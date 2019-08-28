Tiffany & Co misses quarterly same-store sales estimates

The company's Chief Executive Officer Alessandro Bogliolo also said protests in Hong Kong were disrupting sales in the city.

Tiffany's same-store sales, excluding the effects of currency exchange rates, fell 3%. Analysts had expected a 1.3% decrease, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company's net earnings fell to $136.3 million, or $1.12 per share, in the second quarter ended July 31, from $144.7 million, or $1.17 per share, a year earlier.

