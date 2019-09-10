Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Tianli Education International : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT ON BUSINESS UPDATE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2019 | 07:27am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

天 立 教 育 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1773)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT ON BUSINESS UPDATE

This announcement is made by Tianli Education International Holdings Limited (the "Company") on voluntary basis. The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company is pleased to announce that there are approximately 39,156 students enrolled in the K-12 schools1 in the Company's school network as of the beginning of the 2019 fall semester, representing approximately 35.03% increase, compared to approximately 28,998 of student enrollments as of the beginning of the 2018 fall semester.

The Board believes that the increase in the number of student enrollments is primarily attributable to the Company's efforts in expanding its school network and enhancing its school utilization rate. The Company will continue to try its best endeavor to become a leader and innovator in the fundamental education sector in China by, among others, strategically expanding its school network and enhancing its geographic coverage in second- and third-tier cities in China. The Company will also continue to maintain its competitiveness by attracting and retaining talented teachers and improving its training programs.

The above figures are approximate numbers based on the Group's internal statistics currently available and differences may arise between such figures and the disclosure in subsequent results announcements, financial reports and/or other relevant corporate materials of the Company. The Board wishes to remind the shareholders of the Company and potential investors are cautioned not to unduly rely on such numbers and are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By Order of the Board

Tianli Education International Holdings Limited

Luo Shi

Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

The PRC, 10 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Luo Shi as chairman and executive director, Ms. Yang Zhaotao and Mr. Wang Rui as executive directors, Mr. Tian Mu and Mr. Shen Jinzhou as non-executive directors, and Mr. Liu Kai Yu Kenneth, Mr. Yang Dong and Mr. Cheng Yiqun as independent non-executive directors.

1 Inclusive of students enrolled in both of our self-owned and entrusted schools.

Disclaimer

Tianli Education International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 10 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2019 11:26:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:49aSPRINT : Brings Smart City Tech to Life with Curiosity™ IoT and True Mobile 5G
PR
07:48aCHRISTOPHER & BANKS CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:48aFRANCESCA'S HOLDINGS : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:48aChina to Offer Subsidized Loans to Pig Farmers Until End-2020
DJ
07:47aSOCIETATEA DE INVESTITII FNNCR OLTNA : Current Report - 10.09.2019 Litigation
PU
07:47aZHONGAN ONLINE P & C INSURANCE : Notification letter and request form to h share non-registered holders
PU
07:47aZHONGAN ONLINE P & C INSURANCE : Notification letter and change request form to h share registered shareholders
PU
07:47aWHARF : Letter to Non-registered Shareholders – Notification of Publication of Interim Report 2019
PU
07:47aSTAR PHARMACEUTICAL : Mandatory Unconditional Cash Offer - Dealings Disclosure
PU
07:46aCALAMP : Virginia, Minnesota, New York and North Carolina School Districts Adopt CalAmp's Technology to Improve School Bus Service
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1CAPITAL & COUNTIES PROPERTIES PLC : Intu shares surge on speculation of private equity bid
2PEUGEOT : Carmakers near CO2 cliff-edge in electrification race
3ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE : ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : France's EDF flags problems with nuclear welds, shares dive
4TOLL BROTHERS INC : Toll Brothers, Inc. Prices $400 Million of Senior Notes
5WeWork IPO valuation likely below $20 billion, clouding SoftBank's vision

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group