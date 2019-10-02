Tianyi Summi : INVESTMENT AND COMPLIANCE COMMITTEE TERMS OF REFERENCE

Notice shall be given to each Committee member in person orally or in writing or by telephone or by telex or telegram or facsimile transmission at the telephone number or facsimile number or address from time to time notified to the secretary by such Committee member or in such other manner as the Committee members may from time to time determine.

Notice of meeting shall state the time and place of the meeting and provide an agenda together with other documents which may be required to be considered by the members of the Committee for the purposes of the meeting. In respect of the regular meeting of the Committee to be held, and so far as practicable in all other additional meetings of the Committee, the papers of the meetings shall be sent in full to all the members of the Committee in a timely manner and at least 3 days before the intended date of the meeting of the Committee (or such other period as all the Committee members may agree).