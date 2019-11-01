Log in
Tianjin Tianbao Energy : POLL RESULTS OF THE FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING IN 2019 HELD ON NOVEMBER 1, 2019 AND CHANGE OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

11/01/2019 | 05:58am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Tianjin Tianbao Energy Co., Ltd.*

天 津 天 保 能 源 股 份 有 限 公 司

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1671)

POLL RESULTS OF THE FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL

MEETING IN 2019 HELD ON NOVEMBER 1, 2019

AND

CHANGE OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Reference is made to the notice of the first extraordinary general meeting in 2019 (the "EGM") and the circular of Tianjin Tianbao Energy Co., Ltd.* (the "Company") dated September 16, 2019 (the "Circular"). Unless otherwise defined in this announcement, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

The board of the Company (the "Board") is pleased to announce that the EGM was held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, November 1, 2019 at the meeting room, 3/F., No. 35 Haibinba Road, Tianjin Port Free Trade Zone, Tianjin City, the PRC.

As at the date of the EGM, the issued Shares of the Company, i.e. the total number of Shares entitling the holders to attend the EGM and vote on the resolution proposed at the meeting was 159,920,907 Shares, comprising 115,600,907 Domestic Shares and 44,320,000 H Shares.

To the best knowledge, information and belief of the Board after having made all reasonable enquiries, there were no restrictions on any Shareholders to cast votes on the resolution at the EGM, and there were no Shares entitling the holders to attend the EGM and vote only against the resolution proposed at the meeting. No party had indicated his or her intention in the Circular to vote against the resolution proposed at the EGM or abstain from voting.

Shareholders or their proxies who represent a total of 116,600,907 voting Shares of the Company, representing approximately 72.91% of the total issued share capital of the Company as at the date of the EGM, attended the EGM. The EGM was legally and validly convened in compliance with the requirements of the PRC Company Law, relevant PRC laws and regulations, the Listing Rules and the Articles of Association. The EGM was chaired by Mr. Xing Cheng, an executive Director.

1

POLL RESULTS OF THE EGM

At the EGM, the following resolution was considered and approved by way of open ballot, and the poll results are as follows:

Number of votes and percentage of

Ordinary Resolution (Note)

total number of votes

For

Against

Abstain

1.

To consider and approve the proposed

116,600,907

0

0

appointment of Ms. Dong Guangpei as a

(100%)

(0%)

(0%)

non-executive Director of the first session

of the Board.

Note: Please refer to the Circular for the full texts of the resolution.

As the above ordinary resolution was approved by more than half of the votes cast, the resolution was duly passed.

In compliance with the requirements of the Listing Rules, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the Company's H Share Registrar, acted as the scrutineer for the vote-counting at the EGM and performed calculations to obtain the above poll results based on the completed and signed poll voting forms collected by the Company. Mr. Shao Guoyong and Mr. Yang Kui, both being supervisors of the Company, also participated in vote-counting and scrutineering.

2

CHANGE OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated September 9, 2019 in relation to the resignation of Mr. Wu Tao as a non-executive Director and a member of the Audit Committee. As disclosed in the announcement, the resignation of Mr. Wu Tao will not become effective until the date on which the proposed appointment of a new non-executive Director is approved by the Shareholders, prior to which Mr. Wu Tao will continue to perform his duties as a non-executive Director and a member of the Audit Committee pursuant to the Articles of Association and other relevant laws and regulations.

Following the approval by the Shareholders at the EGM, Ms. Dong Guangpei has been appointed as a non-executive Director of the first session of the Board. With effect from November 1, 2019, being the date on which the appointment of Ms. Dong Guangpei became effective, Mr. Wu Tao ceased to be a non-executive Director and a member of the Audit Committee. Mr. Wu Tao has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there is no matter that needs to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders. Mr. Wu Tao has also confirmed that he does not have any action or claim, existing or pending, against the Company. The Company and the Board would like to extend their sincere gratitude to Mr. Wu Tao for his valuable contributions during his tenure of office.

The Board has also approved the appointment of Ms. Dong Guangpei as a member of the Audit Committee since her appointment as a non-executive Director takes effect. The biographical details of Ms. Dong Guangpei are set out in the announcement of the Company dated September 16, 2019 and the Circular.

By order of the Board

Tianjin Tianbao Energy Co., Ltd.*

Gao Hongxin

Chairman

Tianjin, the People's Republic of China, November 1, 2019

As of the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Gao Hongxin, Mr. Xing Cheng and Mr. Peng Chong as executive directors; Mr. Yu Yang and Ms. Dong Guangpei as non-executive directors; and Mr. Lau Tsz Bun, Mr. Han Xiaoping and Ms. Yang Ying as independent non-executive directors.

  • For identification purpose only

3

Disclaimer

Tianjin Tianbao Energy Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 09:57:19 UTC
