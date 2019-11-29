Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Tic Tac International : POLL RESULTS OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 29 NOVEMBER 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/29/2019 | 06:08am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Prosper One International Holdings Company Limited

富 一 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1470)

POLL RESULTS OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 29 NOVEMBER 2019

The Board is pleased to announce that the Resolutions set out in the EGM Notice were duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll at the EGM held on 29 November 2019.

Reference is made to the circular (the ''Circular'') of Prosper One International Holdings Company Limited (the ''Company'') dated 11 November 2019 and the notice of the extraordinary general meeting of the Company of even date (the ''EGM Notice''). Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Circular, unless the context requires otherwise.

The Board is pleased to announce that the ordinary resolutions (the Notice were duly passed by the Independent Shareholders by 29 November 2019.

''Resolutions'') set out in the EGM way of poll at the EGM held on

As at the date of the EGM, there were a total of 800,000,000 Shares in issue. Prosper One Enterprises Limited, holding 600,000,000 Shares (representing 75% of the total number of issued Shares) as at the date of the EGM, was required to abstain, and did abstain, from voting on all of the Resolutions. The total number of Shares entitling the Independent Shareholders to vote on the Resolutions at the EGM was 200,000,000. To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief, save as aforesaid, there were no restrictions on any Shareholders to cast votes on any of the Resolutions and there were no Shares entitling the holders thereof to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the Resolutions at the EGM pursuant to Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules.

- 1 -

Boardroom Share Registrars (HK) Limited, the branch share registrar and transfer office of the Company in Hong Kong, has been appointed to act as the scrutineer for the vote-taking at the EGM. The poll results in respect of the Resolutions were as follows:

No. of Shares represented by

valid votes cast and

Total no. of

Resolutions

approximate percentage of

valid votes

total no. of valid votes cast

cast

For

Against

1.

To approve the Ruixing Purchase Agreement (as

39,900,000

2,136,000

42,036,000

defined

in

the Circular), the terms and the

(94.9%)

(5.1%)

transactions

thereunder

(including

the

annual

cap) as set out in item 1 of the EGM Notice.

2.

To

approve

the Ruixing Supply Agreement (as

39,900,000

2,136,000

42,036,000

defined

in

the Circular), the terms and the

(94.9%)

(5.1%)

transactions

thereunder

(including

the

annual

cap) as set out in item 2 of the EGM Notice.

3.

To

approve

the Nongyuan Purchase

Agreement

39,900,000

2,136,000

42,036,000

(as

defined

in the Circular), the terms and the

(94.9%)

(5.1%)

transactions

thereunder

(including

the

annual

cap) as set out in item 3 of the EGM Notice.

Note: The full text of the Resolutions is set out in the EGM Notice.

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of each of the Resolutions, the Resolutions were therefore duly passed as ordinary resolutions at the EGM.

By order of the Board of

Prosper One International Holdings Company Limited

Meng Guangyin

Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 29 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Meng Guangyin (chairman and chief executive officer), Mr. Liu Guoqing (chief financial officer) and Mr. Liu Jiaqiang as the executive Directors; and Mr. Tian Zhiyuan, Mr. Lee Chun Keung and Mr. Wang Luping as the independent non-executive Directors.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Tic Tac International Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2019 11:07:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:38aCHENGDU PUTIAN TELECOMMUNICATIONS CABLE : Resignation of supervisor
PU
06:38aCOSTCO WHOLESALE : A preliminary proxy statement providing notification matters to be brought to a vote
PU
06:38aTROY INCOME & GROWTH TRUST : Gross Domestic Product year-on-year rate of change was 1.9%
PU
06:38aBANK OF CYPRUS : Date of Annual General Meeting
PU
06:33aAMAZON COM : Block Friday - French activists try to disrupt discount shopping day
RE
06:33aBORR DRILLING : 3rd Quarter 2019 Results
PU
06:33aBORR DRILLING : Drilling permit for well 31/5-7 in exploitation licence 001
PU
06:33aAVIC JOY HK : Discloseable transaction - finance lease arrangement
PU
06:33aAVIC JOY HK : World Coal Association COP25 media statement
PU
06:33aAVIC JOY HK : Survey on Public and Private Education Expenditure, 2016
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Top U.S. retailers absorb tariff pressure ahead of holiday shopping season
2OCADO GROUP PLC : OCADO : International partnership between Ocado and Aeon
3ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : Alibaba Gets Big Lift From Listing in Hong Kong -- WSJ
4HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC, Santander UK to refund customers for breaking watchdog order
5E.ON SE : E.ON SE: E.ON moves forward successfully with innogy integration; operating business solid

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group