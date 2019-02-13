Tiffany Shimada and Clark Yeh Selected for 2019 LCLD Pathfinders Program

International law firm Dorsey & Whitney LLP is pleased to announce that
Tiffany Shimada an associate in the Firm’s Salt Lake City office, and
Clark Yeh, an associate in the Firm’s Denver office, have been selected
for the 2019 Leadership Council on Legal Diversity (LCLD) Pathfinders
Program.
Dorsey Associates Tiffany Shimada and Clark Yeh have been selected for the 2019 Leadership Council on Legal Diversity (LCLD) Pathfinders Program.
The LCLD Pathfinder Program is designed for diverse, high-potential,
early-career attorneys at LCLD Member organizations. The goal of the
program is to provide Pathfinders with practical tools for developing
and leveraging professional networks through relationship-building
skills, foundational leadership skills, and an understanding of career
development strategies applicable to both in-house and law firm practice.
“We are honored that Tiffany and Clark have been selected to participate
in the LCLD Pathfinder Program,” noted Bill Stoeri, Managing Partner of
Dorsey & Whitney. “The Program will be a great opportunity for Tiffany
and Clark to build their relationships and leadership skills.”
Founded in 2009, LCLD is a growing organization of more than 300
corporate chief legal officers and law firm managing partners who are
personally committed to creating a truly diverse legal profession. The
LCLD Pathfinder Program is now in its fourth year as a full-scale
program, after having been piloted in 2015 among a select number of LCLD
Member law firms and corporations. It is an initiative that has filled a
gap in LCLD programming, targeting junior associates and the youngest
members of corporate law departments. For information visit www.lcldnet.org.
