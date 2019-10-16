Tianjin Tianbao Energy : PROPOSED APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD AND THE NOMINATION COMMITTEE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Tianjin Tianbao Energy Co., Ltd.*

天 津 天 保 能 源 股 份 有 限 公 司

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1671)

PROPOSED APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD AND THE NOMINATION COMMITTEE

Reference is made to the announcement of Tianjin Tianbao Energy Co., Ltd.* (the "Company") dated October 10, 2019 in respect of the resignation of Mr. Gao Hongxin ("Mr. Gao") as an executive director and the chairman of the board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company and the nomination committee of the Company (the "Nomination Committee").

With the resignation of Mr. Gao, the Board hereby announces that on October 16, 2019, the Board resolved to nominate Mr. Zhou Shanzhong ("Mr. Zhou") as an executive Director, the chairman of the Board and the Nomination Committee, the appointment of Mr. Zhou as an executive Director is subject to the approval at a meeting of the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders"). The term of Mr. Zhou's appointment as an executive Director shall commence upon the approval by the Shareholders' meeting and shall end on the expiry of the term of the first session of the Board. The Company will enter into a service agreement with Mr. Zhou upon the approval of his appointment by the Shareholders. Mr. Zhou will receive from the Company an emolument of RMB196,800 (tax inclusive) per annum and a performance-based bonus.

The biographical details of Mr. Zhou are as follows:

Mr. Zhou Shanzhong (周善忠 ), aged 41, is currently a committee member and the secretary of the party branch committee of the Company. From August 2018 to October 2019, Mr. Zhou served as

the head of corporate management department and the head of parallel car management department of Tianjin Tianbao Holdings Limited (天津天保控股有限公司) ("Tianbao Holdings"), one of the

controlling shareholders of the Company. Mr. Zhou worked in Tianbao Holdings as the head of corporate management department (safety supervision department) from September 2015 to August 2018. From January 2017 to November 2017, Mr. Zhou also served as a director of the Company. From October 2014 to September 2015, he worked in Tianbao Holdings as the deputy head of the

asset management department. From July 2013 to October 2014, he served as the vice general manager of Tianjin Free Trade Zone Investment Company Limited (天津保稅區投資有限公司),

one of the shareholders of the Company. From May 2011 to July 2013, he served successively

as the assistant to the general manager and the vice general manager of Tianjin Tianbao Jiajun Investment Co., Ltd. (天津天保嘉郡投資有限公司). From January 2006 to May 2011, he worked

in Tianbao Holdings successively as an investment specialist in the investment department, a senior investment supervisor in the investment and development department, an assistant to the head of