Tianjin Tianbao Energy : PROPOSED APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD AND THE NOMINATION COMMITTEE

PROPOSED APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD AND THE NOMINATION COMMITTEE

10/16/2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Tianjin Tianbao Energy Co., Ltd.*

天 津 天 保 能 源 股 份 有 限 公 司

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1671)

PROPOSED APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD AND THE NOMINATION COMMITTEE

Reference is made to the announcement of Tianjin Tianbao Energy Co., Ltd.* (the "Company") dated October 10, 2019 in respect of the resignation of Mr. Gao Hongxin ("Mr. Gao") as an executive director and the chairman of the board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company and the nomination committee of the Company (the "Nomination Committee").

With the resignation of Mr. Gao, the Board hereby announces that on October 16, 2019, the Board resolved to nominate Mr. Zhou Shanzhong ("Mr. Zhou") as an executive Director, the chairman of the Board and the Nomination Committee, the appointment of Mr. Zhou as an executive Director is subject to the approval at a meeting of the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders"). The term of Mr. Zhou's appointment as an executive Director shall commence upon the approval by the Shareholders' meeting and shall end on the expiry of the term of the first session of the Board. The Company will enter into a service agreement with Mr. Zhou upon the approval of his appointment by the Shareholders. Mr. Zhou will receive from the Company an emolument of RMB196,800 (tax inclusive) per annum and a performance-based bonus.

The biographical details of Mr. Zhou are as follows:

Mr. Zhou Shanzhong (周善忠 ), aged 41, is currently a committee member and the secretary of the party branch committee of the Company. From August 2018 to October 2019, Mr. Zhou served as

the head of corporate management department and the head of parallel car management department of Tianjin Tianbao Holdings Limited (天津天保控股有限公司) ("Tianbao Holdings"), one of the

controlling shareholders of the Company. Mr. Zhou worked in Tianbao Holdings as the head of corporate management department (safety supervision department) from September 2015 to August 2018. From January 2017 to November 2017, Mr. Zhou also served as a director of the Company. From October 2014 to September 2015, he worked in Tianbao Holdings as the deputy head of the

asset management department. From July 2013 to October 2014, he served as the vice general manager of Tianjin Free Trade Zone Investment Company Limited (天津保稅區投資有限公司),

one of the shareholders of the Company. From May 2011 to July 2013, he served successively

as the assistant to the general manager and the vice general manager of Tianjin Tianbao Jiajun Investment Co., Ltd. (天津天保嘉郡投資有限公司). From January 2006 to May 2011, he worked

in Tianbao Holdings successively as an investment specialist in the investment department, a senior investment supervisor in the investment and development department, an assistant to the head of

1

corporate management department and a deputy project manager and investment management of

the Taiping Model Town (太平示範鎮) project. He was a director of Tianjin Tianbao Financial Management Co., Ltd. (天津天保財務管理有限公司) from June 2016 to November 2018.

Since July 2014, Mr. Zhou has been serving as a director of Tianjin Aviation Logistics Development Co., Ltd. (天津航空物流發展有限公司). Since November 2017, Mr. Zhou has also

been serving as an employee director of Tianjin Free Trade Zone Investment Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (天津保稅區投資控股集團有限公司) and Tianbao Holdings, respectively, both of which are

the controlling shareholders of the Company. He has also been serving as the general manager of Tianjin Free Trade Zone Land Development and Investment Co., Ltd. (天津港保稅區土地開發招

商公司) since March 2018, a non-independent director of Tianjin Tianbao Infrastructure Co., Ltd. (天津天保基建股份有限公司), a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (stock code:

000965), since August 2018.

Mr. Zhou graduated from the School of Management of Tianjin University (天津大學管理學院), with a doctorate degree in management science and engineering in January 2006.

Save as disclosed in this announcement, Mr. Zhou did not hold any directorship in any other listed companies or take up any post in any group members of the Company in the past three years, nor has any relationship with any other directors, supervisors, senior management, substantial shareholders (as defined in the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules")) or controlling shareholders (as defined in the Listing Rules) of the Company. In addition, Mr. Zhou does not have any interest in the shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance of Hong Kong. Save as disclosed above, there is no other information relating to the proposed appointment of Mr. Zhou that shall be disclosed pursuant to Rule 13.51(2) of the Listing Rules nor any matter which needs to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders.

A circular containing, among other things, the proposed change of executive Director, together with the notice convening the extraordinary general meeting of the Company, will be dispatched to the Shareholders in due course.

By order of the Board

Tianjin Tianbao Energy Co., Ltd.*

Gao Hongxin

Chairman

Tianjin, the People's Republic of China, October 16, 2019

As of the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Gao Hongxin, Mr. Xing Cheng and Mr. Peng Chong as executive Directors; Mr. Yu Yang and Mr. Wu Tao as non-executive Directors; and Mr. Lau Tsz Bun, Mr. Han Xiaoping and Ms. Yang Ying as independent non-executive Directors.

  • For identification purpose only

2

Tianjin Tianbao Energy Co. Ltd. published this content on 16 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2019 08:37:08 UTC
