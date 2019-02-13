Tiffany Shimada and Clark Yeh Selected for 2019 LCLD Pathfinders Program

International law firm Dorsey & Whitney LLP is pleased to announce that Tiffany Shimada an associate in the Firm’s Salt Lake City office, and Clark Yeh, an associate in the Firm’s Denver office, have been selected for the 2019 Leadership Council on Legal Diversity (LCLD) Pathfinders Program.

The LCLD Pathfinder Program is designed for diverse, high-potential, early-career attorneys at LCLD Member organizations. The goal of the program is to provide Pathfinders with practical tools for developing and leveraging professional networks through relationship-building skills, foundational leadership skills, and an understanding of career development strategies applicable to both in-house and law firm practice.

“We are honored that Tiffany and Clark have been selected to participate in the LCLD Pathfinder Program,” noted Bill Stoeri, Managing Partner of Dorsey & Whitney. “The Program will be a great opportunity for Tiffany and Clark to build their relationships and leadership skills.”

Founded in 2009, LCLD is a growing organization of more than 300 corporate chief legal officers and law firm managing partners who are personally committed to creating a truly diverse legal profession. The LCLD Pathfinder Program is now in its fourth year as a full-scale program, after having been piloted in 2015 among a select number of LCLD Member law firms and corporations. It is an initiative that has filled a gap in LCLD programming, targeting junior associates and the youngest members of corporate law departments. For information visit www.lcldnet.org.

About Dorsey & Whitney LLP

Clients have relied on Dorsey since 1912 as a valued business partner. With locations across the United States and in Canada, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region, Dorsey provides an integrated, proactive approach to its clients' legal and business needs. Dorsey represents a number of the world's most successful companies from a wide range of industries, including leaders in banking & financial institutions, development & infrastructure, energy & natural resources, food, beverage & agribusiness, healthcare and technology, as well as major non-profit and government entities. www.dorsey.com

