Tiff Macklem Is Named as New Bank of Canada Governor -- Update

By Kim Mackrael and Paul Vieira

OTTAWA -- Tiff Macklem will become the Bank of Canada's next governor, a surprise choice that will see the central bank's former No. 2 official lead the institution during the biggest global economic downturn since the Great Depression.

Mr. Macklem, 58 years old, is currently dean at the University of Toronto's Rotman School of Business, and served as the central bank's senior deputy governor from 2010 to 2014 when Mark Carney was governor of the Bank of Canada. Mr. Macklem's selection was viewed by many economists and public policy experts as offering a steady hand to the central bank at a time of unprecedented economic uncertainty.

Mr. Macklem also had a past stint as a senior official at Canada's finance department during the 2008-09 financial crisis, where he was in charge of overseeing the country's representation at Group of Seven and Group of 20 forums. He becomes the Bank of Canada's 10th governor, taking over from current Gov. Stephen Poloz, and will serve a seven-year term. Mr. Poloz's term ends on June 2.

"Governor-designate Macklem brings a deep knowledge of the Canadian economy and financial markets," Finance Minister Bill Morneau said Friday. Mr. Macklem's experience during the financial crisis, in particular, should help the central bank navigate the pandemic-related downturn, Mr. Morneau said.

The Bank of Canada has already cut its main interest rate three times since the beginning of March, bringing it to the current level of 0.25%, as physical-distancing rules and business closures led to a sharp decline in economic activity. It also undertook for the first time large-scale asset purchases, also known as quantitative easing, to stabilize financial markets.

Speaking on Friday, Mr. Macklem praised the Bank of Canada for what he referred to as bold actions and suggested he wouldn't take a substantially different approach.

The bank has "embraced this idea that you've got to think beyond the normal responses," Mr. Macklem said. "This is an unprecedented situation and calls for an unprecedented response."

Jack Mintz, an economist at the University of Calgary's School of Public Policy, said Mr. Macklem has a thoughtful and confident leadership style that will serve the central bank well as it deals with the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

"I think he's a great choice for governor at the Bank of Canada, especially at this time, because of his experience," said Prof. Mintz, who taught Mr. Macklem when the incoming governor was an economics student at Queen's University in the late 1970s. "He'll know what to do as we go through this."

Many Canadian market watchers believed Carolyn Wilkins, the current No. 2 official at the central bank, was the favorite to become the next governor. Ms. Wilkins played an important role crafting the Bank of Canada's response to the pandemic, including the move to launch large-scale asset purchases.

The current Canadian administration, led by Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has also made it a priority to increase the number of women in senior leadership positions across government. Mr. Morneau declined to comment on why Ms. Wilkins wasn't chosen.

Mr. Macklem's appointment marks the fourth straight time the country's finance minister has passed over the central bank's No. 2 official for the top job at the Bank of Canada. Mr. Macklem had the same experience seven years ago, when the former Conservative government picked Mr. Poloz, then the head of state-owned financier Export Development Canada, to lead the central bank.

In the weeks leading up to Friday's announcement, Mr. Poloz said repeatedly that he wasn't seeking an extension or a second term in the role, despite the economic turbulence caused by the pandemic. "I've had the time of my life in my dream job," Mr. Poloz said Friday.

The Bank of Canada's next interest-rate decision will be announced on June 3, one day after Mr. Poloz's term expires. The central bank said earlier this week that deliberations were held in the days leading up to the announcement, and the June decision would be Mr. Poloz's last.

Write to Kim Mackrael at kim.mackrael@wsj.com and Paul Vieira at paul.vieira@wsj.com