Tianyi Summi : COMPLETION OF THE ISSUE OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS AND WARRANTS UNDER SPECIFIC MANDATE

COMPLETION OF THE ISSUE OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS AND WARRANTS UNDER SPECIFIC MANDATE

02/28/2020 | 04:09am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

森美（集團）控股有限公司

Summi (Group) Holdings Limited

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00756)

COMPLETION OF THE ISSUE OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS AND

WARRANTS UNDER SPECIFIC MANDATE

Reference is made to the circular of Summi (Group) Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 10 December 2019 in relation to the issue of Convertible Bonds and Warrants under the Specific Mandate (the "Circular"). Terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the Circular unless otherwise stated.

ISSUE OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS AND WARRANTS

The Board is pleased to announce that all conditions precedent under the Subscription Agreement and the Warrant Subscription Agreement were fulfilled and the Subscription Completion and the Warrant Completion took place on 28 February 2020. The Convertible Bonds in an aggregate principal amount of HK$74 million were issued to Mr. Wu and the Warrants have been issued to Mr. Wu and Ms. Hu, in accordance with the terms of the Subscription Agreement and the Warrant Subscription Agreement respectively.

As at the Latest Practicable Date, the Company has a total of 1,347,860,727 Shares in issue. For illustration purposes only and assuming that there will be no further changes in the issued share capital of the Company prior to such conversion of Convertible Bonds or exercising of Warrants and no adjustment to the Conversion Price and the Warrant Exercise Price, the shareholding structures of the Company (i) as at the Latest Practicable Date; (ii)

immediately upon conversion of the Convertible Bonds in full; and (iii) immediately upon conversion of the Convertible Bonds and exercising of the subscription rights attaching to the Warrants in full, are as follows:

Immediately after the

Immediately after the

conversion of the

Immediately after the

exercising of the Warrants

Convertible Bonds

conversion of the

As at the

in full (prior to the conversion

in full (prior to the exercising

Convertible Bonds and exercising

Latest Practicable Date

of Convertible Bonds)

of the Warrants)

the Warrants in full

Approximate

Approximate

Approximate

Approximate

percentage of

percentage of

percentage of

percentage of

total issued

total issued

total issued

total issued

No. of Shares

Shares

No. of Shares

Shares

No. of Shares

Shares

No. of Shares

Shares

Substantial Shareholders

(Shares)

(%)

(Shares)

(%)

(Shares)

(%)

(Shares)

(%)

Mr. WU Shaohao (Note 1)

765,444,145

56.8

914,159,185

56.52

1,161,166,070

66.6

1,309,881,110

65.1

Ms. Hu

-

-

120,784,960

7.47

-

-

120,784,960

6.0

Public Shareholders

582,416,582

43.2

582,416,582

36.01

582,416,582

33.4

582,416,582

28.9

Total

1,347,860,727

100.0

1,617,360,727

100.00

1,743,582,652

100.0

2,013,082,652

100.0

Note:

1. Mr. Wu Shaohao, an executive Director, is deemed (by virtue of the SFO) to be interested in 765,444,145 Shares held by the Controlling Shareholder, which is owned as to 100% by him.

By Order of the Board

Summi (Group) Holdings Limited

Lee Kwok Lun

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 28 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises: Mr. WU Shaohao and Mr. WU Liantao as executive Directors; Mr. CHEN Ying, Mr. Ma Chi Kin and Mr. KYAW Sai Hong as independent non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

Tianyi (Summi) Holdings Limited published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2020 09:08:01 UTC
