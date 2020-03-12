TietoEVRY Corporation: Managers' transactions - Kimmo Alkio

TietoEVRY Corporation MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 12 March 2020 4.00 pm EET Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Alkio, Kimmo Position: Chief Executive Officer Issuer TietoEVRY Corporation LEI: 549300EW2KM4KROKQV31 Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION Reference number: 549300EW2KM4KROKQV31_20200312124647_11 Transaction date 11 March 2020 Venue Not applicable Instrument type SHARE ISIN: FI0009000277 Nature of the transaction RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE Transaction details Volume: 13 947 Unit price: EUR 0.00 Aggregated transactions Volume: 13 947 Volume weighted average price: EUR 0.00 For further information, please contact: Tanja Lounevirta, Head of Financial Communications, tel. +358 50 321 7510, tanja.lounevirta (at) tietoevry.com TIETOEVRY CORPORATION DISTRIBUTION NASDAQ Helsinki Oslo Børs Principal Media TietoEVRY creates digital advantage for businesses and society. We are a leading digital services and software company with local presence and global capabilities. Our Nordic values and heritage steer our success. Headquartered in Finland, TietoEVRY employs around 24 000 experts globally. The company serves thousands of enterprise and public sector customers in more than 90 countries. TietoEVRY's annual turnover is approximately EUR 3 billion and its shares are listed on the NASDAQ in Helsinki and Stockholm as well as on the Oslo Børs. www.tietoevry.com (https://www.tietoevry.com/en/)

