Tianjin Tianbao Energy : RESIGNATION OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND MEMBER OF AUDIT COMMITTEE

09/09/2019 | 05:32am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Tianjin Tianbao Energy Co., Ltd.*

天 津 天 保 能 源 股 份 有 限 公 司

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1671)

RESIGNATION OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND

MEMBER OF AUDIT COMMITTEE

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Tianjin Tianbao Energy Co., Ltd.* (the "Company") hereby announces that due to job arrangements, Mr. Wu Tao has tendered his resignation as a non-executive Director and member of the audit committee of the Company. His resignation will not become effective until the date on which the proposed appointment of a new non-executive Director is approved by the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders"), prior to which Mr. Wu Tao will continue to perform his duties as a non-executive Director and member of the audit committee of the Company pursuant to the articles of association of the Company and other relevant laws and regulations.

Mr. Wu Tao has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there is no matter that needs to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders. Mr. Wu Tao has also confirmed that he does not have any action or claim, existing or pending, against the Company.

The Company is in the process of identifying suitable candidates to fill in the positions of the non-executive Director and member of the audit committee of the Company. Further announcement will be made by the Company in relation to such appointments as and when appropriate.

The resignation of Mr. Wu Tao will not affect the operation of the Company or the Board. The Company and the Board would like to extend their sincere gratitude to Mr. Wu Tao for his valuable contributions during his tenure of office.

By order of the Board

Tianjin Tianbao Energy Co., Ltd.*

Gao Hongxin

Chairman

Tianjin, the People's Republic of China, September 9, 2019

As of the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Gao Hongxin, Mr. Xing Cheng and Mr. Peng Chong as executive Directors; Mr. Yu Yang and Mr. Wu Tao as non-executive Directors; and Mr. Lau Tsz Bun, Mr. Han Xiaoping and Ms. Yang Ying as independent non-executive Directors.

  • For identification purposes only

Disclaimer

Tianjin Tianbao Energy Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2019 09:31:03 UTC
