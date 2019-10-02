Log in
Tianyi Summi : ESTABLISHMENT OF INVESTMENT AND COMPLIANCE COMMITTEE LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

10/02/2019 | 08:29pm EDT

森美（集團）控股有限公司

Summi (Group) Holdings Limited

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00756)

ESTABLISHMENT OF INVESTMENT

AND COMPLIANCE COMMITTEE

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

The board of directors (the "Board") of Summi (Group) Holdings Limited is pleased to announce that an Investment and Compliance Committee has been established with effect from 1 October 2019. Mr. Wu Shaohao is the chairman of the Investment and Compliance Committee, and Mr. Wu Liantao, and Mr. Kyaw Sai Hong are the members of the Investment and Compliance Committee.

The members of the Board are set out below:

Executive Directors

Mr. Wu Shaohao (Chairman)

Mr. Wu Liantao

Independent Non-executive Directors

Mr. Chen Ying

Mr. Kyaw Sai Hong

Mr. Ma Chi Kin

There are four (4) Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves:

Committee

Investment and

Audit

Remuneration

Nomination

Compliance

Director

Committee

Committee

Committee

Committee

Mr. Wu Shaohao

Member

Chairman

Chairman

Mr. Wu Liantao

Member

Mr. Chen Ying

Member

Chairman

Mr. Kyaw Sai Hong

Chairman

Member

Member

Mr. Ma Chi Kin

Member

Member

Member

Hong Kong, 2 October 2019

Disclaimer

Tianyi (Summi) Holdings Limited published this content on 03 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2019 00:28:01 UTC
