Tianyun International : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - INCREASE IN SHAREHOLDING BY THE CHAIRMAN AND SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER

Tianyun International Holdings Limited

天韵國際控股有限公司

(incorporated in the British Virgin Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 6836)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

INCREASE IN SHAREHOLDING BY

THE CHAIRMAN AND SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER

The announcement is a voluntary disclosure made by Tianyun International Holdings Limited (the "Company").

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") was informed that on 28 October 2019, Mr. Yang Ziyuan ("Mr. Yang"), the chairman and substantial shareholder of the Company, through Wealthy Active Limited, acquired on the market an aggregate of 500,000 shares of the Company, representing approximately 0.05% of the entire issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this announcement, at a total consideration of HK$460,000.

Immediately after the aforesaid acquisition, Mr. Yang's shareholding in the Company increased from approximately 19.31% to approximately 19.36%.

Tianyun International Holdings Limited

Yang Ziyuan

Chairman

Hong Kong, 28 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises (i) Mr. Yang Ziyuan, Mr. Sun Xingyu and Mr. Wang Hu as the executive Directors; (ii) Ms. Chu Yinghong, Mr. Wong Yim Pan and Mr. Liu Zhumeng as the non-executive Directors; and (iii) Mr. Liang Zhongkang, Mr. Tsang Yuen Wai and Prof. Lu Yuanping as the independent non-executive Directors.