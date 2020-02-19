Tianjin Tianbao Energy : PROFIT WARNING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Tianjin Tianbao Energy Co., Ltd. *

天 津 天 保 能 源 股 份 有 限 公 司

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1671)

PROFIT WARNING

This announcement is made by Tianjin Tianbao Energy Co., Ltd.* (the "Company", and together with its subsidiary, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") and potential investors that, based on a preliminary review of the unaudited consolidated management account (the "Management Account") of the Group for the year ended December 31, 2019 (the "Review Period"), the Group is expected to record an after-tax profit of approximately RMB10.3 million for the Review Period, representing a significant decrease of approximately 60.8% as compared to the same period of 2018. The Board considers the significant decrease of the profit for the Review Period is mainly attributable to (i) the reduction of the sales price of electricity in Tianjin by the Group due to the reduction in the electricity tariffs implemented in Tianjin Port Free Trade Zone since July 1, 2018 pursuant to the policy issued by the relevant PRC government authority (please refer to the Company's announcement dated July 6, 2018 in relation to the reduction in the price of electricity tariffs in Tianjin Port Free Trade Zone for further details); and (ii) the decrease in users' demand for steam and electricity in Tianjin Port Free Trade Zone during the Review Period. The Group will continually improve its business performance in 2020 and endeavor to create better profitability than the previous year.