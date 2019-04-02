Tianyun International : Voting Results of Extraordinary General Meeting Held on 2 April 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

TIANYUN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

天韵國際控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the British Virgin Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 6836)

VOTING RESULTS OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 2 APRIL 2019

At the EGM held on Tuesday, 2 April 2019, all the proposed resolutions as set out in the notice of EGM dated 18 March 2019 have been duly approved by the Shareholders by way of poll.

At the extraordinary general meeting of Tianyun International Holdings Limited (the "Company") held on Tuesday, 2 April 2019 (the "EGM"), all the proposed resolutions as set out in the notice of EGM dated 18 March 2019 have been duly approved by the Shareholders by way of poll.

Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as ascribed thereto in the circular of the Company dated 18 March 2019.

ATTENDANCE AT THE EGM

SDIH and its associates, which were interested in 263,914,740 Shares as at the date of the EGM (representing approximately 27% of the entire issued share capital of the Company), were required to abstain from voting at the EGM. The total number of the Shares held by the Independent Shareholders who were entitled to attend and vote for or against the resolutions at the EGM was 713,547,260.

Independent Shareholders (in person or by proxy) holding an aggregate of 414,066,633 Shares, which represented approximately 42.36% of the total number of Shares, were present at the EGM.

There were no Shares entitling the holders to attend and abstain from voting in favour at the EGM in accordance with Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules.

- 1 -