Tianjin Tianbao Energy : PROPOSED APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD AND THE NOMINATION COMMITTEE

corporate management department and a deputy project manager and investment management of
the Taiping Model Town (太平示範鎮) project. He was a director of Tianjin Tianbao Financial Management Co., Ltd. (天津天保財務管理有限公司) from June 2016 to November 2018.
Since July 2014, Mr. Zhou has been serving as a director of Tianjin Aviation Logistics Development Co., Ltd. (天津航空物流發展有限公司). Since November 2017, Mr. Zhou has also
been serving as an employee director of Tianjin Free Trade Zone Investment Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (天津保稅區投資控股集團有限公司) and Tianbao Holdings, respectively, both of which are
the controlling shareholders of the Company. He has also been serving as the general manager of Tianjin Free Trade Zone Land Development and Investment Co., Ltd. (天津港保稅區土地開發招
商公司) since March 2018, a non-independent director of Tianjin Tianbao Infrastructure Co., Ltd. (天津天保基建股份有限公司), a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (stock code:
000965), since August 2018.
Mr. Zhou graduated from the School of Management of Tianjin University (天津大學管理學院), with a doctorate degree in management science and engineering in January 2006.
Save as disclosed in this announcement, Mr. Zhou did not hold any directorship in any other listed companies or take up any post in any group members of the Company in the past three years, nor has any relationship with any other directors, supervisors, senior management, substantial shareholders (as defined in the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules")) or controlling shareholders (as defined in the Listing Rules) of the Company. In addition, Mr. Zhou does not have any interest in the shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance of Hong Kong. Save as disclosed above, there is no other information relating to the proposed appointment of Mr. Zhou that shall be disclosed pursuant to Rule 13.51(2) of the Listing Rules nor any matter which needs to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders.
A circular containing, among other things, the proposed change of executive Director, together with the notice convening the extraordinary general meeting of the Company, will be dispatched to the Shareholders in due course.
By order of the Board
Tianjin Tianbao Energy Co., Ltd.*
Gao Hongxin
Chairman
Tianjin, the People's Republic of China, October 16, 2019
As of the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Gao Hongxin, Mr. Xing Cheng and Mr. Peng Chong as executive Directors; Mr. Yu Yang and Mr. Wu Tao as non-executive Directors; and Mr. Lau Tsz Bun, Mr. Han Xiaoping and Ms. Yang Ying as independent non-executive Directors.
-
For identification purpose only