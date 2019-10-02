Tianyi Summi : ESTABLISHMENT OF INVESTMENT AND COMPLIANCE COMMITTEE LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

森美（集團）控股有限公司
Summi (Group) Holdings Limited
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 00756)
ESTABLISHMENT OF INVESTMENT
AND COMPLIANCE COMMITTEE
LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS
The board of directors (the "Board") of Summi (Group) Holdings Limited is pleased to announce that an Investment and Compliance Committee has been established with effect from 1 October 2019. Mr. Wu Shaohao is the chairman of the Investment and Compliance Committee, and Mr. Wu Liantao, and Mr. Kyaw Sai Hong are the members of the Investment and Compliance Committee.
The members of the Board are set out below:
Executive Directors
Mr. Wu Shaohao (Chairman)
Mr. Wu Liantao
Independent Non-executive Directors
Mr. Chen Ying
Mr. Kyaw Sai Hong
Mr. Ma Chi Kin
There are four (4) Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves:
|
Committee
|
|
|
|
Investment and
|
|
Audit
|
Remuneration
|
Nomination
|
Compliance
|
Director
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Wu Shaohao
|
|
Member
|
Chairman
|
Chairman
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Wu Liantao
|
|
|
|
Member
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Chen Ying
|
Member
|
Chairman
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Kyaw Sai Hong
|
Chairman
|
|
Member
|
Member
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Ma Chi Kin
|
Member
|
Member
|
Member
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hong Kong, 2 October 2019
