TietoEVRY Corporation: Managers' transactions – Kimmo Alkio

03/12/2020 | 10:03am EDT
TietoEVRY Corporation: Managers' transactions - Kimmo Alkio 
TietoEVRY Corporation                  MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS                12
March 2020 4.00 pm EET

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Alkio, Kimmo

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer

TietoEVRY Corporation

LEI: 549300EW2KM4KROKQV31

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 549300EW2KM4KROKQV31_20200312124647_11

Transaction date

11 March 2020

Venue

Not applicable

Instrument type

SHARE

ISIN: FI0009000277

Nature of the transaction

RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details

Volume: 13 947

Unit price: EUR 0.00

Aggregated transactions

Volume: 13 947

Volume weighted average price: EUR 0.00

For further information, please contact:

Tanja Lounevirta, Head of Financial Communications, tel. +358 50 321 7510,
tanja.lounevirta (at) tietoevry.com

TIETOEVRY CORPORATION


DISTRIBUTION

NASDAQ Helsinki
Oslo Børs
Principal Media

TietoEVRY creates digital advantage for businesses and society. We are a leading
digital services and software company with local presence and global
capabilities. Our Nordic values and heritage steer our success.
Headquartered in Finland, TietoEVRY employs around 24 000 experts globally. The
company serves thousands of enterprise and public sector customers in more than
90 countries. TietoEVRY's annual turnover is approximately EUR 3 billion and its
shares are listed on the NASDAQ in Helsinki and Stockholm as well as on the Oslo
Børs. www.tietoevry.com (https://www.tietoevry.com/en/)

Attachments:
03128950.pdf

Disclaimer

NASDAQ OMX Nordic - NASDAQ OMX Stockholm AB published this content on 12 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2020 14:02:09 UTC
