the date of this announcement, Tian An Pymble contributed an aggregate of approximately A$40,707,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$217,375,000), including the initial contribution of A$25,200,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$134,568,000), as the TAP Contribution.
The development and construction costs of the Project shall be financed by: (i) contributions by each of Tian An Pymble and LFD Pymble from time to time; (ii) the Loan provided by Tian An Pymble to LFD Pymble (as further elaborated below); and (iii) credit, loans and other financial accommodation from banks and other financial institutions.
For further details of the terms of the Agreement, please refer to the Previous Announcement.
PROVISION OF THE LOAN
In connection with the Agreement, Tian An Pymble has from time to time granted loans to LFD Pymble as LFD Pymble's 30% contribution for the settlement of the development costs of the Project. As at the date of this announcement, Tian An Pymble granted the Loan in the aggregate amount of approximately A$14,385,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$76,816,000) to LFD Pymble for the Term at an interest rate of 12% per annum.
For further details of the terms of the Loan, please refer to the Previous Announcement.
REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE TRANSACTIONS
Reference is made to the Previous Announcement. The Company has entered into the Agreement to expand the Group's business interests in Australia and to contribute to the business growth of the Group. The Directors consider that the Group would benefit from the experience and expertise of LFD Pymble in carrying out the development of the Land by entering into the Agreement.
In order to finance the Project, LFD Pymble, Tian An Pymble, Tian An Australia and the Guarantor A entered into the Facility Agreement with the Bank, pursuant to which the Bank shall provide the Facility to LFD Pymble. In consideration of the provision of the Facility, LFD Pymble as borrower and the ultimate beneficial owner of LFD Pymble and his associated company are requested to provide in favour of the Bank a number of securities in respect of the Facility including but not limited to charge over shares in LFD Pymble, charge over accounts of LFD Pymble and/or guarantees for the due and punctual performance of all obligations of LFD Pymble under the Facility Agreement and the Finance Documents. Tian An Pymble as an investor of the Project, together with its parent companies Tian An Australia and the Company, are also requested by the Bank to provide the Guarantees for the due and punctual performance of all obligations of LFD Pymble under the Facility Agreement and the Finance Documents. The Letters of Credit being one of the securities requested by the Bank are agreed to be arranged by Oasis Star.
The Directors are of the view that the provision of the Guarantees and the Letters of Credit (which are incidental to the grant of the Facility by the Bank), the TAP Contribution and the provision of the Loan to LFD Pymble are incidental to and forms an integral part of development of the Land to ensure the completion of the Project and the Sale by providing funding to the Project.
In addition, the Loan will be used for LFD Pymble to meet its contribution obligation relating to the Project, in which Tian An Pymble has a 70% share of profits of the Sale. The interest income generated from the Loan would bring additional revenue to the Group.
As such, the Directors consider that the Guarantees, the Letters of Credit, the terms of the Agreement and the provision of the Loan are entered into on normal commercial terms, and are fair and reasonable and in the interests of the Company and its Shareholders as a whole.
INFORMATION RELATING TO THE COMPANY, TIAN AN PYMBLE, TIAN AN AUSTRALIA, OASIS STAR AND LFD PYMBLE
-
The Company
The Company is incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability and the shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange.
The principal business activity of the Company is investment holding. The Group is engaged principally in the development of apartments, villas, office buildings and commercial properties, property investment and property management on the mainland in the PRC, as well as property investment and property management in Hong Kong.
|
|