Ticket Market 2020-2024 | Growing Adoption of Marketing Strategies to Increase Ticket Sales to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the ticket market and it is poised to grow by USD 37.86 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Growing adoption of marketing strategies to increase ticket sales has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, growing consumption of online content might hamper market growth.

Ticket Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Ticket Market is segmented as below:

Source

Primary

Secondary

Event type

Sporting Events

Movies

Concerts

Performing Arts

Geographic segmentation

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA

Ticket Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our ticket market report covers the following areas:

Ticket Market Size

Ticket Market Trends

Ticket Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies integration of analytics with online ticket platforms as one of the prime reasons driving the ticket market growth during the next few years.

Ticket Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the ticket market, including some of the vendors such as Ace Ticket Worldwide Inc., AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., Bigtree Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., Cinemark Holdings Inc., Cineplex Inc., Coast To Coast Tickets LLC, CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA, eBay Inc., Live Nation Entertainment Inc. and TickPick LLC. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the ticket market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Ticket Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist ticket market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the ticket market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the ticket market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ticket market vendors

