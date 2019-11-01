Tianjin Tianbao Energy : POLL RESULTS OF THE FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING IN 2019 HELD ON NOVEMBER 1, 2019 AND CHANGE OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Tianjin Tianbao Energy Co., Ltd.*

天 津 天 保 能 源 股 份 有 限 公 司

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1671)

POLL RESULTS OF THE FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL

MEETING IN 2019 HELD ON NOVEMBER 1, 2019

AND

CHANGE OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Reference is made to the notice of the first extraordinary general meeting in 2019 (the "EGM") and the circular of Tianjin Tianbao Energy Co., Ltd.* (the "Company") dated September 16, 2019 (the "Circular"). Unless otherwise defined in this announcement, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

The board of the Company (the "Board") is pleased to announce that the EGM was held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, November 1, 2019 at the meeting room, 3/F., No. 35 Haibinba Road, Tianjin Port Free Trade Zone, Tianjin City, the PRC.

As at the date of the EGM, the issued Shares of the Company, i.e. the total number of Shares entitling the holders to attend the EGM and vote on the resolution proposed at the meeting was 159,920,907 Shares, comprising 115,600,907 Domestic Shares and 44,320,000 H Shares.

To the best knowledge, information and belief of the Board after having made all reasonable enquiries, there were no restrictions on any Shareholders to cast votes on the resolution at the EGM, and there were no Shares entitling the holders to attend the EGM and vote only against the resolution proposed at the meeting. No party had indicated his or her intention in the Circular to vote against the resolution proposed at the EGM or abstain from voting.

Shareholders or their proxies who represent a total of 116,600,907 voting Shares of the Company, representing approximately 72.91% of the total issued share capital of the Company as at the date of the EGM, attended the EGM. The EGM was legally and validly convened in compliance with the requirements of the PRC Company Law, relevant PRC laws and regulations, the Listing Rules and the Articles of Association. The EGM was chaired by Mr. Xing Cheng, an executive Director.