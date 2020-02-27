Log in
Tianli Education International : CHANGE OF COMPANY WEBSITE

02/27/2020 | 08:19am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

天 立 教 育 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1773)

ANNOUNCEMENT

CHANGE OF COMPANY WEBSITE

The board of directors (the "Board") of Tianli Education International Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that the website of the Company has been changed from "www.sztljyjt.com" to "http://www.tianlieducation.com" (the "Company Website") with effect from the date of this announcement. Shareholders of the Company can continue to obtain any announcements, notices or other documents published by the Company on the Company Website or the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited pursuant to the requirements of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

By order of the Board

Tianli Education International Holdings Limited

Luo Shi

Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

The PRC, 27 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Luo Shi as chairman and executive director, Ms. Yang Zhaotao and Mr. Wang Rui as executive directors, Mr. Tian Mu as non-executive director and Mr. Liu Kai Yu Kenneth, Mr. Yang Dong and Mr. Cheng Yiqun as independent non-executive directors.

Tianli Education International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 27 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2020 08:42:04 UTC
