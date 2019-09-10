Tianli Education International : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT ON BUSINESS UPDATE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

天 立 教 育 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1773)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT ON BUSINESS UPDATE

This announcement is made by Tianli Education International Holdings Limited (the "Company") on voluntary basis. The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company is pleased to announce that there are approximately 39,156 students enrolled in the K-12 schools1 in the Company's school network as of the beginning of the 2019 fall semester, representing approximately 35.03% increase, compared to approximately 28,998 of student enrollments as of the beginning of the 2018 fall semester.

The Board believes that the increase in the number of student enrollments is primarily attributable to the Company's efforts in expanding its school network and enhancing its school utilization rate. The Company will continue to try its best endeavor to become a leader and innovator in the fundamental education sector in China by, among others, strategically expanding its school network and enhancing its geographic coverage in second- and third-tier cities in China. The Company will also continue to maintain its competitiveness by attracting and retaining talented teachers and improving its training programs.

The above figures are approximate numbers based on the Group's internal statistics currently available and differences may arise between such figures and the disclosure in subsequent results announcements, financial reports and/or other relevant corporate materials of the Company. The Board wishes to remind the shareholders of the Company and potential investors are cautioned not to unduly rely on such numbers and are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

