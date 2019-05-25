Tibet Water Resources : RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND WITHDRAWAL OF ORDINARY RESOLUTION NO. 2.(b) AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON 30 MAY 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Tibet Water Resources Ltd.

西 藏 水 資 源 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1115)

RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

AND

WITHDRAWAL OF ORDINARY RESOLUTION NO. 2.(b)

AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

TO BE HELD ON 30 MAY 2019

The Board hereby announces that with effect from 24 May 2019:

Mr. WONG, due to his teaching business engagement and commitment, which require more of his dedication, has resigned as an executive Director of the Company. However, he has been appointed as a chief consultant of the Company to provide advice to the Company and to share his expert knowledge and experience in the fast-moving consumer goods industry. Due to the resignation of Mr. WONG, the ordinary resolution no. 2.(b) in respect of the re-election of Mr. WONG as an executive Director as set out in the Notice and Proxy Form is no longer applicable and will not be put forward for consideration and approval by the shareholders of the Company at the AGM.

