TietoEVRY Corporation: Managers' transactions - Kimmo Alkio
TietoEVRY Corporation MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 12
March 2020 4.00 pm EET
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Alkio, Kimmo
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer
TietoEVRY Corporation
LEI: 549300EW2KM4KROKQV31
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 549300EW2KM4KROKQV31_20200312124647_11
Transaction date
11 March 2020
Venue
Not applicable
Instrument type
SHARE
ISIN: FI0009000277
Nature of the transaction
RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
Transaction details
Volume: 13 947
Unit price: EUR 0.00
Aggregated transactions
Volume: 13 947
Volume weighted average price: EUR 0.00
For further information, please contact:
Tanja Lounevirta, Head of Financial Communications, tel. +358 50 321 7510,
tanja.lounevirta (at) tietoevry.com
TIETOEVRY CORPORATION
DISTRIBUTION
NASDAQ Helsinki
Oslo Børs
Principal Media
TietoEVRY creates digital advantage for businesses and society. We are a leading
digital services and software company with local presence and global
capabilities. Our Nordic values and heritage steer our success.
Headquartered in Finland, TietoEVRY employs around 24 000 experts globally. The
company serves thousands of enterprise and public sector customers in more than
90 countries. TietoEVRY's annual turnover is approximately EUR 3 billion and its
shares are listed on the NASDAQ in Helsinki and Stockholm as well as on the Oslo
Børs. www.tietoevry.com (https://www.tietoevry.com/en/)
Attachments:
03128950.pdf
Disclaimer
NASDAQ OMX Nordic - NASDAQ OMX Stockholm AB published this content on 12 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2020 14:02:09 UTC