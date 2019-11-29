|
Tic Tac International : POLL RESULTS OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 29 NOVEMBER 2019
11/29/2019 | 06:08am EST
Prosper One International Holdings Company Limited
富 一 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1470)
POLL RESULTS OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
HELD ON 29 NOVEMBER 2019
The Board is pleased to announce that the Resolutions set out in the EGM Notice were duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll at the EGM held on 29 November 2019.
Reference is made to the circular (the ''Circular'') of Prosper One International Holdings Company Limited (the ''Company'') dated 11 November 2019 and the notice of the extraordinary general meeting of the Company of even date (the ''EGM Notice''). Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Circular, unless the context requires otherwise.
The Board is pleased to announce that the ordinary resolutions (the Notice were duly passed by the Independent Shareholders by 29 November 2019.
''Resolutions'') set out in the EGM way of poll at the EGM held on
As at the date of the EGM, there were a total of 800,000,000 Shares in issue. Prosper One Enterprises Limited, holding 600,000,000 Shares (representing 75% of the total number of issued Shares) as at the date of the EGM, was required to abstain, and did abstain, from voting on all of the Resolutions. The total number of Shares entitling the Independent Shareholders to vote on the Resolutions at the EGM was 200,000,000. To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief, save as aforesaid, there were no restrictions on any Shareholders to cast votes on any of the Resolutions and there were no Shares entitling the holders thereof to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the Resolutions at the EGM pursuant to Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules.
Boardroom Share Registrars (HK) Limited, the branch share registrar and transfer office of the Company in Hong Kong, has been appointed to act as the scrutineer for the vote-taking at the EGM. The poll results in respect of the Resolutions were as follows:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of Shares represented by
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
valid votes cast and
|
Total no. of
|
|
|
|
|
Resolutions
|
|
|
approximate percentage of
|
valid votes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
total no. of valid votes cast
|
cast
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For
|
Against
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.
|
To approve the Ruixing Purchase Agreement (as
|
39,900,000
|
2,136,000
|
42,036,000
|
|
defined
|
in
|
the Circular), the terms and the
|
(94.9%)
|
(5.1%)
|
|
|
transactions
|
thereunder
|
(including
|
the
|
annual
|
|
|
|
|
cap) as set out in item 1 of the EGM Notice.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.
|
To
|
approve
|
the Ruixing Supply Agreement (as
|
39,900,000
|
2,136,000
|
42,036,000
|
|
defined
|
in
|
the Circular), the terms and the
|
(94.9%)
|
(5.1%)
|
|
|
transactions
|
thereunder
|
(including
|
the
|
annual
|
|
|
|
|
cap) as set out in item 2 of the EGM Notice.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.
|
To
|
approve
|
the Nongyuan Purchase
|
Agreement
|
39,900,000
|
2,136,000
|
42,036,000
|
|
(as
|
defined
|
in the Circular), the terms and the
|
(94.9%)
|
(5.1%)
|
|
|
transactions
|
thereunder
|
(including
|
the
|
annual
|
|
|
|
|
cap) as set out in item 3 of the EGM Notice.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: The full text of the Resolutions is set out in the EGM Notice.
As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of each of the Resolutions, the Resolutions were therefore duly passed as ordinary resolutions at the EGM.
By order of the Board of
Prosper One International Holdings Company Limited
Meng Guangyin
Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director
Hong Kong, 29 November 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Meng Guangyin (chairman and chief executive officer), Mr. Liu Guoqing (chief financial officer) and Mr. Liu Jiaqiang as the executive Directors; and Mr. Tian Zhiyuan, Mr. Lee Chun Keung and Mr. Wang Luping as the independent non-executive Directors.
|
|