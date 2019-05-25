Log in
Tibet Water Resources : RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND WITHDRAWAL OF ORDINARY RESOLUTION NO. 2.(b) AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON 30 MAY 2019

05/25/2019 | 12:54am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Tibet Water Resources Ltd.

西 藏 水 資 源 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1115)

RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

AND

WITHDRAWAL OF ORDINARY RESOLUTION NO. 2.(b)

AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

TO BE HELD ON 30 MAY 2019

The Board hereby announces that with effect from 24 May 2019:

Mr. WONG, due to his teaching business engagement and commitment, which require more of his dedication, has resigned as an executive Director of the Company. However, he has been appointed as a chief consultant of the Company to provide advice to the Company and to share his expert knowledge and experience in the fast-moving consumer goods industry. Due to the resignation of Mr. WONG, the ordinary resolution no. 2.(b) in respect of the re-election of Mr. WONG as an executive Director as set out in the Notice and Proxy Form is no longer applicable and will not be put forward for consideration and approval by the shareholders of the Company at the AGM.

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Director(s)") of Tibet Water Resources Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces that, with effect from 24 May 2019:

RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Mr. WONG Hak Kun ("Mr. WONG"), due to his teaching business engagement and commitment, which require more of his dedication, has resigned as an executive Director of the Company. However, he has been appointed as a chief consultant of the Company to provide advice to the Company and to share his expert knowledge and experience in the fast-moving consumer goods industry.

Mr. WONG has confirmed that there is no disagreement between him and the Board and there is no matter relating to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

The Board would like to express its gratitude to Mr. WONG for his valuable contribution to the Group during his tenure of office.

WITHDRAWAL OF ORDINARY RESOLUTION NO. 2.(b) AT THE AGM

Reference is made to the notice of the annual general meeting (the "Notice") dated 26 April 2019 and the form of proxy (the "Proxy Form") in relation to the annual general meeting of the Company to be held at the Meeting Room, Suites 2602-03, Tower 1, The Harbourfront, Hunghom, Hong Kong on Thursday, 30 May 2019 at 10:00 a.m. (the "AGM").

Due to the resignation of Mr. WONG, the ordinary resolution no. 2.(b) in respect of the re-election of Mr. WONG as an executive Director as set out in the Notice and Proxy Form is no longer applicable and will not be put forward for consideration and approval by the shareholders of the Company at the AGM.

Save as the aforesaid, all resolutions as set out in the Notice and the Proxy Form remain valid for consideration and approval by the shareholders of the Company at the AGM.

By order of the Board

Tibet Water Resources Ltd.

CHOW Wai Kit

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 24 May 2019

As of the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. WANG Dong (Chief Executive Officer), Mr. YUE Zhiqiang, Mr. LIU Chen and Ms. HAN Linyou, the non-executive Director is Ms. JIANG Xiaohong, the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Jesper Bjoern MADSEN (Chairman), Mr. LEE Conway Kong Wai and Mr. Kevin Cheng WEI.

Disclaimer

Tibet Water Resources Ltd. published this content on 25 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2019 04:53:02 UTC
