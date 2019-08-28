Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Tiffany & Co misses quarterly same-store sales estimates

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2019 | 06:52am EDT
A Tiffany & Co logo is seen outside the store on 5th Ave in New York

(Reuters) - Tiffany & Co reported a bigger-than-expected fall in quarterly same-store sales on Wednesday, hurt by lower tourist spending, a key source of revenue for luxury retailers.

The company's Chief Executive Officer Alessandro Bogliolo also said protests in Hong Kong were disrupting sales in the city.

Tiffany's same-store sales, excluding the effects of currency exchange rates, fell 3%. Analysts had expected a 1.3% decrease, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company's net earnings fell to $136.3 million, or $1.12 per share, in the second quarter ended July 31, from $144.7 million, or $1.17 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TIFFANY & CO. -0.49% 82.67 Delayed Quote.3.19%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:07aFinmin Scholz appoints critic of Germany's balanced budget policy as new deputy - sources
RE
07:05aDallas Based Small Business Beauty By Earth Among Inc. Magazine’s Annual List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies  the Inc. 5000
SE
07:04aAviation industry labour shortage hits Canadian companies trying to replace grounded Boeing jets
RE
07:00aInvestors stick with yen as recession fears grow; sterling slides
RE
06:53aWeak car sales drag Irish retail sales to seven-year low
RE
06:52aTiffany & Co misses quarterly same-store sales estimates
RE
06:50aPerformance Journey Partners announce the release of their new book Performance Eating Rabbits  What B.O.L.D. People See and Do’
SE
06:48aToyota pulls Suzuki firmly into its orbit through stake deal
RE
06:44aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Philippines recovers on property stocks; others tepid
RE
06:36aToyota pulls Suzuki firmly into its orbit through stake deal
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PRADA S.P.A. : PRADA S P A : Costco limits shoppers in first China store after opening-day fiasco
2GOLD : Fake-branded bars slip dirty gold into world markets
3ERICSSON AB : Ericsson CEO Ekholm set to leave, Saab's Buskhe could replace him -paper
4BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED : BURFORD CAPITAL : Muddy Waters accuses Burford Capital of deceiving its investors
5NEL : NEL ASA: Second quarter 2019 results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group