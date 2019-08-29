Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Tianyun International : Inrerim Results Announcement for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2019 | 11:36pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Tianyun International Holdings Limited

天韵國際控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the British Virgin Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6836)

INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

HIGHLIGHTS

For the six months ended

30 June

2019

2018

RMB million

RMB million

Key financial data

Revenue

457.6

439.3

Gross profit

127.9

122.1

Net profit

70.3

67.5

Basic earning per share (RMB cent)

7.18

6.90

Interim dividend (HK cent per ordinary share)

1.8

1.7

As compared with the same period in 2018:

Total revenue increased by 4.2% to RMB457.6 million

Gross profit increased by 4.8% to RMB127.9 million

Net profit increased by 4.1% to RMB70.3 million

Basic earning per share increased by 4.1% to RMB7.18 cents

Interim dividend increased by 5.9% to HK1.8 cents per share

- 1 -

The board of directors (the "Directors" or the "Board") of Tianyun International Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces the unaudited condensed consolidated interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2019, together with the unaudited comparative figures for the corresponding period in 2018, as follows:

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the six months ended 30 June 2019

Unaudited

Six months ended

30 June

Note

2019

2018

RMB'000

RMB'000

Revenue

6

457,613

439,294

Cost of sales

(329,746)

(317,212)

Gross profit

127,867

122,082

Other income

6

811

585

Other gain/(loss), net

6

939

(368)

Selling and distribution expenses

(6,941)

(6,508)

General and administrative expenses

(21,405)

(19,311)

Operating profit

7

101,271

96,480

Finance income

794

599

Finance costs

(6,722)

(5,839)

Finance costs - net

8

(5,928)

(5,240)

Profit before income tax

95,343

91,240

Income tax expense

9

(25,046)

(23,746)

Profit and total comprehensive income for

the period attributable to equity holders of

the Company

70,297

67,494

Earnings per share for profit attributable to

equity holders of the Company

(expressed in RMB cents)

7.18

- Basic earnings per share

11

6.90

- Diluted earnings per share

11

7.17

6.74

- 2 -

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at 30 June 2019

Unaudited

Audited

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

Note

RMB'000

RMB'000

ASSETS

Non-current assets

65,664

Right-of-use assets

13

-

Leasehold land and land use rights

12

-

66,521

Property, plant and equipment

12

257,249

262,167

Prepayments

14

56,351

55,660

Investment properties

15

35,600

34,100

Goodwill

1,104

1,104

Total non-current assets

415,968

419,552

Current assets

94,982

Inventories

90,250

Trade and other receivables

14

178,715

115,430

Cash and cash equivalents

492,595

464,590

Total current assets

766,292

670,270

Total assets

1,182,260

1,089,822

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Equity attributable to equity holders of

the Company

184,800

Share capital

207,383

Reserves

626,901

558,684

Total equity

811,701

766,067

LIABILITIES

Non-current liabilities

-

Bank borrowings

18

27,535

Contingent consideration payable

16,111

15,550

Total non-current liabilities

16,111

43,085

Current liabilities

14,242

Trade payables

16

26,951

Accruals and other payables

17

22,840

19,163

Amount due to a substantial shareholder

87,966

88,826

Bank and other borrowings

18

202,561

130,234

Current income tax liabilities

4,256

15,496

Dividend payable

22,583

-

Total current liabilities

354,448

280,670

Total liabilities

370,559

323,755

Total equity and liabilities

1,182,260

1,089,822

- 3 -

NOTES:

  • BASIS OF PREPARATION

This condensed consolidated interim financial information for the six months ended 30 June 2019 has been prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Accounting Standard ("HKAS") 34, "Interim financial reporting" issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants ("HKICPA"). The condensed consolidated interim financial information should be read in conjunction with the annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018, which have been prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs") and has been prepared under the historical cost convention as modified by the valuation of investment properties and contingent consideration payable, which are stated as fair value.

  • ACCOUNTING POLICIES
    The accounting policies applied are consistent with those of the annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018, as described in those annual financial statements, except for the estimation of income tax using the tax rate that would be applicable to expected total annual earnings and the adoption of new standards and amendments to HKFRSs effective for the financial year beginning 1 January 2019. The followings are other accounting policies which are relevant to the preparation of the condensed consolidated interim financial information for the six months ended 30 June 2019.
    1. The following amendments to standards are mandatory for the first time for the financial year beginning 1 January 2019:
      • Amendments to HKFRS 9, "Prepayment Features with Negative Compensation"
      • HKFRS 16, "Leases"
      • Amendments to HKAS 19, "Plan Amendment, Curtailment or Settlement"
      • Amendments to HKAS 28, "Long-term Interests in Associates and Joint Ventures"
      • HK(IFRIC)-Int23, "Uncertainty over Income Tax Treatments"
      • Annual Improvements 2015-2017 Cycle, "Amendments to HKFRS 3, HKFRS 11, HKAS 12 and HKAS 23"

- 4 -

The impact of the adoption of HKFRS 16 has been disclosed in below. The other standards effective from 1 January 2019 did not have significant impacts on the Group's results and financial position and did not require retrospective adjustments.

The Group has adopted HKFRS 16 from 1 January 2019. HKFRS 16 provides new provisions for the accounting treatment of leases and all non-current leases, including future operating lease commitments, must be recognised in the form of an asset (for the right of use) and a financial liability (for the payment obligation). Short-term leases of less than twelve months and leases of low-value assets are exempt from the reporting obligation. The lessor accounting largely remains unchanged.

  1. Adjustments recognised on adoption of HKFRS 16
    In accordance with the transition provisions of HKFRS 16, the Group has adopted the modified retrospective application for existing leases at 1 January 2019 with certain practical expedients, and under which comparative figures are not restated.
    There were no onerous lease contracts that would have required an adjustment to the right-of- use assets at the date of initial application.
    The Group applied the following practical expedients on transition to HKFRS 16 for those leases which were previously classified as operating leases under HKAS 17.
    • Reliance on previous assessment on whether leases are onerous.
    • The accounting for operating lease with a remaining lease term of less than 12 months as at 1 January 2019 as short term leases.

The Group has also elected not to reassess whether a contract is, or contains a lease at the date of initial application. Instead, for contracts entered into before the transition date the Group relied on its assessment made applying HKAS 17 and HKFRIC 4 Determining whether an Arrangement contains a Lease.

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Tianyun International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 03:35:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:11aCITIC : Announcement - Unaudited Financial Statements of CITIC Corporation Limited for the six months ended 30 June 2019
PU
12:06aFISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE : Annual Shareholders' Meeting Results
PU
12:06aKANGDA INTERNATIONAL ENVIRONMENTL : Nterim results announcement for the six months ended 30 june 2019
PU
12:06aCHINA DAYE NON FERROUS METALS MINING : Very substantial acquisition and connected transaction capital contribution agreement and resumption of trading
PU
12:06aHUA MEDICINE : Business update - completion of patient enrollment for phase iii combination with metformin trial of dorzagliatin
PU
12:06aEMINENCE : Notice of special general meeting
PU
12:06aSuccessfully Hold China-Korea (Weihai) E-commerce Cooperation Conference 2019
BU
12:05aVietnam's Binh Son refinery to import Nigerian crude for the first time - sources
RE
12:05aGlobal High Temperature Cables Market 2019-2023 | Rise in Global Energy Demand to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WORKDAY INC. : WORKDAY : beats second-quarter estimates, raises full-year subscription revenue forecast
2NZURI COPPER LTD : NZURI COPPER : Update on Permit Transfer Condition
3PANASONIC CORPORATION : SK Innovation intensifies LG Chem feud with EV battery patent lawsuit
4DELTA AIR LINES INC. : DELTA AIR LINES : adds 930 seats through Florida, caps additional fares ahead of Dorian..
5FRANKLY INC : FRANKLY : Reports Second Quarter and Six Month 2019 Financial Results
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group