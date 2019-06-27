Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Tianyun International : Change of Independent Non-executive Director and Composition of Board Committees Resignation of Independent Non-executive Director

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/27/2019 | 09:11pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Tianyun International Holdings Limited

天韵國際控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the British Virgin Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 6836)

CHANGE OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

AND

COMPOSITION OF BOARD COMMITTEES

RESIGNATION OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The board of directors (the "Board'') of Tianyun International Holdings Limited (the "Company'') announces that Ms. Hui Yung Yung Janet ("Ms. Hui'') has tendered her resignation as an independent non-executive Director, a member of the remuneration committee (the "Remuneration Committee"), audit committee (the "Audit Committee") and nomination committee (the "Nomination Committee") of the Company with effect upon the close of trading hours on 27 June 2019 in order to dedicate more time to her other commitments.

Ms. Hui has confirmed that (i) she has no claims against the Company in respect of her resignation; (ii) there is no disagreement between her and the Board; and (iii) there are no matters that need to be brought to the attention of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the holders of the securities of the Company in relation to her resignation.

The Board would like to express its gratitude to her for her valuable contribution.

APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The Board is pleased to announce that Prof. Lu Yuanping ("Prof. Lu") has been appointed as an independent non-executive director, a member of the Audit Committee, Nomination Committee and Remuneration Committee of the Company with effect upon the close of trading hours on 27 June 2019. Her biography is set out below.

Prof. Lu, aged 48, is the vice dean of Sichuan University Institute of Agricultural Products Processing and faculty head of the Food Engineering Faculty of the same university. She is also the deputy head of Food Science and Technology Sichuan Province Higher Education Major Laboratory. She has edited 4 textbooks and published more than 60 academic articles regarding food processing. She has obtained 24 patents related to food processing. She was in charge of more than 30 research projects commissioned by provincial and municipal governments and corporations. She was named Sichuan University Young Backbone Teacher in 2004, 2007 and 2009. She obtained Sichuan Province Higher Education Teaching Award Prizes in 2004 and 2005.

- 1 -

She obtained a doctorate degree in Engineering from Sichuan University in 2009.

Pursuant to a service agreement entered into between Prof. Lu and the Company, Prof. Lu's appointment shall commence on 27 June 2019 for a term of three years and is subject to retirement by rotation and re-election according to the articles of association of the Company. Prof. Lu will be paid a monthly director's fee of HK$12,000 for being an independent non- executive director of the Company which is determined with reference to her experience, duties in the Company and prevailing market rate.

Save as disclosed in this announcement, as at the date hereof, Prof. Lu does not (i) hold any other position with the Company or its subsidiaries; (ii) hold any other directorships in any other public companies, the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas in the last three years; and (iii) have any relationship with any other directors of the Company, senior management or substantial or controlling shareholders of the Company (as defined in the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules")).

Prof. Lu does not have any interest in the shares or underlying shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Save as disclosed above, there is no other information relating to Prof. Lu's appointment which is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rules 13.51(2)(h) to 13.51(2)(v) of the Listing Rules and there are no other matters that need to be brought to the attention of the holders of securities of the Company.

The Board welcomes Prof. Lu in joining the Company.

By Order of the Board

Tianyun International Holdings Limited

Yang Ziyuan

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 27 June 2019

As at the date of this announcement (after trading hours), the Board of the Company comprises

  1. Mr. Yang Ziyuan, Mr. Sun Xingyu and Mr. Wang Hu as the executive Directors; (ii) Ms. Chu Yinghong, Mr. Wong Yim Pan and Mr. Liu Zhumeng as the non-executive Directors; and
  1. Mr. Liang Zhongkang, Mr. Tsang Yuen Wai and Prof. Lu Yuanping as the independent non-executive Directors.
    • 2 -

Disclaimer

Tianyun International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 28 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2019 01:10:18 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:06pBANK OF NEW YORK MELLON : Current report filing
PU
10:06pPEPTIDREAM : Announces New Peptide Drug Conjugate (“PDC”) Collaboration Agreement with Novartis
BU
10:00p28 JUNE 2019 : Sale of Namibia PEL 90 – Update
PU
10:00pE LIGHTING : Circulars - Proposals for General Mandates to Issue New Shares and to Repurchase Shares, Re-election of Directors, Closure of Register of Members and Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
10:00pE LIGHTING : Announcements and Notices - Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
10:00pACCENTURE : and Mujin Collaborate to Help Clients Accelerate Digital Transformation in the Logistics Industry
BU
09:56pMAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST : Notice of 9th Annual General Meeting of Mapletree Industrial Trust
PU
09:56pSCENTRE : Change in substantial holding
PU
09:54pBOEING : 737 MAX Likely Grounded Until Late This Year
DJ
09:50pRelay Medical Develops Pharmatrac Swift, a Plug and Play Solution for Tracking of High Value Medications
NE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE : ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : Britain needs more nuclear power, electric chargers for climat..
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : Boeing sees fix for latest 737 MAX software flaw in September
3Oil prices steady, focus turns to G20 gathering
4UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC : Boeing sees fix for latest 737 MAX software flaw in September
5BHP GROUP LTD : BHP to pay $175 million to Western Australia in tax dispute

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About