News : Companies
Ticket Market 2020-2024 | Growing Adoption of Marketing Strategies to Increase Ticket Sales to Boost Growth | Technavio

02/13/2020 | 09:01pm EST

Technavio has been monitoring the ticket market and it is poised to grow by USD 37.86 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200213005664/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global ticket market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Growing adoption of marketing strategies to increase ticket sales has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, growing consumption of online content might hamper market growth. Request a free sample report

Ticket Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Ticket Market is segmented as below:

Source

  • Primary
  • Secondary

Event type

  • Sporting Events
  • Movies
  • Concerts
  • Performing Arts

Geographic segmentation

  • North America
  • APAC
  • Europe
  • South America
  • MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40014

Ticket Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our ticket market report covers the following areas:

  • Ticket Market Size
  • Ticket Market Trends
  • Ticket Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies integration of analytics with online ticket platforms as one of the prime reasons driving the ticket market growth during the next few years.

Ticket Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the ticket market, including some of the vendors such as Ace Ticket Worldwide Inc., AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., Bigtree Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., Cinemark Holdings Inc., Cineplex Inc., Coast To Coast Tickets LLC, CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA, eBay Inc., Live Nation Entertainment Inc. and TickPick LLC. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the ticket market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Ticket Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist ticket market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the ticket market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the ticket market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ticket market vendors

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


