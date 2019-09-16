Log in
Tianjin Tianbao Energy : REPLY SLIP THE FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING IN 2019 TO BE HELD ON NOVEMBER 1, 2019

09/16/2019 | 05:12am EDT

Tianjin Tianbao Energy Co., Ltd.*

天 津天保能源 股份有限公 司

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1671)

REPLY SLIP

THE FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING IN 2019

TO BE HELD ON NOVEMBER 1, 2019

To: Tianjin Tianbao Energy Co., Ltd.* (the "Company")

Name(s) and registered address(es) of shareholder(s)(Note 1):

Number of shares held(Note 2):

domestic shares/H shares of

RMB1.00 each in the share capital of the Company. I/We intend to attend or appoint a proxy or proxies to attend the first extraordinary general meeting in 2019 (the "EGM") of the Company to be held at 10 a.m. on November 1, 2019 (Friday) at the meeting room, 3/F, No. 35 Haibinba Road, Tianjin Port Free Trade Zone, Tianjin City, the PRC or any adjournment thereof.

Date:

Signature of shareholder(s):

Name of shareholder(s):

Notes:

  1. Please insert full name(s) and address(es) as registered in the register of members of the Company in BLOCK LETTERS.
  2. Please insert the number of shares of the Company registered in your name(s) and delete as appropriate.
  3. In order to be valid, this completed and signed reply slip should be delivered by hand or by post to the Company's H share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong (for holders of H shares of the Company) or the head office of the Company in the PRC at No. 35 Haibinba Road, Tianjin Port Free Trade Zone, Tianjin City, the PRC (for holders of domestic shares of the Company) on or before October 11, 2019. In order to qualify to attend and vote at the EGM, all transfer documents accompanied by the relevant share certificate(s) must be delivered to the Company's H share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong (for holders of H shares of the Company) or the head office of the Company in the PRC (for holders of domestic shares of the Company) for registration no later than 4:30 p.m. on September 30, 2019.
  • For identification purpose only

Disclaimer

Tianjin Tianbao Energy Co. Ltd. published this content on 16 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2019 09:11:05 UTC
