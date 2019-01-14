Tickets Are Now on Sale for the 17th Annual Newport Bridal Show

The 17th Annual Newport Bridal Show, one of the Northeast’s
largest and most elegant bridal shows featuring over 80 top wedding
professionals, is being held on Sunday, March 3. RoseCliff and
OceanCliff Mansions will be the venues, presented by Newport Wedding and
Newport Life Magazines. Come plan your dream wedding all in one day!
Guests will enjoy fashion shows, live entertainment, tasty treats by top
wedding caterers and giveaways including a chance to win a $5,000
wedding registry package, courtesy of Lenox and a set of wedding bands
from Jason & Co. valued at $5,000.
“From caterers, to photographers, to hair and makeup stylists and
everything in between, The Newport Bridal Show has it all,” said Edward
Kedzierski, General Manager of Newport Life Magazine and The Newport
Daily News, GateHouse Media publications. “Attendees will have the
opportunity to meet face-to-face with these professionals as they plan
for their big day.”
Attendees from across the Northeast who want to plan a Newport getaway
are eligible for discounts at a number of area hotels. Participating
hotels can be found at newportweddingexpo.com.
Attendees who purchase discounted tickets before February 27 are
automatically registered for a chance to win one of dozens of fabulous
door prizes. One ticket grants admission to both locations all day.
Tickets can be purchased online at newportweddingexpo.com.
Doors open at 11:00 am and the show ends at 4:00 pm. Free parking and
trolley transportation between venues is provided.
For more information, or to learn about sponsorship opportunities,
please contact Emma Limburg at (401) 380-2385 ext 285 or elimburg@newportri.com.
