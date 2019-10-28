Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Tianyun International : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - INCREASE IN SHAREHOLDING BY THE CHAIRMAN AND SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/28/2019 | 06:57am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Tianyun International Holdings Limited

天韵國際控股有限公司

(incorporated in the British Virgin Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 6836)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

INCREASE IN SHAREHOLDING BY

THE CHAIRMAN AND SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER

The announcement is a voluntary disclosure made by Tianyun International Holdings Limited (the "Company").

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") was informed that on 28 October 2019, Mr. Yang Ziyuan ("Mr. Yang"), the chairman and substantial shareholder of the Company, through Wealthy Active Limited, acquired on the market an aggregate of 500,000 shares of the Company, representing approximately 0.05% of the entire issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this announcement, at a total consideration of HK$460,000.

Immediately after the aforesaid acquisition, Mr. Yang's shareholding in the Company increased from approximately 19.31% to approximately 19.36%.

By Order of the Board

Tianyun International Holdings Limited

Yang Ziyuan

Chairman

Hong Kong, 28 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises (i) Mr. Yang Ziyuan, Mr. Sun Xingyu and Mr. Wang Hu as the executive Directors; (ii) Ms. Chu Yinghong, Mr. Wong Yim Pan and Mr. Liu Zhumeng as the non-executive Directors; and (iii) Mr. Liang Zhongkang, Mr. Tsang Yuen Wai and Prof. Lu Yuanping as the independent non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

Tianyun International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 28 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2019 10:56:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:14aPAK PETROLEUMXDXB : Indigenous oil and gas resources – Balochistan remains a hidden gem
AQ
07:14aPAKISTAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Stock Watch
AQ
07:14aBOEING : Airbus Overtakes Boeing in Deliveries
AQ
07:14aSINGAPORE AIRLINES : The World's Longest Non-Stop Flights
AQ
07:14aPAKISTAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Market Indicators
AQ
07:14aRELIANCE INS : India's indices gain for 6th straight day
AQ
07:14aAIR ARABIA ABU DHABI : Etihad, Air Arabia launch new low-cost airline in UAE
AQ
07:14aPAKISTAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Stock Review
AQ
07:14aPANAMAX : market switches to LR1s on higher dirty tanker rates
AQ
07:14aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : is making a phone with an under-display camera
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : warns of restructuring pain ahead as outlook darkens
2COVESTRO AG : COVESTRO : generates strong volume growth in a continuing challenging environment
3ROYAL PHILIPS : ROYAL PHILIPS : Philips 3Q Net Profit Fell 29%
4Prologis to buy warehouse rival Liberty in $12.6 billion deal
5COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA : LVMH confirms interest in acquiring luxury jeweller Tiffany

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group