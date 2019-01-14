Tickets Are Now on Sale for the 17th Annual Newport Bridal Show

The 17th Annual Newport Bridal Show, one of the Northeast’s largest and most elegant bridal shows featuring over 80 top wedding professionals, is being held on Sunday, March 3. RoseCliff and OceanCliff Mansions will be the venues, presented by Newport Wedding and Newport Life Magazines. Come plan your dream wedding all in one day!

Guests will enjoy fashion shows, live entertainment, tasty treats by top wedding caterers and giveaways including a chance to win a $5,000 wedding registry package, courtesy of Lenox and a set of wedding bands from Jason & Co. valued at $5,000.

“From caterers, to photographers, to hair and makeup stylists and everything in between, The Newport Bridal Show has it all,” said Edward Kedzierski, General Manager of Newport Life Magazine and The Newport Daily News, GateHouse Media publications. “Attendees will have the opportunity to meet face-to-face with these professionals as they plan for their big day.”

Attendees from across the Northeast who want to plan a Newport getaway are eligible for discounts at a number of area hotels. Participating hotels can be found at newportweddingexpo.com.

Attendees who purchase discounted tickets before February 27 are automatically registered for a chance to win one of dozens of fabulous door prizes. One ticket grants admission to both locations all day.

Tickets can be purchased online at newportweddingexpo.com. Doors open at 11:00 am and the show ends at 4:00 pm. Free parking and trolley transportation between venues is provided.

For more information, or to learn about sponsorship opportunities, please contact Emma Limburg at (401) 380-2385 ext 285 or elimburg@newportri.com.

About Newport Wedding and Newport Life Magazines

Newport Wedding Magazine is the leading resource for weddings in Newport, Rhode Island. Find ideas and inspiration for your perfect Newport "I do" in the October issue or year-round at newportweddingmagazine.com. Newport Life Magazine, one of the seven regular issues including Newport Wedding Magazine, is the oldest lifestyle magazine dedicated to Newport County, Rhode Island. Since 1993, it has showcased all that is unique about the City by the Sea, from its people and places, to its events, history, yachting, environment and its distinctive lifestyle.

About GateHouse Media, LLC

GateHouse Media, headquartered in Pittsford, New York, is a wholly owned subsidiary of New Media Investment Group Inc., which is focused primarily on investing in a high quality, diversified portfolio of local media assets and on growing existing advertising and digital marketing and business services. GateHouse Media is one of the largest publishers of locally based print and online media in the United States, as measured by its 145 daily publications. As of September 30, 2018, the company operates in over 555 markets across 37 states, reaching over 23 million people on a weekly basis and serves over 221,000 business customers.

For more information regarding GateHouse Media, please visit www.gatehousemedia.com.

