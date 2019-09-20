Tian An China Investments : Discloseable Transaction - Provision of Financial Assistance (in PDF)

PROVISION OF THE LOAN

In connection with the Agreement, Tian An Pymble has from time to time granted loans to LFD Pymble as LFD Pymble's 30% contribution for the settlement of the development costs of the Project. As at the date of this announcement, Tian An Pymble granted the Loan in the aggregate amount of approximately A$14,385,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$76,816,000) to LFD Pymble for the Term at an interest rate of 12% per annum.

For further details of the terms of the Loan, please refer to the Previous Announcement.

REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE TRANSACTIONS

Reference is made to the Previous Announcement. The Company has entered into the Agreement to expand the Group's business interests in Australia and to contribute to the business growth of the Group. The Directors consider that the Group would benefit from the experience and expertise of LFD Pymble in carrying out the development of the Land by entering into the Agreement.

In order to finance the Project, LFD Pymble, Tian An Pymble, Tian An Australia and the Guarantor A entered into the Facility Agreement with the Bank, pursuant to which the Bank shall provide the Facility to LFD Pymble. In consideration of the provision of the Facility, LFD Pymble as borrower and the ultimate beneficial owner of LFD Pymble and his associated company are requested to provide in favour of the Bank a number of securities in respect of the Facility including but not limited to charge over shares in LFD Pymble, charge over accounts of LFD Pymble and/or guarantees for the due and punctual performance of all obligations of LFD Pymble under the Facility Agreement and the Finance Documents. Tian An Pymble as an investor of the Project, together with its parent companies Tian An Australia and the Company, are also requested by the Bank to provide the Guarantees for the due and punctual performance of all obligations of LFD Pymble under the Facility Agreement and the Finance Documents. The Letters of Credit being one of the securities requested by the Bank are agreed to be arranged by Oasis Star.

The Directors are of the view that the provision of the Guarantees and the Letters of Credit (which are incidental to the grant of the Facility by the Bank), the TAP Contribution and the provision of the Loan to LFD Pymble are incidental to and forms an integral part of development of the Land to ensure the completion of the Project and the Sale by providing funding to the Project.

In addition, the Loan will be used for LFD Pymble to meet its contribution obligation relating to the Project, in which Tian An Pymble has a 70% share of profits of the Sale. The interest income generated from the Loan would bring additional revenue to the Group.

As such, the Directors consider that the Guarantees, the Letters of Credit, the terms of the Agreement and the provision of the Loan are entered into on normal commercial terms, and are fair and reasonable and in the interests of the Company and its Shareholders as a whole.

INFORMATION RELATING TO THE COMPANY, TIAN AN PYMBLE, TIAN AN AUSTRALIA, OASIS STAR AND LFD PYMBLE