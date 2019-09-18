Tianyi Summi : NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

Hong Kong Exchange and Clearing Limited and the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

森美（集團）控股有限公司

Summi (Group) Holdings Limited

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 00756)

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Summi (Group) Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Monday, 30 September 2019 to consider and approve, among other matters, the audited annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 30 June 2019 and the publication of the same on the websites of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Company and the declaration of a final dividend, if any.

Summi (Group) Holdings Limited

Lee Kwok Lun

Hong Kong, 18 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises: Mr. WU Shaohao and Mr. WU Liantao as executive Directors; Mr. CHEN Ying, Mr. MA Chi Kin and Mr. KYAW Sai Hong as independent non-executive Directors.