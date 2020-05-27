Log in
Tidal ETF Services' Assets Under Administration Reach $1 Billion Milestone

05/27/2020 | 01:16pm EDT

CHICAGO/MILWAUKEE/NEW YORK, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tidal ETF Services LLC (“Tidal”), an innovative leading provider of ETF services, today announced its assets under administration (“AuA”) have reached the US$1 billion milestone under its Tidal ETF Trust (“Trust”). Tidal has experienced phenomenal growth in a short period of time, by helping a variety of diverse firms launch, market and grow Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs). In 2020 alone, the Trust has doubled in assets.

Eric Falkeis, Chief Executive Officer of Tidal, said, “We are so grateful to our clients and partners in reaching this important milestone. It is humbling, especially now while we have all been facing the challenges of our current circumstances. Even as we focus on ensuring the safety and well-being of our families and employees and their families, we have been able to support our partners in developing innovative ETFs that we believe will help many investors navigate these uncertain and volatile times.”

Tidal’s client base is diverse, yet all share the same values of innovation, excellence, and partnership. Falkeis continued, “We are honored and grateful to have Advanced Research Investment Solutions (ARIS), Aware Asset Management, SoFi and SP Funds in our Trust. We reached this milestone together.”

Tidal provides a comprehensive suite of services designed to bring lasting ideas to market. They include: strategic guidance, product planning, trust and fund services, legal support, operations support, marketing and research, sales, and distribution support services. Clients who are not in the Tidal ETF Trust have the option to work with Tidal in any or all of these areas. As such, Tidal’s client lineup includes: Robo Global, EMQQ, AGFiQ, Columbia Threadneedle, Davis Advisors, among others.*  

ABOUT TIDAL ETF SERVICES

Formed by ETF industry pioneers and thought leaders, who have collectively launched hundreds of ETFs, Tidal ETF Services LLC sets out to modernize the way ETFs have historically been developed, launched, marketed and sold. With a focus on helping ETF issuers and asset managers, Tidal offers a comprehensive suite of services, proprietary tools, and methodologies designed to bring lasting ideas to market and place them on a trajectory of steady growth. As advocates for ETF innovation, Tidal partners with clients who share their vision to provide investors with access to the most interesting and viable ETFs available today.

*For full list of clients, please visit tidaletfservices.com

MEDIA CONTACT

Leann Gaines
leanng@tidaletfservices.com
(847) 309-5497

FOLLOW TIDAL ON SOCIAL MEDIA

https://www.linkedin.com/company/tidaletfservices

https://twitter.com/tidalgrowth

DISCLOSURES

This release is being made available for informational purposes only and should not be used for any other purpose. The information contained herein does not constitute and should not be construed as an offering of advisory services or an offer to sell or solicitation to buy any securities or related financial instruments in any jurisdiction. Investments in ETFs involve risk. Some investment products have more risk than others. Please read each prospectus for specific details regarding the ETF’s risk profile.

Certain information contained herein concerning economic trends and performance is based on or derived from information provided by independent third-party sources. Tidal believes that the sources from which such information has been obtained are reliable; however, it cannot guarantee the accuracy of such information and has not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of such information or the assumptions on which such information is based.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
