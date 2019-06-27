Tianyun International : Change of Independent Non-executive Director and Composition of Board Committees Resignation of Independent Non-executive Director

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Tianyun International Holdings Limited

天韵國際控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the British Virgin Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 6836)

CHANGE OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

AND

COMPOSITION OF BOARD COMMITTEES

RESIGNATION OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The board of directors (the "Board'') of Tianyun International Holdings Limited (the "Company'') announces that Ms. Hui Yung Yung Janet ("Ms. Hui'') has tendered her resignation as an independent non-executive Director, a member of the remuneration committee (the "Remuneration Committee"), audit committee (the "Audit Committee") and nomination committee (the "Nomination Committee") of the Company with effect upon the close of trading hours on 27 June 2019 in order to dedicate more time to her other commitments.

Ms. Hui has confirmed that (i) she has no claims against the Company in respect of her resignation; (ii) there is no disagreement between her and the Board; and (iii) there are no matters that need to be brought to the attention of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the holders of the securities of the Company in relation to her resignation.

The Board would like to express its gratitude to her for her valuable contribution.

APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The Board is pleased to announce that Prof. Lu Yuanping ("Prof. Lu") has been appointed as an independent non-executive director, a member of the Audit Committee, Nomination Committee and Remuneration Committee of the Company with effect upon the close of trading hours on 27 June 2019. Her biography is set out below.

Prof. Lu, aged 48, is the vice dean of Sichuan University Institute of Agricultural Products Processing and faculty head of the Food Engineering Faculty of the same university. She is also the deputy head of Food Science and Technology Sichuan Province Higher Education Major Laboratory. She has edited 4 textbooks and published more than 60 academic articles regarding food processing. She has obtained 24 patents related to food processing. She was in charge of more than 30 research projects commissioned by provincial and municipal governments and corporations. She was named Sichuan University Young Backbone Teacher in 2004, 2007 and 2009. She obtained Sichuan Province Higher Education Teaching Award Prizes in 2004 and 2005.

