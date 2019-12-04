Tianjin Tianbao Energy : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 30 November 2019

No. of new shares of No. of new shares of

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed, including Options (other than under Share Option Schemes)

all (if any) conditions contained in the formal letter granting listing of and permission to deal in the securities have been fulfilled;

all money due to the listed issuer in respect of the issue of securities has been received by it;

We hereby confirm to the best knowledge, information and belief that, in relation to each of the securities issued by the issuer during the month as set out in Part III which has not been previously disclosed in a return published under rule 13.25A, it has been duly authorized by the board of directors of the listed issuer and, insofar as applicable:

(These figures should be the same as the relevant figures under II above ("Movements in Issued Share

Total increase / (decrease) in other classes of shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to

Total increase / (decrease) in preference shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):

Total increase / (decrease) in ordinary shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):

all the securities of each class are in all respects identical (Note 3) ; all documents required by the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance to be filed with the Registrar of Companies have been duly filed and that compliance has been made with other legal requirements; all the definitive documents of title have been delivered/are ready to be delivered/are being prepared and will be delivered in accordance with the terms of issue; completion has taken place of the purchase by the issuer of all property shown in the listing document to have been purchased or agreed to be purchased by it and the purchase consideration for all such property has been duly satisfied; and the trust deed/deed poll relating to the debenture, loan stock, notes or bonds has been completed and executed, and particulars thereof, if so required by law, have been filed with the Registrar of Companies.

Remarks (if any):

As the Company is incorporated in the PRC, the concept of "authorized share capital" is not

applicable. The information contained in section I refers to the "issued share capital" of the Company.

Submitted by: Peng Chong Title: Executive Director

(Director, Secretary or other duly authorised officer)

Notes :

State the class of shares (e.g. ordinary, preference or other). Items (i) to (viii) are suggested forms of confirmation which may be amended to meet individual cases. Where the issuer has already made the relevant confirmations in a return published under rule 13.25A in relation to the securities issued, no further confirmation is required to be made in this return. "Identical" means in this context: the securities are of the same nominal value with the same amount called up or paid up;

they are entitled to dividend/interest at the same rate and for the same period, so that at the next ensuing distribution, the dividend/interest payable per unit will amount to exactly the same sum (gross and net); and

they carry the same rights as to unrestricted transfer, attendance and voting at meetings and rank pari passu in all other respects. If there is insufficient space, please append the prescribed continuation sheet.

March 2019