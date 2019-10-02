Tianyi Summi : ESTABLISHMENT OF INVESTMENT AND COMPLIANCE COMMITTEE LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

森美（集團）控股有限公司

Summi (Group) Holdings Limited

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00756)

ESTABLISHMENT OF INVESTMENT

AND COMPLIANCE COMMITTEE

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

The board of directors (the "Board") of Summi (Group) Holdings Limited is pleased to announce that an Investment and Compliance Committee has been established with effect from 1 October 2019. Mr. Wu Shaohao is the chairman of the Investment and Compliance Committee, and Mr. Wu Liantao, and Mr. Kyaw Sai Hong are the members of the Investment and Compliance Committee.

The members of the Board are set out below:

Executive Directors

Mr. Wu Shaohao (Chairman)

Mr. Wu Liantao

Independent Non-executive Directors

Mr. Chen Ying

Mr. Kyaw Sai Hong

Mr. Ma Chi Kin

There are four (4) Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves:

Committee Investment and Audit Remuneration Nomination Compliance Director Committee Committee Committee Committee Mr. Wu Shaohao Member Chairman Chairman Mr. Wu Liantao Member Mr. Chen Ying Member Chairman Mr. Kyaw Sai Hong Chairman Member Member Mr. Ma Chi Kin Member Member Member

Hong Kong, 2 October 2019