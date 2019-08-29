|
Tianyun International : Inrerim Results Announcement for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2019
08/29/2019 | 11:36pm EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
Tianyun International Holdings Limited
天韵國際控股有限公司
(Incorporated in the British Virgin Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 6836)
INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
|
|
HIGHLIGHTS
|
|
|
|
|
For the six months ended
|
|
|
30 June
|
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
|
|
RMB million
|
RMB million
|
Key financial data
|
|
|
Revenue
|
457.6
|
439.3
|
Gross profit
|
127.9
|
122.1
|
Net profit
|
70.3
|
67.5
|
Basic earning per share (RMB cent)
|
7.18
|
6.90
|
Interim dividend (HK cent per ordinary share)
|
1.8
|
1.7
|
As compared with the same period in 2018:
|
|
|
•
|
Total revenue increased by 4.2% to RMB457.6 million
|
|
|
•
|
Gross profit increased by 4.8% to RMB127.9 million
|
|
|
•
|
Net profit increased by 4.1% to RMB70.3 million
|
|
|
•
|
Basic earning per share increased by 4.1% to RMB7.18 cents
|
|
•
|
Interim dividend increased by 5.9% to HK1.8 cents per share
|
|
|
|
|
The board of directors (the "Directors" or the "Board") of Tianyun International Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces the unaudited condensed consolidated interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2019, together with the unaudited comparative figures for the corresponding period in 2018, as follows:
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the six months ended 30 June 2019
|
|
|
Unaudited
|
|
|
|
|
Six months ended
|
|
|
30 June
|
|
|
|
Note
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
Revenue
|
6
|
457,613
|
|
|
439,294
|
|
Cost of sales
|
|
(329,746)
|
|
(317,212)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
127,867
|
|
|
122,082
|
|
Other income
|
6
|
811
|
|
|
585
|
|
Other gain/(loss), net
|
6
|
939
|
|
|
(368)
|
Selling and distribution expenses
|
|
(6,941)
|
|
(6,508)
|
General and administrative expenses
|
|
(21,405)
|
|
(19,311)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating profit
|
7
|
101,271
|
|
|
96,480
|
|
Finance income
|
|
794
|
|
|
599
|
|
Finance costs
|
|
(6,722)
|
|
(5,839)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Finance costs - net
|
8
|
(5,928)
|
|
(5,240)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit before income tax
|
|
95,343
|
|
|
91,240
|
|
Income tax expense
|
9
|
(25,046)
|
|
(23,746)
|
Profit and total comprehensive income for
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the period attributable to equity holders of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the Company
|
|
70,297
|
|
|
67,494
|
|
Earnings per share for profit attributable to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
equity holders of the Company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(expressed in RMB cents)
|
|
7.18
|
|
|
|
|
- Basic earnings per share
|
11
|
|
|
6.90
|
|
- Diluted earnings per share
|
11
|
7.17
|
|
|
6.74
|
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As at 30 June 2019
|
|
|
Unaudited
|
|
Audited
|
|
|
30 June
|
|
31 December
|
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
|
Note
|
RMB'000
|
|
RMB'000
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current assets
|
|
65,664
|
|
|
Right-of-use assets
|
13
|
|
-
|
Leasehold land and land use rights
|
12
|
-
|
66,521
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
12
|
257,249
|
262,167
|
Prepayments
|
14
|
56,351
|
55,660
|
Investment properties
|
15
|
35,600
|
34,100
|
Goodwill
|
|
1,104
|
|
1,104
|
Total non-current assets
|
|
415,968
|
419,552
|
Current assets
|
|
94,982
|
|
|
Inventories
|
|
90,250
|
Trade and other receivables
|
14
|
178,715
|
115,430
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
492,595
|
464,590
|
Total current assets
|
|
766,292
|
670,270
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
1,182,260
|
1,089,822
|
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity attributable to equity holders of
|
|
|
|
|
the Company
|
|
184,800
|
|
|
Share capital
|
|
207,383
|
Reserves
|
|
626,901
|
558,684
|
Total equity
|
|
811,701
|
766,067
|
LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current liabilities
|
|
-
|
|
|
Bank borrowings
|
18
|
27,535
|
Contingent consideration payable
|
|
16,111
|
|
15,550
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
|
16,111
|
43,085
|
Current liabilities
|
|
14,242
|
|
|
Trade payables
|
16
|
26,951
|
Accruals and other payables
|
17
|
22,840
|
19,163
|
Amount due to a substantial shareholder
|
|
87,966
|
88,826
|
Bank and other borrowings
|
18
|
202,561
|
130,234
|
Current income tax liabilities
|
|
4,256
|
15,496
|
Dividend payable
|
|
22,583
|
|
-
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
354,448
|
280,670
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
370,559
|
|
323,755
|
Total equity and liabilities
|
|
1,182,260
|
|
1,089,822
NOTES:
This condensed consolidated interim financial information for the six months ended 30 June 2019 has been prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Accounting Standard ("HKAS") 34, "Interim financial reporting" issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants ("HKICPA"). The condensed consolidated interim financial information should be read in conjunction with the annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018, which have been prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs") and has been prepared under the historical cost convention as modified by the valuation of investment properties and contingent consideration payable, which are stated as fair value.
-
ACCOUNTING POLICIES
The accounting policies applied are consistent with those of the annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018, as described in those annual financial statements, except for the estimation of income tax using the tax rate that would be applicable to expected total annual earnings and the adoption of new standards and amendments to HKFRSs effective for the financial year beginning 1 January 2019. The followings are other accounting policies which are relevant to the preparation of the condensed consolidated interim financial information for the six months ended 30 June 2019.
-
-
The following amendments to standards are mandatory for the first time for the financial year beginning 1 January 2019:
-
-
Amendments to HKFRS 9, "Prepayment Features with Negative Compensation"
-
HKFRS 16, "Leases"
-
Amendments to HKAS 19, "Plan Amendment, Curtailment or Settlement"
-
Amendments to HKAS 28, "Long-term Interests in Associates and Joint Ventures"
-
HK(IFRIC)-Int23, "Uncertainty over Income Tax Treatments"
-
Annual Improvements 2015-2017 Cycle, "Amendments to HKFRS 3, HKFRS 11, HKAS 12 and HKAS 23"
The impact of the adoption of HKFRS 16 has been disclosed in below. The other standards effective from 1 January 2019 did not have significant impacts on the Group's results and financial position and did not require retrospective adjustments.
The Group has adopted HKFRS 16 from 1 January 2019. HKFRS 16 provides new provisions for the accounting treatment of leases and all non-current leases, including future operating lease commitments, must be recognised in the form of an asset (for the right of use) and a financial liability (for the payment obligation). Short-term leases of less than twelve months and leases of low-value assets are exempt from the reporting obligation. The lessor accounting largely remains unchanged.
-
Adjustments recognised on adoption of HKFRS 16
In accordance with the transition provisions of HKFRS 16, the Group has adopted the modified retrospective application for existing leases at 1 January 2019 with certain practical expedients, and under which comparative figures are not restated.
There were no onerous lease contracts that would have required an adjustment to the right-of- use assets at the date of initial application.
The Group applied the following practical expedients on transition to HKFRS 16 for those leases which were previously classified as operating leases under HKAS 17.
-
-
Reliance on previous assessment on whether leases are onerous.
-
The accounting for operating lease with a remaining lease term of less than 12 months as at 1 January 2019 as short term leases.
The Group has also elected not to reassess whether a contract is, or contains a lease at the date of initial application. Instead, for contracts entered into before the transition date the Group relied on its assessment made applying HKAS 17 and HKFRIC 4 Determining whether an Arrangement contains a Lease.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Tianyun International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 03:35:03 UTC
|
|