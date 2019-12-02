Tianjin Tianbao Energy : RE-ELECTION AND ELECTION OF DIRECTORS OF THE SECOND SESSION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS, RE-ELECTION OF SUPERVISORS OF THE SECOND SESSION OF THE SUPERVISORY COMMITTEE, PROPOSED AUTHORISATION TO THE BOARD TO DETERMINE THE REMUNERATION OF THE DIRECTORS AND THE SUPERVISORS, AND NOTICE OF THE FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING IN 2020 0 12/02/2019 | 04:08am EST Send by mail :

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular. Tianjin Tianbao Energy Co., Ltd.* 天津天保能源股份 有限公司 (a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability) (Stock Code: 1671) RE-ELECTION AND ELECTION OF DIRECTORS OF THE SECOND SESSION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS, RE-ELECTION OF SUPERVISORS OF THE SECOND SESSION OF THE SUPERVISORY COMMITTEE, PROPOSED AUTHORISATION TO THE BOARD TO DETERMINE THE REMUNERATION OF THE DIRECTORS AND THE SUPERVISORS, AND NOTICE OF THE FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING IN 2020 The Letter from the Board is set out on pages 3 to 9 of this circular. A notice dated December 3, 2019 convening the EGM to be held at 10 a.m. on January 17, 2020 (Friday) at the meeting room, 3/F, No. 35 Haibinba Road, Tianjin Port Free Trade Zone, Tianjin City, the PRC is set out on pages 19 to 21 of this circular. The proxy form for the EGM has been posted to you on December 3, 2019. Whether or not you are able to attend the EGM in person, you are requested to complete and return the applicable proxy form in accordance with the instructions printed thereon. In case of H Shareholders, the proxy form shall be lodged with the Company's H Share Registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong as soon as possible; in case of Domestic Shareholders, the proxy form shall be lodged with the head office of the Company in the PRC, at No. 35 Haibinba Road, Tianjin Port Free Trade Zone, Tianjin City, the PRC as soon as possible; but in any event, not less than 24 hours before the time scheduled for holding the relevant meeting (or any adjournment thereof). Completion and delivery of the proxy form will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the relevant meeting or any adjournment thereof if you so desire. A reply slip for the EGM is also enclosed. You are reminded to complete and sign the reply slip (if you are entitled to attend the EGM) and return the same to (in case of H Shareholders) the Company's H Share Registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, or (in case of Domestic Shareholders) the head office of the Company in the PRC, at No. 35 Haibinba Road, Tianjin Port Free Trade Zone, Tianjin City, the PRC on or before December 27, 2019 (Friday) in accordance with the instructions printed thereon. DEFINITIONS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1 LETTER FROM THE BOARD . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3 APPENDIX I - BIOGRAPHICAL DETAILS OF DIRECTOR CANDIDATES OF THE SECOND SESSION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 10 APPENDIX II - BIOGRAPHICAL DETAILS OF SUPERVISOR CANDIDATES OF THE SECOND SESSION OF THE SUPERVISORY COMMITTEE . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 16 NOTICE OF EGM . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 19 - i - DEFINITIONS In this circular, unless the context requires otherwise, the following expressions shall have the following meanings: "Articles of Association" the articles of association of the Company (as amended, supplemented and otherwise modified from time to time) "Board" or "Board of Directors" the board of Directors "Company" Tianjin Tianbao Energy Co., Ltd.* (天津天保能源股份有 限公司), a joint stock company with limited liability incorporated in the PRC on February 28, 2017, and the H Shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 1671) "controlling shareholder(s)" as defined under the Listing Rules "Director(s)" the director(s) of the Company "Domestic Share(s)" domestic ordinary share(s) with a nominal value of RMB1.00 each in the share capital of the Company "Domestic Shareholder(s)" holder(s) of Domestic Shares "EGM" the first extraordinary general meeting of the Company in 2020 to be convened at 10 a.m. on January 17, 2020 (Friday) at the meeting room, 3/F, No. 35 Haibinba Road, Tianjin Port Free Trade Zone, Tianjin City, the PRC "Employee Representative a Supervisor being a representative of the employees of Supervisor" the Company "H Share(s)" overseas listed foreign ordinary share(s) with a nominal value of RMB1.00 each in the share capital of the Company, which are listed and traded on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange "H Share Registrar" Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the H share registrar of the Company "H Shareholder(s)" holder(s) of H Shares "Hong Kong" the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC - 1 - DEFINITIONS "Latest Practicable Date" November 28, 2019, being the latest practicable date prior to the printing of this circular for the purpose of ascertaining certain information for inclusion in this circular "Listing Rules" the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (as may be amended from time to time) "Main Board" the stock exchange (excluding the option market) operated by the Stock Exchange which is independent from and operated in parallel with the GEM of the Stock Exchange "PRC" the People's Republic of China "RMB" Renminbi, the lawful currency of the PRC "SFO" the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong), as amended, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time "Shares" H Share(s) and Domestic Share(s) "Shareholder(s)" holder(s) of Shares "Shareholder Representative the Supervisor(s) being the representative(s) of the Supervisor(s)" Shareholders "Stock Exchange" The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited "substantial shareholder(s)" as defined under the Listing Rules "Supervisor(s)" the supervisor(s) of the Company, including the Employee Representative Supervisor and the Shareholder Representative Supervisors "Supervisory Committee" the supervisory committee of the Company For identification purpose only - 2 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD Tianjin Tianbao Energy Co., Ltd.* 天津天保能源股份 有限公司 (a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability) (Stock Code: 1671) Executive Directors: Registered Address in the PRC: Mr. GAO Hongxin (Chairman) No. 35 Haibinba Road Mr. XING Cheng Tianjin Port Free Trade Zone Mr. PENG Chong Tianjin City Non-executive Directors: PRC Mr. YU Yang Headquarters/Principal Place of Ms. DONG Guangpei Business in the PRC: No. 35 Haibinba Road Independent Non-executive Directors: Tianjin Port Free Trade Zone Mr. LAU Tsz Bun Tianjin City Mr. HAN Xiaoping PRC Ms. YANG Ying Principal Place of Business in Hong Kong: 40th Floor, Sunlight Tower No. 248 Queen's Road East Wanchai, Hong Kong December 3, 2019 To the Shareholders, Dear Sir/Madam, RE-ELECTION AND ELECTION OF DIRECTORS OF THE SECOND SESSION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS, RE-ELECTION OF SUPERVISORS OF THE SECOND SESSION OF THE SUPERVISORY COMMITTEE, PROPOSED AUTHORISATION TO THE BOARD TO DETERMINE THE REMUNERATION OF THE DIRECTORS AND THE SUPERVISORS, AND NOTICE OF THE FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING IN 2020 INTRODUCTION References are made to the announcement of the Company dated November 28, 2019 in relation to the nomination of candidates of Directors of the second session of the Board of Directors, nomination of candidates of Shareholder Representative Supervisors of the second session of the Supervisory Committee, election of Employee Representative Supervisor of the second session of the Supervisory Committee and convening of the first EGM of the Company in 2020. - 3 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD Resolutions will be proposed at the EGM to approve: (1) re-election and election of Directors of the second session of the Board of Directors; (2) re-election of Supervisors of the second session of the Supervisory Committee; and (3) proposed authorisation to the Board to determine the remuneration of the Directors and Supervisors, all of which are subject to the approval by the Shareholders at the EGM by way of ordinary resolutions. The purpose of this circular is to provide you with the information on the resolutions above to enable you to be fully informed in order to vote for or against the proposed resolutions at the EGM. RE-ELECTION AND ELECTION OF DIRECTORS OF THE SECOND SESSION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS On November 28, 2019, the Board has considered and resolved to nominate the following candidates as Directors of the second session of the Board: Executive Directors: Mr. Zhou Shanzhong, Mr. Xing Cheng, Mr. Mao Yongming and Mr. Peng Chong Non-executive Directors: Mr. Wang Xiaotong and Ms. Dong Guangpei Independent non-executive Mr. Chan Wai Dune, Mr. Han Xiaoping and Ms. Directors: Yang Ying Mr. Xing Cheng, Mr. Peng Chong, Ms. Dong Guangpei, Mr. Han Xiaoping and Ms. Yang Ying are currently Directors. They will officially assume office as the Directors of the second session of the Board when the resolutions on election of the second session of the Board are considered and approved at the EGM, at which the second session of the Board will be established, with a term of office expiring when the term of the second session of the Board ends, being three years from the date of the EGM. Among the above Director candidates, Mr. Zhou Shanzhong, Mr. Mao Yongming, Mr. Wang Xiaotong and Mr. Chan Wai Dune are new Director candidates. Due to change of Board sessions, Mr. Yu Yang and Mr. Lau Tsz Bun will no longer serve as Directors or members of any committees of the Board from the date of approval of election of the second session of the Board at the EGM. Each of them has confirmed that they have no disagreement with the Board and there is no matter relating to their resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders or the Stock Exchange. The biographies of the Director candidates of the second session of the Board are set out in Appendix I to this circular. - 4 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD By taking into account the nomination policy of the Company, the Board and its nomination committee are of the view that the existing independent non-executive Directors, namely, Mr. Han Xiaoping and Ms. Yang Ying, and the new independent non-executive Director candidate, Mr. Chan Wai Dune, are suitable candidates to be re-elected or elected as independent non-executive Directors of the second session of the Board based on their background, experience and past performances. In addition, the nomination committee of the Board and the Board also believe that each of Mr. Chan Wai Dune, Mr. Han Xiaoping and Ms. Yang Ying's educational background, work experience and cultural background can bring contributions to the Board's diversity. Each of Mr. Chan Wai Dune, Mr. Han Xiaoping and Ms. Yang Ying, all being independent non-executive Directors eligible for re-election or election at the EGM, has made a confirmation of independence pursuant to Rule 3.13 of the Listing Rules. The Company is of the view that each of Mr. Chan Wai Dune, Mr. Han Xiaoping and Ms. Yang Ying meets the independence guidelines set out in Rule 3.13 of the Listing Rules and are independent in accordance with the terms of the guidelines. As at the Latest Practicable Date, save as disclosed in this circular, the Director candidates have confirmed that: (i) they do not hold directorship in other listed companies, have no other major appointment and professional qualifications nor any position in the Company or its subsidiary for the last three years; (ii) they do not have any relationship with any directors, supervisors, senior management or substantial or controlling shareholders of the Company; and (iii) they do not have any interest in the shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO. Save as disclosed in this circular, there is no other information required to be disclosed pursuant to Rules 13.51(2)(h) to 13.51(2)(v) of the Listing Rules, nor are there other matters regarding the appointment of the Director candidates as executive Directors, non-executive Directors or independent non-executive Directors which need to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders. The above resolutions have been approved by the Directors at the Board meeting and are hereby proposed at the EGM for consideration and approval by the Shareholders. Subject to the approval of their appointments by the Shareholders at the EGM, each of the above Directors to be re-elected or elected will enter into a service agreement with the Company respectively. The Board, upon authorised by the Shareholders, will determine the Directors' remuneration according to the responsibilities and the remuneration policy and actual situation of the Company with reference to the salary level in the industry. Their remuneration will be covered by each of their service agreements to be entered into and any subsequent revisions approved by the Board. As soon as their respective remuneration is fixed, the Company will make relevant announcement(s) accordingly. The Company and the Board would like to extend their sincere gratitude to Mr. Yu Yang and Mr. Lau Tsz Bun for their valuable contributions during their tenure of office. - 5 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD RE-ELECTION OF SUPERVISORS OF THE SECOND SESSION OF THE SUPERVISORY COMMITTEE The all employees assembly of the Company considered and resolved to re-elect Mr. Yang Kui as the Employee Representative Supervisor of the second session of the Supervisory Committee. On November 28, 2019, the Supervisory Committee has considered and resolved to nominate Ms. Xue Xiaofang and Mr. Shao Guoyong as candidates for the Shareholder Representative Supervisors of the second session of the Supervisory Committee. The Employee Representative Supervisor will jointly form the second session of the Supervisory Committee with the Shareholder Representative Supervisors to be re-elected at the EGM. Mr. Yang Kui is currently the Employee Representative Supervisor of the Company and Ms. Xue Xiaofang and Mr. Shao Guoyong are currently the Shareholder Representative Supervisors of the Company. They will officially assume office as Supervisors of the second session of the Supervisory Committee when the resolutions on election of the second session of the Supervisory Committee are considered and approved at the EGM, at which the second session of the Supervisory Committee will be established, with a term of office expiring when the term of the second session of the Supervisory Committee ends, being three years from the date of the EGM. The biographies of the Supervisor candidates of the second session of the Supervisory Committee are set out in Appendix II to this circular. As at the Latest Practicable Date, save as disclosed in this circular, the Employee Representative Supervisor and the Shareholder Representative Supervisor candidates have confirmed that: (i) they do not hold directorship in other listed companies, have no any other major appointment and professional qualifications nor any position in the Company or its subsidiary for the last three years; (ii) they do not have any relationship with any directors, supervisors, senior management or substantial or controlling shareholders of the Company; and they do not have any interest in the shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO. Save as disclosed in this circular, there is no other information required to be disclosed pursuant to Rules 13.51(2)(h) to 13.51(2)(v) of the Listing Rules, nor are there other matters regarding the appointment of the Supervisor candidates as Supervisors which need to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders. The above resolutions have been approved by the Supervisors at the Supervisory Committee meeting, and is hereby proposed at the EGM for consideration and approval by the Shareholders. Subject to the approval of their appointments by the Shareholders at the EGM, each of the Shareholder Representative Supervisors will enter into a service agreement with the Company respectively. The Board, upon authorised by the Shareholders, will determine their remuneration according to the responsibilities and the remuneration policy and actual situation of the Company with reference to the salary level in the industry. Their remuneration will be covered by each of their service agreements to be entered into and any subsequent revisions approved by the Board. As soon as their respective remuneration is fixed, the Company will make relevant announcement(s) accordingly. - 6 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD PROPOSED AUTHORISATION TO THE BOARD TO DETERMINE THE REMUNERATION OF THE DIRECTORS AND THE SUPERVISORS In accordance with the Article of Association and the performance and results of the Company, the remuneration of the Directors and the Supervisors will be determined by the Board, under the authorisation of the Shareholders and shall be reviewed by the remuneration committee of the Board from time to time. Taking respective Directors' and Supervisors' duties, responsibilities and salary level into consideration, the remuneration shall present the consistency between power, responsibilities and interests and arouse the enthusiasm of the Directors and the Supervisors, which contribute to the long-term sustainable development of the Company. In accordance with the Articles of Association, an ordinary resolution to consider and approve the proposed authorisation to the Board to determine the remuneration of the Directors and the Supervisors will be proposed at the EGM. THE EGM The Company will convene the EGM at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 17, 2020 at the meeting room, 3/F, No. 35 Haibinba Road, Tianjin Port Free Trade Zone, Tianjin City, the PRC, to consider and, if thought fit, pass the resolutions in relation to the matters as set out in the notice of the EGM. The proxy form and reply slip have been despatched to the Shareholders on December 3, 2019 in accordance with the Listing Rules. The notice of the EGM is set out on pages 19 to 21 of this circular. Whether or not you intend to attend and/or vote at the EGM, you are requested to complete and return the proxy form in accordance with the instructions printed thereon. If you intend to attend the EGM (whether in person or by proxy), you are requested to complete and return the accompanying reply slip to the H Share Registrar (in case of H Shareholders) or the head office of the Company in the PRC (in case of Domestic Shareholders) on or before Friday, December 27, 2019. If the number of voting Shares represented by the Shareholders who intend to attend the meeting is not lower than half of the Company's total voting Shares, the Company may hold the general meeting. If not, the Company shall within five days inform the Shareholders again, by public notice or otherwise required by the Articles of Association, of the matters to be considered as well as the date and place of the meeting. Upon such notification, the Company may hold the general meeting. If you intend to appoint a proxy to attend the EGM, you are requested to complete and return the accompanying proxy form in accordance with the instructions printed thereon to the H Share Registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (in case of H Shareholders) or the office of the Board at the head office of the Company in the PRC (in case of Domestic Shareholders) by hand or by post as soon as possible and in any event not less than 24 hours before the time appointed for holding the EGM or any adjournment thereof. - 7 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD Completion and return of the proxy form(s) will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the EGM if you so desire, and completion and return of the reply slip do not affect the rights of the Shareholders to attend and vote at the relevant meeting. Voting by poll at the EGM Pursuant to Rule 13.39(4) of the Listing Rules, any vote of Shareholders at a general meeting must be taken by way of a poll. Therefore, the chairman of the meeting shall demand that each resolution of the EGM be taken by way of a poll pursuant to article 102(1) of the Articles of Association. On a poll, every Shareholder present in person or by proxy (or in case of corporation, its duly authorised representative) at the EGM shall have one vote for each Share registered in his/her name in the register of members. A Shareholder entitled to more than one vote needs not use all his/her votes or cast all the votes he/she has in the same manner. Closure of register of members In order to ascertain the list of Shareholders who are entitled to attend the EGM, the register of members of the Company will be closed from Wednesday, December 18, 2019 to Friday, January 17, 2020 (both days inclusive), during which period no transfer of Shares will be effected. To be eligible to attend and vote at the EGM, all transfer documents must be lodged with the H Share Registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong (for holders of H Shares), or the head office of the Company in the PRC at No. 35 Haibinba Road, Tianjin Port Free Trade Zone, Tianjin City, the PRC (for holders of Domestic Shares) no later than 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. RECOMMENDATION The Board (including the independent non-executive Directors) considers that the resolutions to be proposed at the EGM are in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole. Therefore, the Board recommends the Shareholders to vote in favour of the resolutions to be proposed at the EGM. - 8 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT This circular, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Listing Rules for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this circular is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this circular misleading. Yours faithfully, On behalf of the Board Tianjin Tianbao Energy Co., Ltd.* GAO Hongxin Chairman Tianjin, the People's Republic of China, December 3, 2019 - 9 - APPENDIX I BIOGRAPHICAL DETAILS OF DIRECTOR CANDIDATES OF THE SECOND SESSION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS The biographical details of Mr. Zhou Shanzhong are set out as follows: Mr. ZHOU Shanzhong, aged 41, is currently a committee member and the secretary of the party branch committee of the Company. From August 2018 to October 2019, Mr. Zhou served as the head of corporate management department and the head of parallel car management department of Tianjin Tianbao Holdings Limited (天津天保控股有限公司) ("Tianbao Holdings"), one of the controlling shareholders of the Company. Mr. Zhou worked in Tianbao Holdings as the head of corporate management department (safety supervision department) from September 2015 to August 2018. From January 2017 to November 2017, Mr. Zhou also served as a Director of the Company. From October 2014 to September 2015, he worked in Tianbao Holdings as the deputy head of the asset management department. From July 2013 to October 2014, he served as the vice general manager of Tianjin Free Trade Zone Investment Company Limited (天津保稅區投資有限公司), one of the shareholders of the Company. From May 2011 to July 2013, he served successively as the assistant to the general manager and the vice general manager of Tianjin Tianbao Jiajun Investment Co., Ltd. (天津天 保嘉郡投資有限公司). From January 2006 to May 2011, he worked in Tianbao Holdings successively as an investment specialist in the investment department, a senior investment supervisor in the investment and development department, an assistant to the head of corporate management department and a deputy project manager and investment management of the Taiping Model Town (太平示範鎮) project. He was a director of Tianjin Tianbao Financial Management Co., Ltd. (天津天保財務管理有限公司) from June 2016 to November 2018. Since July 2014, Mr. Zhou has been serving as a director of Tianjin Aviation Logistics Development Co., Ltd. (天津航空物流發展有限公司). From November 2017 to November 2019, Mr. Zhou has also been serving as an employee director of Tianjin Free Trade Zone Investment Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (天津保稅區投資控股集團有限公司) ("TFIHC") and Tianbao Holdings, respectively, both of which are the controlling shareholders of the Company. He has also been serving as the general manager of Tianjin Port Free Trade Zone Land Development and Investment Co., Ltd. (天津港保稅區土地開發招商公司) from March 2018 to November 2019, and a non-independent director of Tianjin Tianbao Infrastructure Co., Ltd. (天津天保基建股份 有限公司), a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (stock code: 000965), since August 2018. Mr. Zhou graduated from the School of Management of Tianjin University (天津大學管 理學院) with a doctorate degree in management science and engineering in January 2006. The biographical details of Mr. Xing Cheng are set out as follows: Mr. XING Cheng, aged 55, is currently an executive Director and the general manager of the Company and is responsible for supervising the daily operation of the Company. He is also in charge of the Company's Haigang Thermal Plant and safety monitoring department. Mr. Xing joined the Company on February 17, 2016. Mr. Xing has rich experience in thermodynamics. Mr. Xing joined Tianjin Tianbao Thermal Electricity Company Limited (天 津天保熱電有限公司) ("Tianbao Thermal") in December 2006 as an assistant to the general - 10 - APPENDIX I BIOGRAPHICAL DETAILS OF DIRECTOR CANDIDATES OF THE SECOND SESSION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS manager and was promoted to the vice general manager in September 2008, responsible for the operation of thermoelectricity generation. Mr. Xing left Tianbao Thermal in February 2016. He was the head of the thermal department of Tianjin Tianbao Public Facility Co., Ltd. (天津天 保公用設施有限公司) between December 2004 and December 2006, responsible for the operation of thermal power. From September 1992 to December 2004, he worked at Tianjin Port Free Trade Zone Tianbao Thermal Co., Ltd. (天津港保稅區天保熱力公司), responsible for production and general operation. Mr. Xing obtained a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering (compression and refrigeration) from the Xi'an Jiaotong University (西安交通大學) in PRC in July 1986. The biographical details of Mr. Mao Yongming are set out as follows: Mr. MAO Yongming, aged 49, is currently the vice general manager of the Company. He is responsible for the Company's party fairs, discipline inspection and supervision, labor union, administrative, power supply, marketing and information technology matters, assisting general party branch secretary to share responsibility for cadres' personnel affairs and takes charge of office, party committee and affairs department, marketing centre and power supply department. Mr. Mao joined the Company on April 1, 1997. He was appointed as the vice general manager in December 2014 and was further re-appointed for the same position in January 2017 after the Company was converted into a joint stock limited liability company. He worked successively in the Company as an electrical engineer in the electricity supply department from April 1997 to April 2007; head of the electricity supply department from April 2007 to December 2011; vice manager and head of the electricity supply department from December 2011 to August 2013; assistant to general manager and head of the electricity supply department from August 2013 to December 2014. Mr. Mao obtained his bachelor's degree in electrical automation from the Tianjin University of Technology and Education (天津職業技術師範大學) in the PRC in July 1991 and his master's degree in environmental engineering from the Tianjin University (天津大學) in July 2005. The biographical details of Mr. Peng Chong are set out as follows: Mr. PENG Chong, aged 42, is currently an executive Director, a member of the remuneration committee and the chief financial officer of the Company. He joined the Company on January 1, 2017 and is responsible for the Company's financial accounting, financing, taxation, auditing, material procurement, information disclosure, investors relations and risk control matters. He also assists the chairman of the Board to handle the daily affairs of the Board and takes charge of the financial management department, resources management department, securities affairs department and risk management department of the Company. Mr. Peng has been a supervisor of Tianjin Lingang Construction and Development Co., Ltd. (天 津臨港建設開發有限公司) since May 2016. Mr. Peng was head of financial management department of Tianjin Tianbao Finance Management Co., Ltd. (天津天保財務管理有限公司) - 11 - APPENDIX I BIOGRAPHICAL DETAILS OF DIRECTOR CANDIDATES OF THE SECOND SESSION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS from August 2013 to December 2016, overseeing financing management matters of TFIHC and its subsidiaries (excluding the Company and its subsidiary). He was the deputy head of the planning and finance department of Tianbao Thermal between November 2010 and August 2013 where he was in charge of the financial management matters. Mr. Peng joined Tianjin Tianbao International Logistics Group Co., Ltd. (天津天保國際物流集團有限公司) in March 2004 as a supervising accountant responsible for accounting and financial management and left in November 2010 as deputy head (finance). Mr. Peng obtained a bachelor's degree in economics and with a major in auditing from Nankai University (南開大學) in PRC in June 1998. He is also a senior accountant accredited by the Tianjin Human Resources and Social Security Bureau. He was awarded the "Personal Award in Finance Work 2007" (2007年度財務工作先進個人) by Tianbao Holdings in April 2008, "Personal Award in Finance Education 2010" (2010年度財務後續教育先進個人) by Tianbao Holdings in April 2011 and "Labour Award of Binhai New Area 2015" (2015年度濱 海新區「五一」勞動獎章 ) by Tianjin Binhai New Area Labour Union (天津市濱海新區總工 會) in April 2016. NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS The biographical details of Mr. Wang Xiaotong are set out as follows: Mr. WANG Xiaotong, aged 55, is currently the head of the enterprise management department and head of parallel car management department of Tianbao Holdings. Mr. Wang has been serving as the general manger of Tianjin Port Free Trade Zone Land Development and Investment Co., Ltd. (天津港保稅區土地開發招商公司) since November 2019. Mr. Wang had been the general manager of Tianjin Tianbao International Logistics Group Co., Ltd. (天津天 保國際物流集團有限公司) from August 2015 to October 2019. He served as the head of the enterprise management department (security supervision department) of Tianbao Holdings and the manager of Tianjin Konggang International Logistics Joint Stock Co., Ltd. (天津空港國際 物流股份有限公司) from October 2014 to August 2015. He acted as the deputy head and head of the asset management department of Tianbao Holdings, as well as the manager of Tianjin Konggang International Logistics Joint Stock Co., Ltd. (天津空港國際物流股份有限公司) from August 2013 to October 2014. He worked in Tianjin Tianbao International Logistics Group Co., Ltd. (天津天保國際物流集團有限公司) as the vice general manager from January 2011 to August 2013, during which he was also the general manager and manager of Tianjin Konggang International Logistics Joint Stock Co., Ltd. (天津空港國際物流股份有限公司). He also served as the chairman and general manager Tianjin Tianyi Smart Property Service Co., Ltd. (天津天易智慧物業服務有限公司) (formerly known as Tianjin Tianbao Property Service Co., Ltd. (天津天保物業服務有限公司)) from November 2011 to June 2012. He acted as the vice general manager of Tianjin Tianbao Municipal Company Co., Ltd. (天津天保市政有限公 司) and the general manager of Tianjin Konggang International Logistics Joint Stock Co., Ltd. (天津空港國際物流股份有限公司) between September 2008 and January 2011. He served as the head of the business department and assistant to general manager of Tianjin Tianbao International Logistics Group Co., Ltd. (天津天保國際物流集團有限公司), as well as the manager of the comprehensive logistic department from March 2003 to September 2008. - 12 - APPENDIX I BIOGRAPHICAL DETAILS OF DIRECTOR CANDIDATES OF THE SECOND SESSION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS Mr. Wang graduated from Tianjin University of Light Industry (天津輕工業學院) in July 1986 with a bachelor's degree in plastics and rubber engineering. The biographical details of Ms. Dong Guangpei are set out as follows: Ms. DONG Guangpei, aged 38, is currently a non-executive Director and a member of the audit committee of the Company. Ms. Dong has been the executive director and vice general manager of Tianjin Free Trade Zone Investment Company Limited (天津保稅區投資有 限公司) since October 2019. Ms. Dong served as the investment commissioner, investment manager, head of investment review department and assistant to the general manager of Tianjin Free Trade Zone Investment Company Limited (天津保稅區投資有限公司) from January 2011 to September 2019. Ms. Dong served as the head of sales department of Tianjin Binhai Kaiyuan Property Development Co., Ltd. (天津濱海開元房地產開發有限公司) from January 2010 to December 2010, the head of sales department of Tianjin Tianbao Property Development Co., Ltd. (天津天保房地產開發有限公司) from May 2005 to December 2009, the head of sales department of Tianjin Hefu Huihuang Real Estate Marketing and Planning Co., Ltd. (天津合 富輝煌房地產營銷策劃有限公司) from December 2004 to May 2005, and the head of sales management department of Tianjin Shunchi Rongxin Real Estate Co., Ltd. (天津順馳融信置地 有限公司) from March 2004 to November 2004. Since December 2018, Ms. Dong has been serving as a supervisor of Tianjin Tianbao Infrastructure Co., Ltd. (天津天保基建股份有限公 司), a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (stock code: 000965) and a director of Bohai Securities Co., Ltd. (渤海證券股份有限公司). Ms. Dong has also been serving as a director of Hong Kong Baorong Development Limited (香港保融發展有限公司) since April 2015 and an executive director of Tianjin Tianbao Binhai Investment Services Co., Ltd. (天津 天保濱海投資服務有限公司) since December 2014. Ms. Dong graduated from the department of international finance of Tianjin University of Finance and Economics (天津財經大學) and obtained a master's degree in economics in December 2012. INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS The biographical details of Mr. Chan Wai Dune are set out as follows: Mr. CHAN Wai Dune, aged 67, is currently the chairman and chief executive officer of Crowe (HK) CPA Limited. He has over 39 years of experience in the finance sector, particularly in the areas of auditing and taxation. Mr. Chan is a certified public accountant and is a fellow member of each of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants ("HKICPA") and the Taxation Institute of Hong Kong. He is also an associate chartered accountant of The Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales. Mr. Chan is currently serving various public positions such as the executive vice chairman of the Hong Kong Federation of Guangzhou Associations and a member and a standing committee member of CPPCC of the Guangzhou Municipal Committee. Mr. Chan was a member of the Selection Committee for the establishment of the First Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. - 13 - APPENDIX I BIOGRAPHICAL DETAILS OF DIRECTOR CANDIDATES OF THE SECOND SESSION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS Mr. Chan was a non-executive director of the following company. As confirmed by Mr. Chan, as far as he is aware, the dissolution of the company mentioned below has not resulted in any liability or obligation being imposed against him. Nature of Name of Place of business before Date of Reasons for Company incorporation dissolution dissolution dissolution Pickquick Plc. The United Production and May 9, 2004 Creditors' voluntary Kingdom sale of golf liquidation as the products company failed to pay a claim in the amount of approximately GBP903,199 HKICPA reprimanded Mr. Chan and CCIF CPA Limited ("CCIF") on February 2, 2010 and imposed a penalty of HK$40,000 due to their breach of a professional standard issued by the HKICPA in relation to the preparation of the audited financial statements of a listed company in Hong Kong for the year ended July 31, 2004. Mr. Chan was the then managing director of CCIF. The reprimand was not related to Mr. Chan's integrity but the internal procedures of handling the audit procedure of CCIF where Mr. Chan had to assume some responsibilities as being the managing director of CCIF and responsible for signing the relevant auditors' report. Mr. Chan was not suspended for the issue of practicing certificates by the HKICPA. Based on the above information and his past performance, the Board (including all Directors but excluding Mr. Chan) is of the view that with his professional knowledge and experience, Mr. Chan is considered to be fit and proper to act as an independent non-executive Director. The biographical details of Mr. Han Xiaoping are set out as follows: Mr. HAN Xiaoping, aged 62, is currently an independent non-executive Director and a member of the nomination committee of the Company. He established China Energy Net Consulting Co., Ltd. (北京中能網訊諮詢有限公司) in 2000 and has served as its managing director and chief information officer since then. Mr. Han has been an independent non-executive director of GCL Energy Technology Co., Ltd. (協鑫能源科技股份有限公司), a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (stock code: 002015) since June 2019. Mr. Han has also been an independent non-executive director of Longitech Smart Energy Holding Ltd., a company listed on the Stock Exchange (stock code: 01281) since June 2016 and Beijing Jingneng Clean Energy Co. Ltd., a company listed on the Stock Exchange (stock code: 00579) since October 2014. In 1995, Mr. Han cofounded Beijing Qunying Investment Co., Ltd. (北京 - 14 - APPENDIX I BIOGRAPHICAL DETAILS OF DIRECTOR CANDIDATES OF THE SECOND SESSION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS 群鷹投資有限公司), principally engaged in project investment and asset management, and served as its deputy chairman. Mr. Han is also actively involved in the power and energy industry and holds positions in various organizations such as deputy director of China Energy Research Society Distributed Energy Professional Committee (中國能源研究會分佈式能源專 委會). Mr. Han obtained his diploma in media management from the Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business (長江商學院) in 2007. He was nominated as a visiting professor of the North China Electric Power University (華北電力大學) in June 2006. Mr. Han was awarded the outstanding contribution for distributed energy decade award (中國分佈式能源十年傑出貢獻人 物獎) by the China Energy Research Society (中國能源研究會) in 2010, and second class research prize (課題研究二等獎) by the National Energy Administration of the PRC (中華人民 共和國國家能源局) in 2012. The biographical details of Ms. Yang Ying are set out as follows: Ms. YANG Ying, aged 39, is currently an independent non-executiveDirector, and a member of the audit committee, remuneration committee and nomination committee of the Company. She has been a senior partner of Shanghai Allbright Law Offices (Tianjin) (上海錦 天城(天津)律師事務所) since June 2015. Ms. Yang has also been the host of the television show "Law Lecture" (法律講堂), broadcasted on channel CCTV-12and the guest lawyer of the television show "Hotline-12"(熱線12) since 2010. She was an executive chief of the Tianjin Bencheng Law Firm (天津本誠律師事務所) from July 2012 to June 2015. From February 2006 to February 2010, Ms. Yang was a practising lawyer in several law firms in PRC, including Tianjin Jinbo Law Firm (天津津博律師事務所) and Beijing Zhong Lun W&D (Tianjin) Law Firm (北京中倫文德(天津)律師事務所). Ms. Yang obtained her doctorate degree in management from the University of Tianjin (天 津大學) in PRC in February 2009. She was also awarded the Hexi District Youth Foundation Outstanding Progress Award (河西青聯優秀進步獎) for the years 2012 and 2013. She was listed as a Tianjin Municipal Government Part-time Government Legal Adviser by the Tianjin Municipal Government Legislative Affairs Office (天津市政府法制辦) in October 2016. - 15 - APPENDIX II BIOGRAPHICAL DETAILS OF SUPERVISOR CANDIDATES OF THE SECOND SESSION OF THE SUPERVISORY COMMITTEE SHAREHOLDER REPRESENTATIVE SUPERVISORS The biographical details of Ms. Xue Xiaofang are set out as follows: Ms. XUE Xiaofang, aged 53, is currently a Supervisor and the chairperson of the Supervisory Committee of the Company. Ms. Xue has been the head of risk management department of Tianbao Holdings since September 2015, responsible for auditing and legal affairs. She joined the Company on January 19, 2017. Prior to this, she served successively as an accountant, auditor supervisor, auditor senior supervisor, assistant to the head of risk management department and deputy head of risk management department from August 2002 to September 2015 in Tianbao Holdings, responsible for the management of various financial matters, special audit as well as legal affairs. She was a supervisor between July 2007 and June 2014 and has also been a director of Tianjin Tianbao Infrastructure Co., Ltd. (天津天保基建股 份有限公司), a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (stock code: 000965) since June 2014. Ms. Xue served as a supervisor of Tianjin Taiyangguang Electricity Technology Co., Ltd. (天津泰陽光電科技有限公司) from April 2007 to December 2013. She was certified by Ministry of Finance of the PRC as an accountant in October 1994. Ms. Xue obtained a bachelor's degree in auditing from the Tianjin University of Finance and Economics (天津財經學院) in July 1989. She was accredited as a certified internal auditor by the China Institute of Internal Audit (中國內部審計協會) in November 2003. She obtained senior auditor qualification accredited by the Tianjin Human Resources Bureau (天津市人力資 源局) in February 2007. She obtained the international certified internal auditor (CIA) qualification (issued by China Institute of Internal Auditors with the authorization from the Institute of Internal Auditors (國際內部審計師協會)) in November 2003. She was awarded the "2011-2013 Tianjin Internal Auditor Advanced Worker Award" (2011-2013年度天津市內部審計先進工作者). Ms. Xue was a supervisor of the following company. As confirmed by Ms. Xue, as far as she is aware, the revocation of the business license mentioned below has not resulted in any liability or obligation being imposed against her. Nature of Place of business before Date of Reasons for Name of company incorporation revocation revocation revocation Tianjin PRC Sale of electronic December 2, 2013 Failure to conduct Taiyangguang components annual Electricity inspection Technology Co., Ltd. (天津泰陽光 電科技有限公司) - 16 - APPENDIX II BIOGRAPHICAL DETAILS OF SUPERVISOR CANDIDATES OF THE SECOND SESSION OF THE SUPERVISORY COMMITTEE The biographical details of Mr. Shao Guoyong are set out as follows: Mr. SHAO Guoyong, aged 41, is currently a Supervisor of the Company. Mr. Shao has been the head of risk management department in Tianjin Tianbao Commercial Factoring Co., Ltd. (天津天保商業保理有限公司) and the head of risk management department in Tianjin Binhai New Area Tianbao Microcredit Co., Ltd. (天津濱海新區天保小額貸款有限公司) since April 2018. He joined the Company on January 19, 2017. From January 2015 to April 2018, Mr. Shao served as the deputy head of risk management department in Tianjin Tianbao Commercial Factoring Co., Ltd. (天津天保商業保理有限公司). He joined Tianjin Tianbao Leasing Co., Ltd. (天津天保租賃有限公司) as the head of legal department from June 2012 to January 2015. From January 2007 to May 2012, he worked as a practicing lawyer in Tianjin Guopeng Law Firm (天津國鵬律師事務所). Mr. Shao obtained his bachelor's degree in laws from the Tianjin University of Commerce (天津商學院) in PRC in June 2001 and his master's degree in laws from Nankai University (南 開大學), in PRC in December 2015. Mr. Shao holds a legal professional qualification certificate promulgated by the Ministry of Justice, in PRC since November 2003. Mr. Shao was awarded the "2014-2016 Tianjin Excellent In-house Legal Consultant Award" (天津市國資系 統2014-2016年度優秀企業法律顧問) by State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of Tianjin Municipal People's Government (天津市人民政府國有資產監督管理委 員會) in January 2017. EMPLOYEE REPRESENTATIVE SUPERVISOR The biographical details of Mr. Yang Kui are set out as follows: Mr. YANG Kui, aged 40, is currently the Employee Representative Supervisor and the chief office supervisor of the Company. He was appointed as the head of safety monitoring department in January 2017, and has been transferred as the head of resources management department since April 2017 and as the chief office supervisor since May 2019. Mr. Yang joined the Company on October 1, 1997. He served as a staff responsible for power dispatch operations from October 1997 to December 2009, the deputy office supervisor from January 2010 to November 2013, and the chief office supervisor from November 2013 to December 2016. Mr. Yang obtained his professional degree in computer application from the Tianjin Coastal Polytechnic School (天津濱海職業學院) in July 2001 and his bachelor's degree in information management and information technology from the Tianjin Polytechnic Institute (天 津理工學院) in July 2005. - 17 - APPENDIX II BIOGRAPHICAL DETAILS OF SUPERVISOR CANDIDATES OF THE SECOND SESSION OF THE SUPERVISORY COMMITTEE He was awarded the "Excellent Youth Expert of the Free Trade Zone Airport Economic Zone" (保稅區空港經濟區「優秀青年崗位能手」) jointly by the Binhai New Area Youth League/Free Trade Zone Party Committee/Free Trade Zone Human Resources and Social Security Bureau/Free Trade Zone Trade Union/Free Trade Zone Women's Federation (濱海新區團 委╱保稅區黨委╱保稅區人力資源和社會保障局╱保稅區工會╱保稅區婦女聯合會) in April 2014, the "21st Session of The Tianjin Enterprise Management Modernization Innovation Achievement First Prize" (第二十一屆天津市企業管理現代化創新成果一等獎) by the Tianjin Enterprise Management Modernization Innovation Achievement Examination Committee (天 津市企業管理現代化創新成果審定委員會) in February 2015, and the "2014-2015Key Work (Project) Outstanding Contributors" (2014-2015年度重點工作(項目)傑出貢獻者)award by Tianbao Holdings in January 2016. - 18 - NOTICE OF EGM Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this notice, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this notice. Tianjin Tianbao Energy Co., Ltd.* 天津天保能源股份 有限公司 (a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability) (Stock Code: 1671) NOTICE OF THE FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING IN 2020 TO BE HELD ON JANUARY 17, 2020 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the first extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of Tianjin Tianbao Energy Co., Ltd.* (the "Company") in 2020 will be held at 10 a.m. on January 17, 2020 (Friday) at the meeting room, 3/F, No. 35 Haibinba Road, Tianjin Port Free Trade Zone, Tianjin City, the PRC, for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the following resolutions: ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS 1. To consider and approve the re-election/election of the following candidates as Directors for the second session of the Board: Mr. Zhou Shanzhong as an executive Director; Mr. Xing Cheng as an executive Director; Mr. Mao Yongming as an executive Director; Mr. Peng Chong as an executive Director; Mr. Wang Xiaotong as a non-executive Director; Ms. Dong Guangpei as a non-executive Director; Mr. Chan Wai Dune as an independent non-executive Director; Mr. Han Xiaoping as an independent non-executive Director; and - 19 - NOTICE OF EGM Ms. Yang Ying as an independent non-executive Director. To consider and approve the re-election of the following candidates as the Shareholder Representative Supervisors for the second session of the Supervisory Committee: Ms. Xue Xiaofang as a Shareholder Representative Supervisor; and Mr. Shao Guoyong as a Shareholder Representative Supervisor. To consider and approve the proposed authorisation to the Board to determine the remuneration of the Directors and the Supervisors. By order of the Board Tianjin Tianbao Energy Co., Ltd.* Gao Hongxin Chairman Tianjin, the People's Republic of China, December 3, 2019 For identification purpose only - 20 - NOTICE OF EGM Notes: The register of members of the Company will be closed from December 18, 2019 to January 17, 2020 (both days inclusive), during which period no transfer of Shares of the Company can be registered. Holders of Shares who wish to attend and vote at the EGM must lodge all transfer documents accompanied by the relevant share certificates to (in case of H Shareholders) the H Share Registrar of the Company, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, or (in case of Domestic Shareholders) the head office of the Company in the PRC, No. 35 Haibinba Road, Tianjin Port Free Trade Zone, Tianjin City, the PRC no later than 4:30 p.m. on December 17, 2019. Shareholders who are entitled to attend and vote at the EGM may appoint one or more proxies to attend and vote on their behalves. A proxy needs not to be a shareholder of the Company. In order to be valid, the proxy form of Shareholders for the EGM must be deposited by hand or by post to (in case of H Shareholders) the H Share Registrar of the Company, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, or (in case of Domestic Shareholders) the head office of the Company in the PRC, No. 35 Haibinba Road, Tianjin Port Free Trade Zone, Tianjin City, the PRC not less than 24 hours before the time for holding the EGM or any adjournment thereof for taking the poll. If the proxy form is signed by a person under a power of attorney or other authority, a notarial copy of that power of attorney or authority shall be deposited at the same time as mentioned in the proxy form. Completion and return of the proxy form will not preclude Shareholders from attending and voting in person at the EGM or any adjourned meetings thereof should they so wish. Shareholders or their proxies shall provide their identification documents when attending the EGM. In case of a corporate Shareholder, its proxy or other person authorized to attend the meeting with a resolution passed by the board of directors or other decision-making authorities of which the Shareholder is a member, should provide a copy of such resolution. In case of joint holders, the vote of the senior joint Shareholder who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, will be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint Shareholder(s) and for this purpose seniority will be determined by the order in which the names stand on the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint shareholding. Shareholders who intend to attend the EGM should complete the reply slip for the EGM and return it by hand or by post to (in case of H Shareholders) the H Share Registrar of the Company, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, or (in case of Domestic Shareholders) the head office of the Company in the PRC, No. 35 Haibinba Road, Tianjin Port Free Trade Zone, Tianjin City, the PRC on or before December 27, 2019. The on-site EGM is expected to take no more than half of a working day. Shareholders attending the EGM shall be responsible for their own travel and accommodation expenses. The address of the head office of the Company in the PRC is No. 35 Haibinba Road, Tianjin Port Free Trade Zone, Tianjin City, the PRC. As of the date of this notice, the Board comprises Mr. Gao Hongxin, Mr. Xing Cheng and Mr. Peng Chong as executive Directors; Mr. Yu Yang and Ms. Dong Guangpei as non-executive Directors; and Mr. Lau Tsz Bun, Mr. Han Xiaoping and Ms. Yang Ying as independent non-executive Directors. - 21 - Attachments Original document

