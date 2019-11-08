Tic Tac International : CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS AND NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING 0 11/08/2019 | 09:50am EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult your licensed securities dealer, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser. If you have sold or transferred all your shares in Prosper One International Holdings Company Limited, you should at once hand this circular, together with the accompanying proxy form, to the purchaser or the transferee or to the bank, licensed securities dealer or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or transferee. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular. PROSPER ONE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED 富 一 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 1470) CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS AND NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING Financial adviser to Prosper One International Holdings Company Limited Optima Capital Limited Independent financial adviser to the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders Capitalised terms used in this cover page shall have the same meanings as those defined in the section headed ''Definitions'' in this circular. A letter from the Board is set out on pages 4 to 15 of this circular and a letter from the Independent Board Committee to the Independent Shareholders is set out on page 16 of this circular. A letter from Gram Capital containing its advice to the Independent Board Committee and Independent Shareholders is set out on pages 17 to 32 of this circular. A notice convening the extraordinary general meeting of Prosper One International Holdings Company Limited to be held at 6/F, Caizhi Building, Binhe New District, Dongping County, Taian City, Shandong Province, China on Friday, 29 November 2019 at 10:00 a.m. is set out on pages 37 to 40 of this circular. Whether or not you propose to attend the meeting, you are requested to complete the accompanying proxy form in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return the same to the Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office of the Company, Boardroom Share Registrars (HK) Limited at 2103B, 21/F, 148 Electric Road, North Point, Hong Kong, as soon as possible and in any event not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the meeting or any adjournment thereof. Completion and return of the proxy form shall not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the meeting or any adjournment thereof if you so desire. 11 November 2019 CONTENTS Page DEFINITIONS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1 LETTER FROM THE BOARD . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4 LETTER FROM THE INDEPENDENT BOARD COMMITTEE . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 16 LETTER FROM GRAM CAPITAL . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 17 APPENDIX - GENERAL INFORMATION . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 33 NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 37 - i - DEFINITIONS In this circular, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions shall have the following meanings: ''Agreements'' ''Annual Caps'' ''associate(s)'' ''Board'' ''Company'' the Nongyuan Purchase Agreement, the Ruixing Purchase Agreement and the Ruixing Supply Agreement the annual caps set out in the Agreements has the same meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules the board of Directors Prosper One International Holdings Company Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability, the issued shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 1470) ''connected person(s)'' has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules ''Continuing Connected the Nongyuan Purchases, the Ruixing Purchases and the Transactions'' Ruixing Sales ''controlling shareholder'' has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules ''Director(s)'' director(s) of the Company ''EGM'' the extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be convened and held for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, approving the Agreements and the transactions contemplated thereunder (including the respective Annual Caps) by the Independent Shareholders ''GDP'' gross domestic product ''Gram Capital'' Gram Capital Limited, a licensed corporation to carry out Type 6 (advising on corporate finance) regulated activity under the SFO, being the independent financial adviser to advise the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders in respect of the Agreements and the transactions contemplated thereunder (including the Annual Caps) ''Group'' the Company and its subsidiaries ''Hong Kong'' the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC - 1 - DEFINITIONS ''Independent Board Committee'' the independent committee of the Board comprising all the independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Tian Zhiyuan, Mr. Lee Chun Keung and Mr. Wang Luping, established for the purpose of advising the Independent Shareholders on the Agreements and the transactions contemplated thereunder (including the Annual Caps) ''Independent Shareholder(s)'' Shareholders other than those who are required to abstain under the Listing Rules from voting at the EGM on the resolution(s) approving the Agreements and the transactions contemplated thereunder (including the Annual Caps) ''Latest Practicable Date'' 5 November 2019, being the latest practicable date prior to the printing of this circular for ascertaining certain information contained herein ''Listing Rules'' the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange ''Nongyuan Group'' Shandong Nongyuan and its subsidiaries ''Nongyuan Purchase Agreement'' the framework agreement dated 23 September 2019 entered into between the Company and Shandong Nongyuan in relation to the Nongyuan Purchases ''Nongyuan Purchases'' the purchases of fertilisers by the Group from the Nongyuan Group ''PRC'' The People's Republic of China which, for the purpose of this announcement, excludes Hong Kong, the Macau Special Administrative Region and Taiwan ''Ruixing'' 瑞星集團有限公司 (Ruixing Group Company Limited*), a company established in the PRC which is controlled by Mr. Meng Guangyin, an executive Director and the controlling shareholder of the Company ''Ruixing Group'' Ruixing and its subsidiaries ''Ruixing Purchase Agreement'' the framework agreement dated 23 September 2019 entered into between the Company and Ruixing in relation to the Ruixing Purchases ''Ruixing Purchases'' the purchases of fertilisers by the Group from the Ruixing Group - 2 - DEFINITIONS ''Ruixing Sales'' ''Ruixing Supply Agreement'' ''SFO'' ''Shandong Nongyuan'' ''Share(s)'' ''Shareholder(s)'' ''Stock Exchange'' ''HK$'' ''RMB'' ''%'' for identification purpose only the supply of crude glycerine by the Group to the Ruixing Group the framework agreement dated 23 September 2019 entered into between the Company and Ruixing in relation to the Ruixing Sales the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) 山東農源農資有限公司 (Shandong Nongyuan Nongzi Co., Ltd.*), a company established in the PRC which is owned as to 51% by Mr. Meng Xiao (a cousin of Mr. Meng Guangyin who is an executive Director and a controlling shareholder of the Company) and as to 49% by a third party independent of the Company and its connected persons the ordinary share(s) of nominal or par value of HK$0.01 each in the share capital of the Company the holder(s) of the issued Share(s) The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong Renminbi, the lawful currency of the PRC per cent. - 3 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD PROSPER ONE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED 富 一 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 1470) Executive Directors: Registered Office: Mr. Meng Guangyin Cricket Square (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer) Hutchins Drive Mr. Liu Guoqing (Chief Financial Officer) P.O. Box 2681 Mr. Liu Jiaqiang Grand Cayman KY1-1111 Cayman Islands Independent Non-executive Directors: Mr. Tian Zhiyuan Principal Place of Business in Mr. Lee Chun Keung Hong Kong: Mr. Wang Luping Room 4205, 42th Floor, Office Tower Convention Plaza No. 1 Harbour Road Wan Chai Hong Kong 11 November 2019 To the Shareholders Dear Sir or Madam, CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS AND NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING INTRODUCTION Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 23 September 2019 and 24 September 2019 in relation to the Agreements under which the Group will conduct the Ruixing Purchases and the Ruixing Sales with the Ruixing Group, and the Nongyuan Purchases with the Nongyuan Group. - 4 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD As Ruixing is controlled by Mr. Meng Guangyin who is the controlling shareholder of the Company, Ruixing is a connected person of the Company and the Ruixing Purchases and the Ruixing Sales constitute continuing connected transactions of the Company under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. As Shandong Nongyuan is a company owned as to 51% by Mr. Meng Xiao who is a cousin of Mr. Meng Guangyin (the controlling shareholder of the Company), Shandong Nongyuan is deemed to be a connected person of the Company and the Nongyuan Purchases constitute continuing connected transactions of the Company under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. As one or more of the applicable percentage ratios (as defined in the Listing Rules) in respect of the Annual Caps for the Ruixing Purchases, the Ruixing Sales and the Nongyuan Purchases exceed 5%, the entering into of the Agreements is subject to the reporting, announcement, annual review and independent shareholders' approval requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. The EGM will be convened and held to seek approval of the Independent Shareholders for the Agreements and the transactions contemplated thereunder (including the Annual Caps). The Independent Board Committee has been established to advise the Independent Shareholders on the Agreements and the transactions contemplated thereunder (including the Annual Caps). Gram Capital has been appointed by the Company as the independent financial adviser to advise the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders in this regard. The purpose of this circular is to provide you with (i) further details of the Agreements and the Annual Caps; (ii) a letter of recommendation from the Independent Board Committee in respect of the Agreements (including the Annual Caps); (iii) a letter of advice from Gram Capital to the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders in respect of the Agreements (including the Annual Caps); and (iv) a notice of the EGM. Details of the Agreements are set out below: THE RUIXING PURCHASE AGREEMENT Date 23 September 2019 Parties The Company as purchaser; and Ruixing as supplier. Ruixing is a company owned as to 45.84% by Mr. Meng Guangyin, an executive Director and the controlling shareholder of the Company interested in 600,000,000 Shares (representing 75% of the issued share capital of the Company). Accordingly, Ruixing is a connected person of the - 5 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD Company under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. The Ruixing Group is a large-scale agriculture enterprise in the PRC and its members are principally engaged in the manufacture and sale of fertilisers, grain storage and processing, land transfers, financial services, technology research and development, and international trading. Subject matter Pursuant to the Ruixing Purchase Agreement, members of the Ruixing Group shall supply fertilisers such as urea and compound fertilisers to the Group based on the specifications, quantity, price and delivery date as agreed between the parties. Pricing and other terms The parties agree that the prices of fertilisers shall be determined with reference to the prevailing market prices (such as quotes from reputable commodities websites (e.g. 卓創資訊 (sci99.com)). The pricing and other terms for the Ruixing Purchases shall be on normal commercial terms and no less favourable to the Group than those available from independent suppliers for the same products. This will be achieved by the Group obtaining at least three quotations from its approved independent suppliers and comparing them with the terms offered by the Ruixing Group. For details of the internal control procedures of the Group, please refer to the paragraph headed ''Specific controls relating to the Ruixing Purchases and the Nongyuan Purchases'' under the section headed ''Internal Controls'' below. Effective date The Ruixing Purchase Agreement shall become effective on the date on which all conditions precedent set out below are fulfilled until 30 April 2022. Conditions precedent The Ruixing Purchase Agreement shall become effective upon the fulfilment of all of the following conditions: the Independent Shareholders having passed the ordinary resolution approving the Ruixing Purchase Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder (including the relevant Annual Caps), if applicable; Ruixing having obtained all approvals for the execution of the Ruixing Purchase Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder; and the Company having obtained all approvals for the execution of the Ruixing Purchase Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder. None of the conditions above can be waived by any party. If the conditions above are not fulfilled on or before on 31 December 2019 (or such other date as agreed between the parties in writing), the Ruixing Purchase Agreement shall be terminated and no parties shall have any - 6 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD obligations and liabilities towards the other thereunder save for any antecedent breaches. As at the Latest Practicable Date, conditions (ii) and (iii) had been fulfilled and the Ruixing Purchase Agreement will become effective once it is approved by the Independent Shareholders at the EGM. Annual Caps Pursuant to the Ruixing Purchase Agreement, the transaction value of the products to be purchased by the Group from the Ruixing Group must not exceed HK$215 million, HK$248 million and HK$285 million for each of the three years ending 30 April 2020, 2021 and 2022, respectively. The aforesaid Annual Caps were determined based on the transaction value of the Ruixing Purchases for the year ended 30 April 2019 and an annual growth rate of 15% thereafter (rounded up to the nearest million HK$). The 15% annual growth rate was determined after taking into account (i) the potential growth of approximately 5% in demand of fertilisers with reference to the GDP growth rate of the PRC of approximately 6.6% in 2018; and (ii) a buffer for potential exchange rate fluctuation between RMB and HK$ of approximately 10% considering the volatility in the past years. The historical transaction values for the Ruixing Purchases were nil, approximately HK$49.0 million, HK$186.9 million and HK$0.2 million for each of the years ended 30 April 2017, 2018 and 2019, and for the period from 1 May 2019 to 30 September 2019 respectively. THE RUIXING SUPPLY AGREEMENT Date 23 September 2019 Parties Ruixing as purchaser; and the Company as supplier. As mentioned above, Ruixing is a connected person of the Company under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. Subject matter Pursuant to the Ruixing Supply Agreement, the Group shall supply crude glycerine to the Ruixing Group based on the specifications, quantity, price and delivery date as agreed between the parties. - 7 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD Pricing and other terms The parties agree that the prices of crude glycerine shall be determined with reference to the prevailing market prices (such as quotes from reputable commodities websites (e.g. 卓創資訊 (sci99.com) and other suppliers). The pricing and other terms for the Ruixing Sales shall be on normal commercial terms and no less favourable to the Group than those offered by the Group to independent customers for the same products. For details of the internal control procedures of the Group, please refer to the paragraph headed ''Specific controls relating to the Ruixing Sales'' under the section headed ''Internal Controls'' below. Effective date The Ruixing Supply Agreement shall become effective on the date on which all conditions precedent set out below are fulfilled until 30 April 2022. Conditions precedent The Ruixing Supply Agreement shall become effective upon the fulfilment of all of the following conditions: the Independent Shareholders having passed the ordinary resolution approving the Ruixing Supply Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder (including the relevant Annual Caps), if applicable; Ruixing having obtained all approvals for the execution of the Ruixing Supply Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder; and the Company having obtained all approvals for the execution of the Ruixing Supply Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder. None of the conditions above can be waived by any party. If the conditions above are not fulfilled on or before on 31 December 2019 (or such other date as agreed between the parties in writing), the Ruixing Supply Agreement shall be terminated and no parties shall have any obligations and liabilities towards the other thereunder save for any antecedent breaches. As at the Latest Practicable Date, conditions (ii) and (iii) had been fulfilled and the Ruixing Supply Agreement will become effective once it is approved by the Independent Shareholders at the EGM. Annual Caps Pursuant to the Ruixing Supply Agreement, the transaction value of the products to be supplied by the Group to the Ruixing Group must not exceed HK$9 million, HK$10 million and HK$11 million for each of the three years ending 30 April 2020, 2021 and 2022, respectively. The aforesaid Annual Caps were determined based on the transaction value of the Ruixing Sales for the year ended 30 April 2019 and an annual growth rate of 15% thereafter (rounded up to the nearest million HK$). The 15% annual growth rate was determined after taking into account (i) the orders on hand of approximately HK$1.6 million as at 31 July 2019; (ii) the potential growth of - 8 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD approximately 5% in demand of crude glycerine with reference to the GDP growth rate of the PRC of approximately 6.6% in 2018; and (iii) a buffer for potential exchange rate fluctuation between RMB and HK$ of approximately 10% considering the volatility in the past years. The historical transaction values for the Ruixing Sales were nil, nil, approximately HK$7 million and HK$3.4 million for each of the three years ended 30 April 2017, 2018 and 2019, and for the period from 1 May 2019 to 30 September 2019 respectively. The transactions conducted during the period from 1 May 2019 to 30 September 2019 were related to sales for which prepayments have been made by the Ruixing Group before 30 April 2019. THE NONGYUAN PURCHASE AGREEMENT Date 23 September 2019 Parties The Company as purchaser; and Shandong Nongyuan as supplier. Shandong Nongyuan is a company owned as to 51% by Mr. Meng Xiao who is a cousin of Mr. Meng Guangyin (the controlling shareholder of the Company) and as to 49% by a third party independent of the Company and its connected persons. Accordingly, Shandong Nongyuan is deemed to be a connected person of the Company under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. The Nongyuan Group is principally engaged in the wholesale and retail sale of pesticides, fertilisers, grains and seeds, and sale of agricultural equipment and accessories. Subject matter Pursuant to the Nongyuan Purchase Agreement, members of the Nongyuan Group shall supply fertilisers such as urea and compound fertilisers to the Group based on the specifications, quantity, price and delivery date as agreed between the parties. Pricing and other terms The parties agree that the prices of fertilisers shall be determined with reference to the prevailing market prices (such as quotes from reputable commodities websites (e.g. 卓創資訊 (sci99.com))). The pricing and other terms for the Nongyuan Purchases shall be on normal commercial terms and no less favourable to the Group than those available from independent suppliers for the same products. This will be achieved by the Group obtaining at least three quotations from its approved independent suppliers and comparing them with those terms offered by the Nongyuan Group. For details of the internal control procedures of the Group, please refer to the paragraph headed ''Specific controls relating to the Ruixing Purchases and the Nongyuan Purchases'' under the section headed ''Internal Controls'' below. - 9 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD Effective date The Nongyuan Purchase Agreement shall become effective on the date on which all conditions precedent set out below are fulfilled until 30 April 2022. Conditions precedent The Nongyuan Purchase Agreement shall become effective upon the fulfilment of all of the following conditions: the Independent Shareholders having passed the ordinary resolution approving the Nongyuan Purchase Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder (including the relevant annual caps), if applicable; Shandong Nongyuan having obtained all approvals for the execution of the Nongyuan Purchase Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder; and the Company having obtained all approvals for the execution of the Nongyuan Purchase Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder. None of the conditions above can be waived by any party. If the conditions above are not fulfilled on or before on 31 December 2019 (or such other date as agreed between the parties in writing), the Nongyuan Purchase Agreement shall be terminated and no parties shall have any obligations and liabilities towards the other thereunder save for any antecedent breaches. As at the Latest Practicable Date, conditions (ii) and (iii) had been fulfilled and the Nongyuan Purchase Agreement will become effective once it is approved by the Independent Shareholders at the EGM. Annual Caps Pursuant to the Nongyuan Purchase Agreement, the transaction value of the products to be purchased by the Group from Nongyuan Group must not exceed HK$365 million, HK$419 million and HK$482 million for each of the three years ending 30 April 2020, 2021 and 2022, respectively. The aforesaid Annual Caps were determined based on the transaction value of the Nongyuan Purchases for the year ended 30 April 2019 and an annual growth rate of 15% thereafter (rounded up to the nearest million HK$). The 15% annual growth rate was determined after taking into account (i) the orders on hand of approximately RMB61 million as at 31 July 2019; (ii) the potential growth of approximately 5% in demand of fertilisers with reference to the GDP growth rate of the PRC of approximately 6.6% in 2018; and (iii) a buffer for potential exchange rate fluctuation between RMB and HK$ of approximately 10% considering the volatility in the past years. The historical transaction values for the Nongyuan Purchases were nil, nil, approximately HK$316.6 million and HK$260.0 million for the years ended 30 April 2017, 2018 and 2019, and for the period from 1 May 2019 to 30 September 2019 respectively. The transactions conducted during the period from 1 May 2019 to 30 September 2019 were related to purchases for which prepayments have been made by the Group before 30 April 2019 to satisfy customers' orders. - 10 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD BUSINESS MODEL OF THE TRADING BUSINESS The Group acts as a sales and trading agent by sourcing supply of fertilisers raw materials and related fertilizer products, and public consumption products for customers. Based on the specific needs of customers (i.e. product types, price range, quantity, payment method and delivery schedule), the Group identifies potential suppliers, obtains quotations and negotiates the sale and purchase prices with the customer and suppliers respectively with a view to maximising profit margin. Once the terms are fixed and the order is confirmed, the Group enters into written contracts with the customer and the supplier separately and independently. Prepayments are normally made by customers, which are applied by the Group to satisfy the purchase cost of the products. Based on the delivery schedule specified by the customers, the products are available for collection at the supplier's warehouse by the customers. The performance obligation of the Group is to arrange for the products to be provided by the suppliers to the customers. Although the Group does not hold any physical stock during the trading process, the Company is of the view that the legal title of the products has been passed from the suppliers to the Group immediately before the products are collected by the customers. Once the products are collected by the customers, the legal title of the products is transferred to the customers. Despite the Group has momentarily obtained the legal title of the products, it bears no inventory risk during the trading process given that (i) the Group only purchases the products at the request of customers and neither purchases nor commits itself to purchase the products before obtaining a contract with customers; (ii) the Group has limited flexibility in setting prices of the products; (iii) it does not hold or control the stocks before the customers obtain control of the products; and (iv) in the event a customer initiates a claim for unsatisfactory quality of products, the Group only assists in resolving complaints while the liabilities still rest with the supplier. Based on the above, the auditor of the Company concurs with the Company's view that the Group is, in substance, an agent and not a principal for financial reporting purposes under Hong Kong Financial Report Standard 15, and the commission income (being the profit margin generated from the trading activities) instead of the gross sales amount is recognised as revenue in the financial statements of the Group. However, the Board is of the view that the purchases and the sales transactions under the Continuing Connected Transactions shall be considered as individual transactions in form for the purpose of compliance with Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules and therefore there is a discrepancy in the disclosure of the Continuing Connected Transactions from the Listing Rules compliance and financial reporting perspectives. INTERNAL CONTROLS In addition to the requirements of annual review by external auditors and independent non- executive Directors for the Group's continuing connected transactions under the Listing Rules, the Company also adopts certain control measures over the conduct of the continuing connected transactions, as summarised below. - 11 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD Specific controls relating to the Ruixing Purchases and the Nongyuan Purchases The responsible purchase department staff is required to obtain at least three quotations for the same product in the same quantity from the Group ' s approved independent suppliers; The responsible purchase department staff will then determine the most suitable supplier and keep the quotations in record and submit the same to the general manager of the Company for review; and The general manager of the Company is responsible for reviewing the quotations to ensure that the purchase price and other terms offered by the selected supplier are no less favourable to the Group than those available from other independent suppliers, and if so, he will approve the purchase order. Specific controls relating to the Ruixing Sales When providing quotations to the Ruixing Group, the responsible sales department staff is required to make reference to the recent sale prices offered to other independent customers for the same product (if available), or obtain the latest market price from reputable websites; The responsible sales department staff will then determine the sale price and keep the comparison results in record and submit the same to the general manager of the Company for review; and The general manager of the Company is responsible for reviewing the comparison results to ensure that the sale price and other terms offered by the Group to the Ruixing Group are no more favourable than those offered to independent customers, and if so, he will approve the sales transaction. Monitoring Annual Caps The financial controller of the Group is responsible for monitoring the utilisation of the Annual Caps. On a monthly basis, the financial controller of the Group prepares annual caps utilisation report, which will be sent to the Board for review and consideration to ensure the compliance with the relevant Listing Rules. REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS The Group is principally engaged in the retail and wholesale of watches in Hong Kong, and sales and trading of fertilisers raw materials, fertilisers products and public consumption products. It is in the Group's ordinary and usual course of business to provide procurement services for different raw materials and products based on customer's specifications. The Ruixing Group has been one of the Group's major suppliers of fertilisers given its reputable brand with more than 50 - 12 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD years of history and high product quality. Shandong Nongyuan is also a major supplier of the Group for fertilisers. The Ruixing Purchases and the Nongyuan Purchases were made to satisfy independent customers' orders and had generated trading profits of approximately HK$2.6 million and HK$15.2 million (which were recorded as commission income in the financial statements of the Group) for each of the two years ended 30 April 2018 and 2019 respectively. The crude glycerine was procured by the Group for the Ruixing Group as the Ruixing Group does not have the relevant qualification for the import of the raw materials. The Ruixing Sales had generated trading profit of approximately HK$0.6 million (which was recorded as commission income in the financial statements of the Group) to the Group for the year ended 30 April 2019. Have considered the above, the Directors consider that the Continuing Connected Transactions are in the ordinary and usual course of business of the Group, the Agreements are on normal commercial terms, and the terms of the Agreements (including and the Annual Caps) are fair and reasonable and in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole. LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS As Ruixing is controlled by Mr. Meng Guangyin who is the controlling shareholder of the Company, Ruixing is a connected person of the Company and the Ruixing Purchases and the Ruixing Sales constitute continuing connected transactions of the Company under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. As Shandong Nongyuan is a company owned as to 51% by Mr. Meng Xiao who is a cousin of Mr. Meng Guangyin (the controlling shareholder of the Company), Shandong Nongyuan is deemed to be a connected person of the Company and the Nongyuan Purchases constitute continuing connected transactions of the Company under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. As one or more of the applicable percentage ratios (as defined in the Listing Rules) in respect of the Annual Caps for the Ruixing Purchases, the Ruixing Sales and the Nongyuan Purchases exceed 5%, the entering into of the Agreements is subject to the reporting, announcement, annual review, and independent shareholders' approval requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. By virtue of Mr. Meng Guangyin being the controlling shareholder of Ruixing and the cousin of Mr. Meng Xiao who is the controlling shareholder of Shandong Nongyuan, Mr. Meng Guangyin has a material interest in the Agreements and has abstained from voting on the Board resolutions approving the Agreements and the transactions contemplated thereunder. Save for the above, none of the Directors had a material interest in the Agreements who would otherwise be required to abstain from voting on the relevant Board resolutions approving the Agreements. The EGM will be convened and held to seek approval of the Independent Shareholders for the Agreements and the transactions contemplated thereunder (including the Annual Caps). The Independent Board Committee comprising all the independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Tian Zhiyuan, Mr. Lee Chun Keung and Mr. Wang Luping has been established to advise the - 13 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD Independent Shareholders on the Agreements and the transactions contemplated thereunder (including the Annual Caps). Gram Capital has been appointed by the Company as the independent financial adviser to advise the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders in this regard. The text of the letter from the Independent Board Committee is set out on page 16 of this circular and the text of letter from Gram Capital is set out on pages 17 to 32 of this circular. Due to unintentional and inadvertent oversights, the Board only realised that the Continuing Connected Transactions had constituted non-exempt continuing connected transactions of the Company during the audit of the Group's consolidated financial statements for the year ended 30 April 2019. As one or more of the applicable percentage ratios in respect of the Nongyuan Purchases for the period from 1 May 2019 up to 23 September 2019 (being the date of the Announcement) exceeded 5%, the Nongyuan Purchases should have been subject to the reporting, announcement, annual review and independent shareholders' approval requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. As one or more of the applicable percentage ratios in respect of the Ruixing Sales for the period from 1 May 2019 up to 23 September 2019 exceeded 0.1% but were less than 5%, the Ruixing Sales should have been subject to the reporting, announcement and annual review requirements, but were exempt from the independent shareholders' approval requirement under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. Besides, as the applicable percentage ratios in respect of the Ruixing Purchases for the period from 1 May 2019 up to 23 September 2019 were less than 0.1%, the Ruixing Purchases should be exempt from the reporting, announcement, annual review and independent shareholders' approval requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. The Company has not timely complied with the requirement of publication of announcement under Rule 14A.35 of the Listing Rules for the Nongyuan Purchases and the Ruixing Sales, and the requirements of publication of circular and independent shareholders' approval under Rules 14A.46 and 14A.36 of the Listing Rules respectively for the Nongyuan Purchases. Upon discovery of the above, the Company has taken a number of re-compliance actions, including but not limited to entering into the Agreements to govern the Continuing Connected Transactions, issuing the announcement dated 23 July 2019 and 23 September 2019. In order to strengthen its internal controls, the Company has also engaged an internal control adviser to review and enhance its internal control system, particularly those policies and measures relating to compliance with the Listing Rules as regards notifiable and/or connected transactions, and arranged specific training on the relevant requirements of the Listing Rules for the Directors and relevant staff who are responsible for monitoring such transactions. EGM A notice convening the EGM to be held at 6/F, Caizhi Building, Binhe New District, Dongping County, Taian City, Shandong Province, China on Friday, 29 November 2019 at 10:00 a.m. is set out on pages 37 to 40 of this circular. At the EGM, ordinary resolutions will be proposed to approve the Agreements and the transactions contemplated thereunder (including the Annual Caps). - 14 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD In accordance with Rule 13.39(4) of the Listing Rules, all votes of the Shareholders at the EGM must be taken by poll. A proxy form for use at the EGM is enclosed herein. Whether or not you propose to attend the EGM or any adjournment thereof, you are requested to complete the proxy form in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return it to the Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office of the Company, Boardroom Share Registrars (HK) Limited at 2103B, 21/F, 148 Electric Road, North Point, Hong Kong, as soon as possible and in any event not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the EGM or any adjournment thereof. Completion and return of the proxy form will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the EGM or any adjournment thereof if you so desire. As at the Latest Practicable Date, Prosper One Enterprises Limited (a company wholly owned by Mr. Meng Guangyin) holds 600,000,000 Shares (representing 75% of the total number of issued Shares) and shall abstain from voting on the relevant resolution(s) at the EGM. CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS The register of members of the Company will be closed from Tuesday, 26 November 2019 to Friday, 29 November 2019, both dates inclusive, for the purpose of ascertaining Shareholders' entitlement to attend and vote at the EGM. In order to be eligible to attend and vote at the EGM, all transfer documents accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged for registration with the Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office of the Company, Boardroom Share Registrars (HK) Limited at 2103B, 21/F, 148 Electric Road, North Point, Hong Kong, not later than 4:30 p.m. (Hong Kong Time) on Monday, 25 November 2019. RECOMMENDATION Having taken into account the factors and reasons considered by and the opinion of Gram Capital as stated in its letter, the Board (including the independent non-executive Directors) are of the opinion that (i) the terms of the Agreements (including the Annual Caps) are on normal commercial terms and are fair and reasonable so far as the Independent Shareholders are concerned; and (ii) the Continuing Connected Transactions are conducted in the ordinary and usual course of business of the Company and in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole. Accordingly, the Board recommend the Independent Shareholders to vote in favour of the resolution(s) to be proposed at the EGM to approve the Agreements (including the Annual Caps) and the transactions contemplated thereunder. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION Your attention is also drawn to the letter from the Independent Board Committee, the letter of advice from Gram Capital to the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders and the information set out in the appendix to this circular. By order of the Board Prosper One International Holdings Company Limited Meng Guangyin Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director - 15 - LETTER FROM THE INDEPENDENT BOARD COMMITTEE PROSPER ONE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED 富 一 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 1470) 11 November 2019 To the Independent Shareholders, Dear Sir or Madam, CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS We refer to the circular of the Company to the Shareholders dated 11 November 2019 (the ''Circular''), of which this letter forms part. Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalised terms used in this letter will have the same meanings as defined in the Circular. We have been appointed by the Board as the members of the Independent Board Committee to consider and to give recommendation to the Independent Shareholders on the Agreements and the transactions contemplated thereunder (including the Annual Caps). We wish to draw your attention to the letter from the Board set out on pages 4 to 15 of the Circular and the letter from Gram Capital set out on pages 17 to 32 of the Circular. Having taken into consideration the factors and reasons considered by and the opinion of Gram Capital as stated in its letter, we are of the opinion that (i) the terms of the Agreements (including the Annual Caps) are on normal commercial terms and are fair and reasonable so far as the Independent Shareholders are concerned; and (ii) the Continuing Connected Transactions are conducted in the ordinary and usual course of business of the Company and in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole. Accordingly, we recommend the Independent Shareholders to vote in favour of the resolution(s) to be proposed at the EGM to approve the Agreements (including the Annual Caps) and the transactions contemplated thereunder. Yours faithfully, Independent Board Committee Mr. Tian Zhiyuan Mr. Lee Chun Keung Mr. Wang Luping Independent Independent Independent non-executive Director non-executive Director non-executive Director - 16 - LETTER FROM GRAM CAPITAL Set out below is the text of a letter received from Gram Capital, the Independent Financial Adviser to the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders in respect of the Continuing Connected Transactions for the purpose of inclusion in this circular. Room 1209, 12/F. Nan Fung Tower 88 Connaught Road Central/ 173 Des Voeux Road Central Hong Kong 11 November 2019 To: The independent board committee and the independent shareholders of Prosper One International Holdings Company Limited Dear Sirs, CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS INTRODUCTION We refer to our appointment as the Independent Financial Adviser to advise the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders in respect of the Continuing Connected Transactions, details of which are set out in the letter from the Board (the ''Board Letter'') contained in the circular dated 11 November 2019 issued by the Company to the Shareholders (the ''Circular''), of which this letter forms part. Terms used in this letter shall have the same meanings as defined in the Circular unless the context requires otherwise. On 23 September 2019, the Company entered into the Ruixing Purchase Agreement and the Ruixing Supply Agreement with Ruixing, pursuant to which the Group will purchase and sell fertilisers and other products from/to members of the Ruixing Group. On the same date, the Company also entered into the Nongyuan Purchase Agreement with Shandong Nongyuan, pursuant to which the Group will purchase fertilisers from members of the Nongyuan Group. With reference to the Board Letter, the transactions contemplated under the Agreements constitute continuing connected transactions of the Company under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules and are subject to reporting, announcement and independent shareholders' approval requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. The Independent Board Committee comprising Mr. Tian Zhiyuan, Mr. Lee Chun Keung and Mr. Wang Luping (all being independent non-executive Directors) has been established to advise the Independent Shareholders on (i) whether the terms of the Agreements are on normal commercial terms and are fair and reasonable so far as the Independent Shareholders are concerned; (ii) whether the Continuing Connected Transactions are in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole and are conducted in the ordinary and usual course of business of the Group; and (iii) how - 17 - LETTER FROM GRAM CAPITAL the Independent Shareholders should vote in respect of the resolution(s) to approve the Agreements (including the Annual Caps) and the transactions contemplated thereunder at the EGM. We, Gram Capital Limited, have been appointed as the Independent Financial Adviser to advise the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders in this respect. BASIS OF OUR OPINION In formulating our opinion to the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders, we have relied on the statements, information, opinions and representations contained or referred to in the Circular and the information and representations as provided to us by the Directors. We have assumed that all information and representations that have been provided by the Directors, for which they are solely and wholly responsible, are true and accurate at the time when they were made and continue to be so as at the Latest Practicable Date. We have also assumed that all statements of belief, opinion, expectation and intention made by the Directors in the Circular were reasonably made after due enquiry and careful consideration. We have no reason to suspect that any material facts or information have been withheld or to doubt the truth, accuracy and completeness of the information and facts contained in the Circular, or the reasonableness of the opinions expressed by the Company, its advisers and/or the Directors, which have been provided to us. Our opinion is based on the Directors' representation and confirmation that there is no undisclosed private agreement/arrangement or implied understanding with anyone concerning the Agreements and the transactions contemplated thereunder. We consider that we have taken sufficient and necessary steps on which to form a reasonable basis and an informed view for our opinion in compliance with Rule 13.80 of the Listing Rules. The Circular, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Listing Rules for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in the Circular is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or the Circular misleading. We consider that we have been provided with sufficient information to reach an informed view and to provide a reasonable basis for our opinion. We have not, however, conducted any independent in-depth investigation into the business and affairs of the Group, the Ruixing Group, the Nongyuan Group or their respective subsidiaries or associates, nor have we considered the taxation implication on the Group or the Shareholders as a result of the entering into of the Agreements. Our opinion is necessarily based on the financial, economic, market and other conditions in effect and the information made available to us as at the Latest Practicable Date. Shareholders should note that subsequent developments (including any material change in market and economic conditions) may affect and/or change our opinion and we have no obligation to update this opinion to take into account events occurring after the Latest Practicable Date or to update, revise or reaffirm our opinion. In addition, nothing contained in this letter should be construed as a recommendation to hold, sell or buy any Shares or any other securities of the Company. - 18 - LETTER FROM GRAM CAPITAL Lastly, where information in this letter has been extracted from published or otherwise publicly available sources, it is the responsibility of Gram Capital to ensure that such information has been correctly extracted from the relevant sources while we are not obligated to conduct any independent in-depth investigation into the accuracy and completeness of those information. PRINCIPAL FACTORS AND REASONS CONSIDERED In arriving at our opinion in respect of the Agreements and the transactions contemplated thereunder, we have taken into consideration the following principal factors and reasons: 1. BACKGROUND OF AND REASONS FOR THE AGREEMENTS Information on the Group With reference to the Board Letter, the Group is principally engaged in the retail and wholesale of watches in Hong Kong, and sales and trading of fertilisers raw materials, fertilisers products and public consumption products. Set out below are the financial information of the Group for the two years ended 30 April 2019 as extracted from the Company's annual report for the year ended 30 April 2019 (the ''2019 Annual Report''), respectively: For the For the year ended year ended Change from 30 April 2019 30 April 2018 2018 to 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 % Revenue 202,349 315,501 (35.86) Retail business of watches 176,242 306,523 (42.50) Wholesalers business of watches 3,021 2,856 5.78 Trading of fertilisers and other products (the ''Trading Business'') (Note) 23,086 6,122 277.10 Gross profit 89,605 104,092 (13.92) Loss for the year attributable to owners of the Company (26,893) (20,248) 32.82 Note: This is the commission income generated from the Trading Business, which does not represent the total sales amount of the Trading Business. As illustrated in the above table, the Group's revenue amounted to approximately RMB202 million for the year ended 30 April 2019 (''FY2019''), representing a decrease of approximately 35.86% as compared to that for the year ended 30 April 2018 (''FY2018''). Such decrease was mainly due to reduction in revenue from retail business of watches and, - 19 - LETTER FROM GRAM CAPITAL with reference to the 2019 Annual Report, the decrease in revenue derived from watches business was mainly due to the expiry of the franchise licences of the Group's two major watches brands during FY2019. In addition, the weakening purchasing power of the tourists from the Mainland China and the cautious consumption sentiment adversely affected the performance of the retail business of watches. Due to the commencement of the Trading Business in March 2018, revenue generated therefrom slightly offset the decrease in revenue from the retail business of watches. As a result of decreased gross profit and increased administrative expenses, the loss attributable to owners of the Company for FY2019 increased as compared to that for FY2018. Since the commencement of the Group's Trading Business in March 2018, the Trading Business generated revenue of approximately HK$6 million and HK$23 million for FY2018 and FY2019 respectively. With reference to the 2019 Annual Report, due to the continuous integration of fertilizers industry and elimination of backward capacity, PRC's fertiliser industry showed signs of recovery during FY2019. Under the background of capacity structure adjustment, the over-capacity situation in the fertilisers industry has been alleviated, which provided certain support to the fertilizer price with the support of growing demand in agricultural and industrial usages. It is expected that the overall fertilizers industry will see further improvement in the coming year. The Group will dedicate to the promotion of product diversification and the assurance of product quality, so as to strengthen the relationship with key customers and diversify its customer base, aiming to gain more business opportunities and further expand its operations into huge market. Information about Ruixing With reference to the Board Letter, Ruixing is a company owned as to 45.84% by Mr. Meng Guangyin, an executive Director and the controlling Shareholder. Accordingly, Ruixing is a connected person of the Company under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. The Ruixing Group is a large-scale agriculture enterprise in the PRC and its members are principally engaged in the manufacture and sale of fertilisers, grain storage and processing, land transfers, financial services, technology research and development, and international trading. Information about Shandong Nongyuan With reference to the Board Letter, Shandong Nongyuan is a company owned as to 51% by Mr. Meng Xiao who is a cousin of Mr. Meng Guangyin (the ultimate controlling Shareholder) and as to 49% by a third party independent of the Company and its connected persons. Accordingly, Shandong Nongyuan is deemed to be a connected person of the Company under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. The Nongyuan Group is principally engaged in the wholesale and retail sale of pesticides, fertilisers, grains and seeds, and sale of agricultural equipment and accessories. - 20 - LETTER FROM GRAM CAPITAL Reasons for and benefits of the Continuing Connected Transactions With reference to the Board Letter, it is the Group's ordinary and usual course of business to provide procurement services for different raw materials and products based on customer's specifications. The Ruixing Group has been a major supplier of the Group for fertilisers given its reputable brand with more than 50 years of history and high product quality. Shandong Nongyuan is also a major supplier of the Group for fertilisers. The Ruixing Purchases and the Nongyuan Purchases were made to satisfy independent customers' orders and had generated trading profits of approximately HK$2.6 million and HK$15.2 million (which were recorded as commission income in the financial statements of the Group) for each of the two years ended 30 April 2018 and 2019 respectively. The crude glycerine was procured by the Group for the Ruixing Group as the Ruixing Group does not have the relevant qualification for the import of relevant raw materials. The Ruixing Sales had generated trading profit of approximately HK$0.6 million (which was recorded as commission income in the financial statements of the Group) to the Group for FY2019. Having considered the above, the contribution of the Trading Business to the Group's revenue and the development of the Trading Business as illustrated in the section headed ''Information of the Group'' above, we concur with the Directors' view that the Continuing Connected Transactions are conducted under the ordinary and usual course of business of the Company and are in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole. - 21 - LETTER FROM GRAM CAPITAL 2. PRINCIPAL TERMS OF THE AGREEMENTS Ruixing Purchase Agreement The tables below summarise the major terms of the Ruixing Purchase Agreement: Date: 23 September 2019 Parties: The Company as purchaser; and Ruixing as supplier. Subject matter: Pursuant to the Ruixing Purchase Agreement, members of the Ruixing Group shall supply fertilisers such as urea and compound fertilisers to the Group based on the specifications, quantity, price and delivery date as agreed between the parties. Pricing and other terms: The parties agree that the prices of fertilisers shall be determined with reference to the prevailing market prices (such as quotes from reputable commodities websites (e.g. 卓創資訊 (sci99.com)). The pricing and other terms for the Ruixing Purchases shall be on normal commercial terms and no less favourable to the Group than those available from independent suppliers for the same products. This will be achieved by the Group obtaining at least three quotations from its approved independent suppliers and comparing them with the terms offered by the Ruixing Group. For details of the internal control procedures of the Group, please refer to the paragraph headed "Specific controls relating to the Ruixing Purchases and the Nongyuan Purchases" under the Board Letter. Effective date:The Ruixing Purchase Agreement shall become effective on the date on which all conditions precedent set out below are fulfilled until 30 April 2022. According to the website of 卓創資訊 (sci99.com) which is hosted by 山東卓創資訊股份 有限公司 (Shandong Zhuochuang Information Technology Company Limited*) (''Zhuochuang''), Zhuochuang provides commodity information, consulting and exhibition services to clients including financial institutions and commodities exchanges, government authorities, media and research institutes. Zhuochuang focuses on commodities market research for 15 years. Nowadays, Zhuochuang had provided services to more than 1.3 million customers over 30 countries including the PRC, the United States of America, Germany, France, Russia, India, Singapore and Thailand. Zhuochuang also co-operates with the National Bureau of Statistics of the PRC, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of the PRC and Xinhua News Agency. - 22 - LETTER FROM GRAM CAPITAL We consider that quotes from reputable commodities websites can provide a reliable reference for prevailing market prices of products. Obtaining at least three quotations from the Group's approved independent suppliers and comparing with the terms offered by Ruixing can also help to ensure the pricing and other terms for the Ruixing Purchases to be on normal commercial terms and no less favourable to the Group than those available from independent suppliers for the same product. With reference to the Board Letter, in addition to the requirements of annual review by external auditors and independent non-executive Directors for the Group's continuing connected transactions under the Listing Rules, the Company also adopts certain control measures (the ''IC Measures'') over the conduct of the Continuing Connected Transactions, details of which are set out under the section headed ''INTERNAL CONTROLS'' of the Board Letter. We consider the effective implementation of the IC Measures can ensure fair pricing of the Ruixing Purchases. Annual Caps under the Ruixing Purchase Agreement Set out below are (i) the actual amounts of the Ruixing Purchases for the three years ended 30 April 2019; and (ii) the Annual Caps under the Ruixing Purchase Agreement for the three years ending 30 April 2022 (the ''Ruixing Purchase Annual Cap(s)''): For the year ended For the year ended For the year ended Five months ended 30 April 2017 30 April 2018 30 April 2019 30 September 2019 HK$ million HK$ million HK$ million HK$ million Actual amount Nil 49.0 186.9 0.2 For the year ending For the year ending For the year ending 30 April 2020 30 April 2021 30 April 2022 HK$ million HK$ million HK$ million Ruixing Purchase 215.0 248.0 285.0 Annual Caps With reference to the Board Letter, the Ruixing Purchase Annual Caps were determined based on the transaction value of the Ruixing Purchases for the year ended 30 April 2019 and an annual growth rate of 15% thereafter (rounded up to the nearest million HK$). The 15% annual growth rate was determined after taking into account (i) the potential growth of approximately 5% in demand of fertilisers with reference to the GDP growth rate of the PRC of approximately 6.6% in 2018; and (ii) a buffer for potential exchange rate fluctuation between RMB and HK$ of approximately 10% considering the volatility in the past years. We noted that (i) the Ruixing Purchase Annual Cap for the year ending 30 April 2020 represents an increase of approximately 15% as compared to the actual amount of the Ruixing Purchases for FY2019; and (ii) the Ruixing Purchase Annual Cap for each of the two years ending 30 April 2022 represents an increase of approximately 15% as compared to that of the prior financial year. - 23 - LETTER FROM GRAM CAPITAL In assessing the fairness and reasonableness of the Ruixing Purchase Annual Caps, we considered the factors below: Development of the Trading Business As aforementioned, since the commencement of the Group's Trading Business in March 2018, the Trading Business generated revenue of approximately HK$6 million and HK$23 million for FY2018 and FY2019 respectively. The development of the Group's Trading Business is satisfactory according to the Directors. Possible increase in the amount of the Ruixing Purchases As advised by the Directors, the Ruixing Purchases commenced since March 2018. Accordingly, the amount of Ruixing Purchases during FY2018 (i.e. approximately HK$49.0 million) cannot be directly compared with the amount of Ruixing Purchases during FY2019 (i.e. approximately HK$186.9 million). Nevertheless, the aforesaid amount demonstrated the development and possible increase of the Ruixing Purchases. As aforementioned, the Company took into account the potential growth of approximately 5% in demand of fertilisers with reference to the GDP growth rate of the PRC of approximately 6.6% in 2018 when determining the Ruixing Purchase Annual Caps for the three years ending 30 April 2022. We also noted from the statistics published by the National Bureau of Statistics of the PRC that the PRC gross agricultural production increased by approximately 5.84% from 2017 to 2018. Exchange rate fluctuation between RMB and HK$ Set out below are our findings on the historical exchange rate between RMB and HK$ (approximately RMB : HK$) as at the last business day of each month during the period from January 2018 to August 2019, based on the statistics published by the State Administration of Foreign Exchange of the PRC: As at the last business day of January February March April May June July August September October November December 2018 2018 2018 2018 2018 2018 2018 2018 2018 2018 2018 2018 1 : 1.23 1 : 1.24 1 : 1.25 1 : 1.24 1 : 1.22 1 : 1.19 1 : 1.15 1 : 1.15 1 : 1.14 1 : 1.13 1 : 1.13 1 : 1.14 As at the last business day of January February March April May June July August 2019 2019 2019 2019 2019 2019 2019 2019 1 : 1.17 1 : 1.17 1 : 1.17 1 : 1.17 1 : 1.14 1 : 1.14 1 : 1.14 1 : 1.11 As illustrated by the table above, the exchange rate between RMB and HK$ (approximately RMB : HK$) dropped from 1:1.23 at the last business day of January 2018 to 1:1.11 at the last business day of August 2019, representing a decrease of - 24 - LETTER FROM GRAM CAPITAL approximately 10%. It is reasonable for the Company to consider possible rebound and fluctuation of the exchange rate between RMB and HK$ when determining the Ruixing Purchase Annual Caps. In light of the above, we consider that the Ruixing Purchase Annual Caps for the three years ending 30 April 2022 (including their increasing rate of approximately 15%) to be fair and reasonable so far as the Independent Shareholders are concerned. Shareholders should note that as the Ruixing Purchase Annual Caps are relating to future events and were estimated based on assumptions which may or may not remain valid for the entire period up to 30 April 2022, and they do not represent forecasts of purchase costs arising from the Ruixing Purchases. Consequently, we express no opinion as to how closely the actual purchase cost to be incurred from the Ruixing Purchases will correspond with the Ruixing Purchase Annual Caps. Having considered the major terms of the Ruixing Purchase Agreement (including the Ruixing Purchase Annual Caps) as set out above, we are of the view that the terms of the Ruixing Purchase Agreement (including the Ruixing Purchase Annual Caps) are fair and reasonable so far as the Independent Shareholders are concerned. Ruixing Supply Agreement The tables below summarise the major terms of the Ruixing Supply Agreement: Date: 23 September 2019 Parties: Ruixing as purchaser; and the Company as supplier. Subject matter: Pursuant to the Ruixing Supply Agreement, the Group shall supply crude glycerine to the Ruixing Group based on the specifications, quantity, price and delivery date as agreed between the parties. Pricing and other terms: The parties agree that the prices of crude glycerine shall be determined with reference to the prevailing market prices (such as quotes from reputable commodities websites (e.g. 卓創資訊 (sci99.com) and other suppliers). The pricing and other terms for the Ruixing Sales shall be on normal commercial terms and no less favourable to the Group than those offered by the Group to independent customers for the same products. For details of the internal control procedures of the Group, please refer to the paragraph headed "Specific controls relating to the Ruixing Sales" under the Board Letter. - 25 - LETTER FROM GRAM CAPITAL Effective date:The Ruixing Supply Agreement shall become effective on the date on which all conditions precedent set out below are fulfilled until 30 April 2022. We consider that quotes from reputable commodities websites and other suppliers can provide a reliable reference for prevailing market prices of products. With reference to the Board Letter, in addition to the requirements of annual review by external auditors and independent non-executive Directors for the Group's continuing connected transactions under the Listing Rules, the Company also adopts the IC Measures over the conduct of the Continuing Connected Transactions, details of which are set out under the section headed ''INTERNAL CONTROLS'' of the Board Letter. We consider the effective implementation of the IC Measures can ensure fair pricing of the Ruixing Sales. Annual Caps under the Ruixing Supply Agreement Set out below are (i) the historical transactions amounts of the Ruixing Sales for the three years ended 30 April 2019; and (ii) the proposed Annual Caps under the Ruixing Supply Agreement for the three years ending 30 April 2022 (the ''Ruixing Sale Annual Caps''): For the year ended For the year ended For the year ended Five months ended 30 April 2017 30 April 2018 30 April 2019 30 September 2019 HK$ million HK$ million HK$ million HK$ million Actual amount Nil Nil 7.0 3.4 For the year ending For the year ending For the year ending 30 April 2020 30 April 2021 30 April 2022 HK$ million HK$ million HK$ million Ruixing Sale Annual 9.0 10.0 11.0 Caps With reference to the Board Letter, the Ruixing Sale Annual Caps set out above were determined based on the transaction value of the Ruixing Sales for the year ended 30 April 2019 and an annual growth rate of 15% thereafter (rounded up to the nearest million HK$), and having taking into account (i) the orders on hand of approximately HK$1.6 million as at 31 July 2019; (ii) the potential growth of approximately 5% in demand of crude glycerine with reference to the GDP growth rate of the PRC of approximately 6.6% in 2018; and (iv) a buffer for potential exchange rate fluctuation between RMB and HK$ of approximately 10% considering the volatility in the past years. Upon our enquiry, the Directors advised us that after adopting an annual increasing rate of 15%, the estimated possible transactions amounts of the Ruixing Sales for each of the three years ending 30 April 2022 are approximately HK$8.05 million, HK$9.26 million and - 26 - LETTER FROM GRAM CAPITAL HK$10.65 million respectively. After rounding up, the Ruixing Supply Annual Caps for each of the three years ending 30 April 2022 were set at HK$9 million, HK$10 million and HK$11 million respectively. In assessing the fairness and reasonableness of the Ruixing Sale Annual Caps, we considered the factors below: Development of the Trading Business As aforementioned, since the commencement of the Group's Trading Business in March 2018, the Trading Business generated revenue of approximately HK$6 million and HK$23 million for FY2018 and FY2019 respectively. The development of the Group's Trading Business is satisfactory according to the Directors. As aforementioned, the Company took into account the potential growth of approximately 5% in demand of crude glycerine with reference to the GDP growth rate of the PRC of approximately 6.6% in 2018 when determining the Ruixing Sale Annual Caps for the three years ending 30 April 2022. We also noted from the statistics published by the National Bureau of Statistics of the PRC that the PRC gross agricultural production increased by approximately 5.84% from 2017 to 2018. Exchange rate fluctuation between RMB and HK$ As aforementioned, the exchange rate between RMB and HK$ (approximately RMB : HK$) dropped from 1:1.23 at the last business day of January 2018 to 1:1.11 at the last business day of August 2019, representing a decrease of approximately 10%. It is reasonable for the Company to consider possible rebound and fluctuation of the exchange rate between RMB and HK$ when determining the Ruixing Sale Annual Caps. In light of the above, we consider that the Ruixing Sale Annual Caps for the three years ending 30 April 2022 (including their increasing rates) to be fair and reasonable so far as the Independent Shareholders are concerned. Shareholders should note that as the Ruixing Sale Annual Caps are relating to future events and were estimated based on assumptions which may or may not remain valid for the entire period up to 30 April 2022, and they do not represent forecasts of revenue generated from the Ruixing Sales. Consequently, we express no opinion as to how closely the actual revenue to be generated from the Ruixing Sales will correspond with the Ruixing Sale Annual Caps. Having considered the major terms of the Ruixing Supply Agreement (including the Ruixing Sale Annual Caps) as set out above, we are of the view that the terms of the Ruixing Supply Agreement (including the Ruixing Sale Annual Caps) are fair and reasonable so far as the Independent Shareholders are concerned. - 27 - LETTER FROM GRAM CAPITAL Nongyuan Purchase Agreement The tables below summarise the major terms of the Nongyuan Purchase Agreement: Date: 23 September 2019 Parties: The Company as purchaser; and Shandong Nongyuan as supplier. Subject matter: Pursuant to the Nongyuan Purchase Agreement, members of the Nongyuan Group shall supply fertilisers such as urea and compound fertilisers to the Group based on the specifications, quantity, price and delivery date as agreed between the parties. Pricing and other terms: The parties agree that the prices of fertilisers shall be determined with reference to the prevailing market prices (such as quotes from reputable commodities websites (e.g. 卓創資訊 (sci99.com)). The pricing and other terms for the Nongyuan Purchases shall be on normal commercial terms and no less favourable to the Group than those available from independent suppliers for the same products. This will be achieved by the Group obtaining at least three quotations from its approved independent suppliers and comparing them with those terms offered by Shangdong Nongyuan. For details of the internal control procedures of the Group, please refer to the paragraph headed ''Specific controls relating to the Ruixing Purchases and the Nongyuan Purchases'' under the Board Letter. Effective date:The Nongyuan Purchase Agreement shall become effective on the date on which all conditions precedent set out below are fulfilled until 30 April 2022. We consider that quotes from reputable commodities websites can provide a reliable reference for prevailing market prices of products. Obtaining at least three quotations from the Group's approved independent suppliers and comparing with the terms offered by Shandong Nongyuan can also help to ensure the pricing and other terms for the Nongyuan Purchases to be on normal commercial terms and no less favourable to the Group than those available from independent suppliers for the same product. With reference to the Board Letter, in addition to the requirements of annual review by external auditors and independent non-executive Directors for the Group's continuing connected transactions under the Listing Rules, the Company also adopts the IC Measures - 28 - LETTER FROM GRAM CAPITAL over the conduct of the Continuing Connected Transactions, details of which are set out under the section headed ''INTERNAL CONTROLS'' of the Board Letter. We consider the effective implementation of the IC Measures can ensure fair pricing of the Nongyuan Purchases. Annual Caps under the Nongyuan Purchase Agreement Set out below are (i) the actual amounts of the Nongyuan Purchases for the three years ended 30 April 2019; and (ii) the proposed Annual Caps under the Nongyuan Purchase Agreement for the three years ending 30 April 2022 (the ''Nongyuan Purchase Annual Caps''): For the year ended For the year ended For the year ended Five months ended 30 April 2017 30 April 2018 30 April 2019 30 September 2019 HK$ million HK$ million HK$ million HK$ million Actual amount Nil Nil 316.6 260.0 For the year ending For the year ending For the year ending 30 April 2020 30 April 2021 30 April 2022 HK$ million HK$ million HK$ million Nongyuan Purchase 365.0 419.0 482.0 Annual Caps With reference to the Board Letter, the Nongyuan Purchase Annual Caps set out above were determined based on the transaction value of the Nongyuan Purchases for the year ended 30 April 2019 and an annual growth rate of 15% thereafter (rounded up to the nearest million HK$), having taking into account (i) the orders on hand of approximately RMB61 million as at 31 July 2019; (ii) the potential growth of approximately 5% in demand of fertilisers with reference to the GDP growth rate of the PRC of approximately 6.6% in 2018; and (iii) a buffer for potential exchange rate fluctuation between RMB and HK$ of approximately 10% considering the volatility in the past years. We noted that (i) the Nongyuan Purchase Annual Cap for the year ending 30 April 2020 represents an increase of approximately 15% as compared to the actual amount of the Nongyuan Purchases for FY2019; and (ii) the Nongyuan Purchase Annual Cap for each of the two years ending 30 April 2022 represents an increase of approximately 15% as compared to that of the prior financial year. - 29 - LETTER FROM GRAM CAPITAL In assessing the fairness and reasonableness of the Nongyuan Purchase Annual Caps, we considered the factors below: Development of the Trading Business As aforementioned, since the commencement of the Group's Trading Business in March 2018, the Trading Business generated revenue of approximately HK$6 million and HK$23 million for FY2018 and FY2019 respectively. The development of the Group's Trading Business is satisfactory according to the Directors. Possible increase in the amount of the Nongyuan Purchases As demonstrated in the table above, the amount of Nongyuan Purchases for FY2019 was approximately HK$316.6 million (which is a full year figure according to the Directors). During the three months ended 31 July 2019, the amount of Nongyuan Purchases reached approximately HK$172.8 million. The aforesaid amount demonstrated the development and possible increase of the Nongyuan Purchases. As aforementioned, the Company took into account the potential growth of approximately 5% in demand of fertilisers with reference to the GDP growth rate of the PRC of approximately 6.6% in 2018 when determining the Nongyuan Purchase Annual Caps for the three years ending 30 April 2022. We also noted from the statistics published by the National Bureau of Statistics of the PRC that the PRC gross agricultural production increased by approximately 5.84% from 2017 to 2018. Exchange rate fluctuation between RMB and HK$ As aforementioned, the exchange rate between RMB and HK$ (approximately RMB : HK$) dropped from 1:1.23 at the last business day of January 2018 to 1:1.11 at the last business day of August 2019, representing a decrease of approximately 10%. It is reasonable for the Company to consider possible rebound and fluctuation of the exchange rate between RMB and HK$ when determining the Nongyuan Purchase Annual Caps. In light of the above, we consider that the Nongyuan Purchase Annual Caps for the three years ending 30 April 2022 (including their increasing rate of approximately 15%) to be fair and reasonable so far as the Independent Shareholders are concerned. Shareholders should note that as the Nongyuan Purchase Annual Caps are relating to future events and were estimated based on assumptions which may or may not remain valid for the entire period up to 30 April 2022, and they do not represent forecasts of purchase costs arising from the Nongyuan Purchases. Consequently, we express no opinion as to how closely the actual purchase cost to be incurred from the Nongyuan Purchases will correspond with the Nongyuan Purchase Annual Caps. - 30 - LETTER FROM GRAM CAPITAL Having considered the major terms of the Nongyuan Purchase Agreement (including the Nongyuan Purchase Annual Caps) as set out above, we are of the view that the terms of the Nongyuan Purchase Agreement (including the Nongyuan Purchase Annual Caps) are fair and reasonable so far as the Independent Shareholders are concerned. 3. LISTING RULES IMPLICATION The Directors confirmed that the Company shall comply with the requirements of Rules 14A.53 to 14A.59 of the Listing Rules pursuant to which (i) the values of the Continuing Connected Transactions must be restricted by their respective Annual Caps for the period concerned under the Agreements; (ii) the terms of the Agreements for the Continuing Connected Transactions (together with the Annual Caps) must be reviewed by independent non-executive Directors annually; (iii) details of independent non-executive Directors' annual review on the terms of the Agreements for the Continuing Connected Transactions (together with the Annual Caps) must be included in the Company's subsequent published annual reports and financial accounts. Furthermore, it is also required by the Listing Rules that the auditors of the Company must provide a letter to the Board confirming, among other things, whether anything has come to their attention that causes them to believe that the Continuing Connected Transactions (i) have not been approved by the Board; (ii) were not entered into, in all material respects, in accordance with the relevant agreement governing the transactions; and (iii) have exceeded their respective Annual Caps. In the event that the amounts of the Continuing Connected Transactions are anticipated to exceed their respective Annual Caps, or that there is any proposed material amendment to the terms of the Agreements for the Continuing Connected Transactions, as confirmed by the Directors, the Company shall comply with the applicable provisions of the Listing Rules governing continuing connected transactions. Given the above stipulated requirements for continuing connected transactions pursuant to the Listing Rules, we are of the view that there are adequate measures in place to monitor the Continuing Connected Transactions and thus the interest of the Independent Shareholders would be safeguarded. - 31 - LETTER FROM GRAM CAPITAL RECOMMENDATION Having taken into consideration the factors and reasons as stated above, we are of the opinion that (i) the terms of the Agreements (including the Annual Caps) are on normal commercial terms and are fair and reasonable so far as the Independent Shareholders are concerned; and (ii) the Continuing Connected Transactions are conducted in the ordinary and usual course of business of the Company and in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole. Accordingly, we recommend the Independent Board Committee to advise the Independent Shareholders to vote in favour of the resolution(s) to be proposed at the EGM to approve the Agreements (including the Annual Caps) and the transactions contemplated thereunder and we recommend the Independent Shareholders to vote in favour of the resolution(s) in this regard. Yours faithfully, For and on behalf of Gram Capital Limited Graham Lam Managing Director - 32 - APPENDIX GENERAL INFORMATION 1. RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT This circular, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Listing Rules for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief, the information contained in this circular is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this circular misleading. 2. DISCLOSURE OF INTERESTS Directors ' and chief executive ' s interests and short position in shares, underlying shares and debentures of the Company or any associated corporations As at the Latest Practicable Date, the interests and short positions of the Directors or chief executive of the Company and/or their associates in the shares, underlying shares and debentures of the Company or any of its associated corporations (within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO) which (i) were required to be notified to the Company and the Stock Exchange pursuant to Divisions 7 and 8 of Part XV of the SFO (including interests and short positions which they were taken or deemed to have under such provisions of the SFO); or (ii) were required, pursuant to section 352 of the SFO, to be entered in the register referred to therein; or (iii) were required, pursuant to the Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Issuers contained in the Listing Rules (the ''Model Code''), to be notified to the Company and the Stock Exchange were as follows: Percentage of the issued share capital of Capacity/Nature of Number of the Company Name of Directors Interest Shares (Note 1) (Note 2) Mr. Meng Guangyin Interest in a controlled 600,000,000 (L) 75% corporation (Note 3) Notes: The letter '' L '' denotes long position in the Shares. The percentage of shareholding is calculated based on 800,000,000 Shares in issue as at the Latest Practicable Date. The 600,000,000 Shares were held under certain trust units under the Changjiang Absolute Return China Fund, in which Mr. Meng Guangyin was beneficially interested via his wholly-owned company Prosper One Enterprises Limited, and was managed by his asset and fund manager. Mr. Meng Guangyin is the sole shareholder and sole director of Prosper One Enterprises Limited and is deemed to be interested in the 600,000,000 Shares in which Prosper One Enterprises Limited is interested under the SFO. 33 - APPENDIX GENERAL INFORMATION Save as disclosed above, as at the Latest Practicable Date, none of the Directors and chief executive of the Company were interested or were deemed to have interests or short positions in the shares, underlying shares and debentures of the Company or any of its associated corporations (within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO) which (i) were required to be notified to the Company and the Stock Exchange pursuant to Divisions 7 and 8 of Part XV of the SFO (including interests and short positions which they were taken or deemed to have under such provisions of the SFO); or (ii) were required, pursuant to section 352 of the SFO, to be entered in the register referred to therein; or (iii) were required, pursuant to the Model Code, to be notified to the Company and the Stock Exchange. Persons who have an interest or short position which is discloseable under Divisions 2 and 3 of Part XV of the SFO and substantial shareholders of the Company So far as is known to the Directors, as at the Latest Practicable Date, the following persons (not being Directors or chief executive of the Company) had, or were deemed to have, interests or short positions in the Shares or underlying shares of the Company which would fall to be disclosed to the Company and the Stock Exchange under the provisions of Divisions 2 and 3 of Part XV of the SFO: Percentage of the issued share capital of Name of Capacity/Nature of Number of the Company Shareholder interests Shares (Note 1) (Note 2) Prosper One Beneficial owner 600,000,000 (L) 75% Enterprises Limited (Note 3) Notes: The letter '' L '' denotes long position in the Shares. The percentage of shareholding is calculated based on 800,000,000 Shares in issue as at the Latest Practicable Date. Prosper One Enterprises Limited is wholly-owned by Mr. Meng Guangyin, an executive Director. Save as disclosed above, so far as is known to the Directors, as at the Latest Practicable Date, no other persons had, or were deemed to have, interests or short positions in the Shares or underlying Shares which would fall to be disclosed to the Company and the Stock Exchange under the provisions of Divisions 2 and 3 of Part XV of the SFO. - 34 - APPENDIX GENERAL INFORMATION 3. COMPETING INTERESTS As at the Latest Practicable Date, the Directors were not aware that any of them had interests in any business which competed or was likely to compete, either directly or indirectly, with the business of the Group which would fall to be discloseable under the Listing Rules. 4. DIRECTORS' SERVICE CONTRACTS As at the Latest Practicable Date, none of the Directors had entered into any service contract with any member of the Group which is not determinable by the Group within one year without payment of compensation (other than statutory compensation). 5. EXPERT AND CONSENT The following is the qualification of the expert who has given opinion or advice which is contained or referred to in this circular: Gram Capital Limited a licensed corporation which is licensed to carry out Type 6 (advising on corporate finance) regulated activity under the SFO Gram Capital has given and has not withdrawn its written consent to the issue of this circular with inclusion of its letter and references to its name in the form and context in which they are included. As at the Latest Practicable Date, Gram Capital was not beneficially interested in the share capital of any member of the Group nor has any right, whether legally enforceable or not, to subscribe for or to nominate persons to subscribe for securities in any member of the Group. In addition, Gram Capital did not have any interest, either directly or indirectly, in any assets which have been, since 30 April 2019 (the date to which the latest published audited consolidated financial statements of the Company were made up), acquired or disposed of by or leased to or are proposed to be acquired or disposed of by or leased to any member of the Group. 6. MATERIAL ADVERSE CHANGE As at the Latest Practicable Date, the Directors were not aware of any material adverse change in the financial or trading position of the Group since 30 April 2019 (the date to which the latest published audited consolidated financial statements of the Company were made up). 7. DIRECTORS' INTERESTS IN ASSETS OF THE GROUP None of the Directors had any direct or indirect material interest in any assets which have been acquired or disposed of by or leased to any member of the Group, or are proposed to be acquired or disposed of by or leased to any member of the Group since 30 April 2019 (the date to which the latest published audited consolidated financial statements of the Company were made up) up to the Latest Practicable Date. - 35 - APPENDIX GENERAL INFORMATION 8. DIRECTORS' INTERESTS IN CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS As at the Latest Practicable Date, save for the Agreements, none of the Directors was materially interested in any contract or arrangement subsisting at the Latest Practicable Date which was significant in relation to the business of the Group. 9. DOCUMENTS AVAILABLE FOR INSPECTION Copies of the following documents are available for inspection during normal business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (other than Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays) at the principal place of business of the Company in Hong Kong from the date of this circular up to and including the date of the EGM: the Agreements; the letter from the Board, the text of which is set out on pages 4 to 15 of this circular; the letter from the Independent Board Committee, the text of which is set out on page 16 of this circular; the letter of advice from Gram Capital to the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders, the text of which is set out on pages 17 to 32 of this circular; the written consent as referred to in the paragraph headed '' 5. Expert and Consent '' in this appendix; and this circular. 10. MISCELLANEOUS The English version of this circular and the accompanying form of proxy shall prevail over the Chinese text for the purpose of interpretation. - 36 - NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING PROSPER ONE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED 富 一 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 1470) NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an extraordinary general meeting (the ''EGM'') of Prosper One International Holdings Company Limited (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') will be held at 6/F, Caizhi Building, Binhe New District, Dongping County, Taian City, Shandong Province, China on Friday, 29 November 2019 at 10:00 a.m. for the purposes of considering and, if thought fit, passing the following resolutions with or without amendments as ordinary resolution of the Company: ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS 1. ''THAT The framework agreement (the '' Ruixing Purchase Agreement '' ) dated 23 September 2019 and entered into between the Company and 瑞星集團有限公司

(Ruixing Group Company Limited*) ( '' Ruixing '' , together with its subsidiaries, the

'' Ruixing Group '' ) in relation to the purchases of fertilisers by the Group from the Ruixing Group (a copy of which has been produced to the EGM marked '' A '' and initialed by the Chairman of the EGM for the purpose of identification) and the transactions contemplated thereunder be and are hereby approved, confirmed and ratified; the annual caps for the transactions contemplated under the Ruixing Purchase Agreement as stated in the circular of the Company dated 11 November 2019 (the

'' Circular '' ) for the years ending 30 April 2022 be and are hereby approved, confirmed and ratified; and any one or more of the directors (the '' Directors '' ) of the Company be and is/are hereby authorised to do all such acts and things and execute all such documents which he/she/they consider necessary, desirable or expedient for the purpose of, or in connection with, the implementation of and giving effect to the Ruixing Purchase Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder and to waive compliance from or make and agree such variations of a non-material nature to any of the terms of the Ruixing Purchase Agreement as they may in his/her/their discretion consider to be desirable and in the interests of the Company and all the Directors ' acts as aforesaid be hereby confirm, ratified and approved. '' 37 - NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING '' THAT The framework agreement (the '' Ruixing Supply Agreement '' ) dated 23 September 2019 and entered into between the Company and Ruixing in relation to the supply of crude glycerine by the Group to the Ruixing Group (a copy of which has been produced to the EGM marked '' B '' and initialed by the Chairman of the EGM for the purpose of identification) and the transactions contemplated thereunder be and are hereby approved, confirmed and ratified; the annual caps for the transactions contemplated under the Ruixing Supply Agreement as stated in the Circular for the years ending 30 April 2022 be and are hereby approved, confirmed and ratified; and any one or more of the Directors be and is/are hereby authorised to do all such acts and things and execute all such documents which he/she/they consider necessary, desirable or expedient for the purpose of, or in connection with, the implementation of and giving effect to the Ruixing Supply Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder and to waive compliance from or make and agree such variations of a non-material nature to any of the terms of the Ruixing Supply Agreement as they may in his/her/their discretion consider to be desirable and in the interests of the Company and all the Directors ' acts as aforesaid be hereby confirm, ratified and approved. '' '' THAT The framework agreement (the '' Nongyuan Purchase Agreement '' ) dated 23 September 2019 and entered into between the Company and 山東農源農資有限公 司 (Shandong Nongyuan Nongzi Co., Ltd.*) ( '' Shangdong Nongyuan '' , together with its subsidiaries, the '' Nongyuan Group '' ) in relation to the purchases of fertilisers by the Group from the Nongyuan Group (a copy of which has been produced to the EGM marked '' C '' and initialed by the Chairman of the EGM for the purpose of identification) and the transactions contemplated thereunder be and are hereby approved, confirmed and ratified; the annual caps for the transactions contemplated under the Nongyuan Purchase Agreement as stated in the circular for the years ending 30 April 2022 be and are hereby approved, confirmed and ratified; and any one or more of the Directors be and is/are hereby authorised to do all such acts and things and execute all such documents which he/she/they consider necessary, desirable or expedient for the purpose of, or in connection with, the implementation of and giving effect to the Nongyuan Purchase Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder and to waive compliance from or make and agree such variations of a non-material nature to any of the terms of the Nongyuan Purchase 38 - NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING Agreement as they may in his/her/their discretion consider to be desirable and in the interests of the Company and all the Directors' acts as aforesaid be hereby confirm, ratified and approved.'' By order of the Board Prosper One International Holdings Company Limited Meng Guangyin Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director Hong Kong, 11 November 2019 Registered Office: Cricket Square, Hutchins Drive P.O. Box 2681 Grand Cayman KY1-1111 Cayman Islands Principal Place of Business in Hong Kong: Room 4205, 42th Floor, Office Tower Convention Plaza No. 1 Harbour Road Wan Chai Hong Kong Notes: Any member of the Company (the '' Member '' ) entitled to attend and vote at the EGM or its adjourned meeting (as the case may be) is entitled to appoint one (or, if he/she/it holds two or more shares of the Company (the

'' Share(s) '' ), more than one) proxy to attend and vote instead of him/her/it. A proxy needs not be a Member but must be present in person at the EGM to represent the Member. If more than one proxy is so appointed, the appointment shall specify the number of Shares in respect of which such proxy is so appointed. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude a Member from attending and voting in person at the EGM if he/she/it so wishes. In the event of a Member who has lodged a form of proxy attending the EGM in person, the form of proxy will be deemed to have been revoked. In order to be valid, the duly completed and signed form of proxy must be deposited together with a power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which it is signed or a certified copy of such power or authority, at the office of the Company ' s branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Boardroom Share Registrars (HK) Limited at Room 2103B, 21/F, 148 Electric Road, North Point, Hong Kong as soon as possible but in any event, not later than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the EGM or its adjournment. For determining the entitlement of the Members to attend and vote at the EGM, the register of members of the Company will be closed from Tuesday, 26 November 2019 to Friday, 29 November 2019 (both dates inclusive), during which period no transfer of Shares will be effected. To qualify for attending and voting at the EGM, non- registered Members must lodge all transfer documents, accompanied by the relevant share certificates with the Company ' s branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Boardroom Share Registrars (HK) Limited at Room 2103B, 21/F, 148 Electric Road, North Point, Hong Kong for registration no later than 4:30 p.m. on Monday, 25 November 2019. 39 - NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING In compliance with Rule 13.39(4) of the Listing Rules, voting on all proposed resolutions set out in this Notice will be decided by way of a poll. The Company will announce the results of the poll in the manner prescribed under Rule 13.39(5) of the Listing Rules. In case of joint holders of a Share, any one of such joint holders may vote at the EGM, either personally or by proxy, in respect of such Share as if he/she were solely entitled thereto; but if more than one of such joint holders are present at the EGM personally or by proxy, the vote of the senior holder who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, shall be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint holders, and for this purpose, seniority shall be determined by the order in which the names stand in the Register of Members in respect of the joint holding. The translation into Chinese language of this Notice is for reference only. In case of any inconsistency, the English version shall prevail. As at the date of this Notice, the board of Directors comprises Mr. Meng Guangyin (chairman and chief executive officer), Mr. Liu Guoqing (chief financial officer) and Mr. Liu Jiaqiang as the executive Directors; and Mr. Tian Zhiyuan, Mr. Lee Chun Keung and Mr. Wang Luping as the independent non-executive Directors. - 40 - Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Tic Tac International Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2019 14:49:04 UTC 0 Latest news "Companies" 10:03a Global Kidney Dialysis Equipment Market to Surpass US$ 29.9 Billion by 2027 – Coherent Market Insights BU 10:02a MASTERCARD : Partners with BMO Harris and Superbia to Bring the True Name™ Feature to their Card Offerings BU 10:02a PTC : MassTLC Honors PTC's Kathleen Mitford with Prestigious Technology Excellence Leadership Award BU 10:02a Lifesaving Addiction Treatment Opens in Memphis BU 10:01a Oil slides as U.S. rifts inject uncertainty into China talks RE 10:01a SEDANA MEDICAL PUBL : adjusts and clarifies its long-term financial targets AQ 10:01a AKELIUS RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY PUBL : redeems all preference shares AQ 10:01a DXC TECHNOLOGY : Silverpeak advises virtual clarity on strategic acquisition by dxc technology company AQ 10:01a White House says tariff could be removed if U.S-China trade deal reached RE 10:01a CMG : Reports Strong Third Quarter Results and Provides Update PR