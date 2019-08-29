Tianyun International : Inrerim Results Announcement for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2019

The impact of the adoption of HKFRS 16 has been disclosed in below. The other standards effective from 1 January 2019 did not have significant impacts on the Group's results and financial position and did not require retrospective adjustments.

The Group has adopted HKFRS 16 from 1 January 2019. HKFRS 16 provides new provisions for the accounting treatment of leases and all non-current leases, including future operating lease commitments, must be recognised in the form of an asset (for the right of use) and a financial liability (for the payment obligation). Short-term leases of less than twelve months and leases of low-value assets are exempt from the reporting obligation. The lessor accounting largely remains unchanged.

Adjustments recognised on adoption of HKFRS 16

In accordance with the transition provisions of HKFRS 16, the Group has adopted the modified retrospective application for existing leases at 1 January 2019 with certain practical expedients, and under which comparative figures are not restated.

There were no onerous lease contracts that would have required an adjustment to the right-of- use assets at the date of initial application.

The Group applied the following practical expedients on transition to HKFRS 16 for those leases which were previously classified as operating leases under HKAS 17. Reliance on previous assessment on whether leases are onerous.

The accounting for operating lease with a remaining lease term of less than 12 months as at 1 January 2019 as short term leases.

The Group has also elected not to reassess whether a contract is, or contains a lease at the date of initial application. Instead, for contracts entered into before the transition date the Group relied on its assessment made applying HKAS 17 and HKFRIC 4 Determining whether an Arrangement contains a Lease.