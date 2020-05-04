Log in
Tier One Partners Hires Hotze to Bolster Growing Content Practice

05/04/2020 | 11:18am EDT

CHICAGO, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tier One Partners, an award-winning, full-service PR, digital, and content agency, announced that Gary Hotze has joined its expanding team as a content strategist.

Most recently, Hotze was the marketing content manager at Illinois Technology Association (ITA), a 500+ membership organization devoted to helping Illinois-based technology companies grow their business. In this role, Hotze provided ITA’s membership branding, PR, and marketing counsel.  Prior to his time with ITA, Hotze held content marketing roles at Donuts Inc., Center on Halsted,  Arbre LLC, and the Chicago Tribune.

“At Tier One, our B2B and B2C clients rely on our storytelling expertise to simplify the complex and help them build and strengthen their relationships with key audiences,” said Ashley Tate, Tier One Partners’ director of content. “Gary’s strong content and digital marketing skills, coupled with his rich understanding of technology and digital innovation, make him an outstanding addition to the Tier One content team.”

Hotze is joining Tier One’s dedicated content practice, which has experienced a 100% year-over-year growth. Today, consumers and businesses conduct research to guide their purchasing decisions in a multitude of ways — from earned media outlets to owned media platforms such as brands’ websites, social media handles, newsletters, and email marketing. Tier One’s  full-service content team, led by publishing industry veterans, helps brands define their content marketing and brand publishing strategies, develop timely, high-quality print and visual storytelling pieces, and measure, analyze, and refine content programs to achieve optimal performance.

Hotze earned a B.A. in English and Film & Television from Notre Dame and an A.A.S. in Interactive Media from Tribeca Flashpoint College.   

About Tier One Partners
Tier One Partners is a full-service PR, digital, and content marketing agency that helps companies thrive on change. Our agile communications approach turns B2B and B2C clients in technology, digital healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, and marketing services into category leaders by steadily aligning their missions to the most pressing challenges and opportunities of our time.  Our earned media, creative content, and digital marketing strategies combined with our relentless pursuit of results, bring our clients’ visions and missions to the forefront -- and keep them there. For more information, visit tieronepr.com.  

Krista Donnelly
KDonnelly@tieronepr.com 
781-307-3653


© GlobeNewswire 2020
