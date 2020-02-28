Tianyi Summi : COMPLETION OF THE ISSUE OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS AND WARRANTS UNDER SPECIFIC MANDATE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

森美（集團）控股有限公司

Summi (Group) Holdings Limited

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00756)

COMPLETION OF THE ISSUE OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS AND

WARRANTS UNDER SPECIFIC MANDATE

Reference is made to the circular of Summi (Group) Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 10 December 2019 in relation to the issue of Convertible Bonds and Warrants under the Specific Mandate (the "Circular"). Terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the Circular unless otherwise stated.

ISSUE OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS AND WARRANTS

The Board is pleased to announce that all conditions precedent under the Subscription Agreement and the Warrant Subscription Agreement were fulfilled and the Subscription Completion and the Warrant Completion took place on 28 February 2020. The Convertible Bonds in an aggregate principal amount of HK$74 million were issued to Mr. Wu and the Warrants have been issued to Mr. Wu and Ms. Hu, in accordance with the terms of the Subscription Agreement and the Warrant Subscription Agreement respectively.

As at the Latest Practicable Date, the Company has a total of 1,347,860,727 Shares in issue. For illustration purposes only and assuming that there will be no further changes in the issued share capital of the Company prior to such conversion of Convertible Bonds or exercising of Warrants and no adjustment to the Conversion Price and the Warrant Exercise Price, the shareholding structures of the Company (i) as at the Latest Practicable Date; (ii)