Tianyun International : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities (2019.8)

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) : 31/8/2019
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
|
|
Tianyun International Holdings Limited
|
Name of Issuer
|
(Incorporated in the British Virgin Islands with limited liability)
|
Date Submitted
|
3/9/2019
|
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
|
(1) Stock code :
|
06836
|
|
Description :
|
|
TIANYUN INT'L
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of ordinary
|
|
(State
|
capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares
|
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
|
|
Balance at close of preceding month
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
Increase/(decrease)
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
Balance at close of the month
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2) Stock code :
|
N/A
|
Description :
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of ordinary
|
|
(State
|
capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares
|
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
|
|
Balance at close of preceding month
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
Increase/(decrease)
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
Balance at close of the month
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2. Preference Shares
|
Stock code :
|
|
N/A
|
|
Description :
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of
|
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
preference
|
|
(State
|
capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares
|
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
|
|
Balance at close of preceding month
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
Increase/(decrease)
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
Balance at close of the month
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3. Other Classes of Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock code :
|
|
N/A
|
|
Description :
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of other
|
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
classes of
|
|
(State
|
capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares
|
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
|
|
Balance at close of preceding month
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
Increase/(decrease)
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
Balance at close of the month
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State
|
|
|
|
currency) :
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of ordinary shares
|
No of preference
|
|
|
No. of other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
|
(2)
|
|
|
|
|
shares
|
|
|
classes of shares
|
|
Balance at close of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
preceding month
|
|
977,462,000
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
Increase/ (decrease)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
during the month
|
|
|
Nil
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at close of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the month
|
|
|
|
|
|
977,462,000
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Particulars of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of new shares
|
No. of new shares of
|
|
share option
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of issuer issued
|
issuer which may be
|
|
scheme
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
during the month
|
|
|
issued pursuant
|
|
including EGM
|
|
|
|
Movement during the month
|
pursuant thereto
|
thereto as at close of
|
|
approval date
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the month
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy) and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
class of shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
issuable
|
|
|
|
|
Granted
|
|
|
Exercised
|
|
Cancelled
|
|
|
|
Lapsed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.Excercise
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HK$1.70 Share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Option Scheme
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
adopted on
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(16/06/2015)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary shares
|
Nil
|
|
|
Nil
|
|
|
Nil
|
|
|
|
Nil
|
|
|
|
|
Nil
|
3,000,000
|
|
(Note 1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.Excercise
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HK$0.97 Share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Option Scheme
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
adopted on
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(16/06/2015)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary shares
|
Nil
|
|
|
Nil
|
|
|
Nil
|
|
|
|
Nil
|
|
|
|
|
Nil
|
7,700,000
|
|
(Note 1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
( / /
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note 1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total A. (Ordinary shares)
|
|
|
|
|
Nil
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Preference shares)
|
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Other class)
|
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
Total funds raised during the month from exercise
|
|
|
|
Nil
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of options (State currency)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
|
|
|
|
|
No. of new
|
No. of new
|
|
|
|
|
shares of
|
shares of
|
|
|
|
|
issuer
|
issuer which
|
|
|
|
|
issued
|
may be
|
|
|
|
|
during the
|
issued
|
|
|
|
|
month
|
pursuant
|
|
|
Nominal value
|
|
pursuant
|
thereto as at
|
|
Currency
|
at close of
|
Exercised
|
Nominal value thereto
|
close of the
|
Description of warrants
|
of nominal
|
preceding
|
during the
|
at close of the
|
month
|
(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)
|
value
|
month
|
month
|
month
|
1.
( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
2.
( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
3.
( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
4.
( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
Total B. (Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)
(Other class)
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of new
|
No. of new
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares of
|
shares of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
issuer
|
issuer which
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
issued
|
may be
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
during the
|
issued
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
month
|
pursuant
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amount at
|
|
|
|
|
|
pursuant
|
thereto as at
|
|
|
Currency of
|
close of
|
|
Converted
|
|
Amount at
|
|
thereto
|
close of the
|
|
|
|
amount
|
preceding
|
|
during the
|
|
close of the
|
|
|
month
|
Class and description
|
outstanding
|
month
|
|
month
|
|
month
|
|
|
|
1.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock code (if listed)
|
|
|
Class of shares
|
|
|
issuable (Note 1)
|
|
|
Subscription price
|
|
|
AGM approval date
|
|
|
(if applicable)
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy))
|
( / /
|
)
2.
|
Stock code (if listed)
|
|
|
Class of shares
|
|
|
issuable (Note 1)
|
|
|
Subscription price
|
|
|
AGM approval date
|
|
|
(if applicable)
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
( / /
|
)
3.
|
Stock code (if listed)
|
|
|
Class of shares
|
|
|
issuable (Note 1)
|
|
|
Subscription price
|
|
|
EGM approval date
|
|
|
(if applicable)
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
( / /
|
)
4.
|
Stock code (if listed)
|
|
|
Class of shares
|
|
|
issuable (Note 1)
|
|
|
Subscription price
|
|
|
EGM approval date
|
|
|
(if applicable)
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
( / /
|
)
Total C. (Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)
(Other class)
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Tianyun International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 03 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2019 08:14:07 UTC