Tianjin Tianbao Energy : PROXY FORM FOR THE FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING IN 2020 TO BE HELD ON JANUARY 17, 2020 OR ANY ADJOURNMENT THEREOF

Tianjin Tianbao Energy Co., Ltd.*

天 津天保能源 股份有限公 司

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1671)

PROXY FORM FOR THE FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING IN 2020 TO BE HELD ON JANUARY 17, 2020 OR ANY ADJOURNMENT THEREOF

Number of shares to which this proxy form relates(Note 1)

Class of shares (domestic shares or H shares) to which this proxy form relates

I/We,(Note 2)

of address(Note 2)

being the holder(s) of domestic shares/H shares(Note 3)

of RMB1.00 each in the share capital of Tianjin Tianbao Energy Co., Ltd.* (the "Company"), hereby appoint the chairman of the

meeting or(Note 4)

of address(Note 4)

as my/our proxy(ies) to attend the first extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of the Company in 2020 to be held at 10 a.m. on January 17, 2020 at the meeting room, 3/F, No. 35 Haibinba Road, Tianjin Port Free Trade Zone, Tianjin City, the PRC or any adjournment thereof and to vote at such meeting or at any adjournment thereof in respect of the resolutions set out in the notice of EGM as hereunder indicated on behalf of me/us, or if no such indication is given, as my/our proxy(ies) thinks fit.

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS FOR(Note 5) AGAINST(Note 5) ABSTAIN(Note 5)

To consider and approve the re-election/election of the following candidates as Directors for the second session of the Board: Mr. Zhou Shanzhong as an executive Director; Mr. Xing Cheng as an executive Director; Mr. Mao Yongming as an executive Director; Mr. Peng Chong as an executive Director; Mr. Wang Xiaotong as a non-executive Director; Ms. Dong Guangpei as a non-executive Director; Mr. Chan Wai Dune as an independent non-executive Director; Mr. Han Xiaoping as an independent non-executive Director; and Ms. Yang Ying as an independent non-executive Director. To consider and approve the re-election of the following candidates as the Shareholder Representative Supervisors for the second session of the Supervisory Committee: Ms. Xue Xiaofang as a Shareholder Representative Supervisor; and Mr. Shao Guoyong as a Shareholder Representative Supervisor. To consider and approve the proposed authorisation to the Board to determine the remuneration of the Directors and the Supervisors.

Date: day of 20 Signature:(Note 6)

Notes: