Tiger Balm U.S. : Videos Win Nine Coveted Telly Awards for Excellence

Awards are the latest milestone in brand’s surging sales and marketing momentum

Prince of Peace Enterprises, Inc., the sole United States distributor for all Tiger Balm products, is proud to announce that online commercials and social videos supporting its Tiger Balm Active product line took home nine trophies from this year’s 41st Annual Telly Awards.

Founded in 1979, the Telly Awards honors video and television made for all screens and is judged by leaders from entertainment, publishing, advertising, and emerging technology. More than 13,000 submissions were entered this year from all 50 states and five continents.

All told, Tiger Balm Active videos won seven Gold Awards and two Silver Awards:

Gold, Online Commercials: Directing – Tiger Balm “Spray” (Official Listing)

Gold, Online Commercials: Editing – Tiger Balm “Spray”

Gold, Online Commercials: Health and Wellness – Tiger Balm “Spray”

Gold, Online Commercials: Directing – Tiger Balm “Full Line” (Official Listing)

Gold, Online Commercials: Editing – Tiger Balm “Full Line”

Gold, Online Commercials: Health and Wellness – Tiger Balm “Full Line”

Gold, Social Video: Use of Instagram Stories – Tiger Balm “Behind The Scenes” (Official Listing)

Silver, Social Video: Art Direction – Tiger Balm “Behind The Scenes”

Silver, Social Video: Use of Live Video – Tiger Balm “Behind The Scenes”

The videos were produced by Inception Marketing, Inc., a leading San Francisco Bay Area-based marketing communications firm that is Prince of Peace’s official advertising agency of record.

A decade of growth for Tiger Balm U.S.

The past ten years have been particularly successful for Tiger Balm U.S. The brand is celebrating nine years of consecutive sales growth and, because of that surging consumer demand, its products are now sold in more retailers across the country than any other external analgesics brand. Additionally, Tiger Balm Ultra Strength Ointment has become the top-selling pain-relieving ointment in the United States, according to IRI.

“Thanks to the stellar team efforts of the Prince of Peace and Inception Marketing teams, the Tiger Balm brand is stronger than ever in the United States,” said Kenneth Yeung, Founder and President of Prince of Peace. “Since partnering with Inception ten years ago, we have cultivated a rapid social media fan base on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, and have built an all-star lineup of brand ambassadors who have leveraged their passion, credibility and influence to help Tiger Balm U.S. find new fans and new customers.”

World-Class Brand Ambassadors

The award-winning videos feature three-time World Champion and two-time U.S. Olympic Gold Medalist Christian Taylor and World Champion Rock Climber Sasha DiGiulian, two elite athletes who stay at the top of their sports with the help of Tiger Balm U.S. pain-relieving products.

Tiger Balm U.S. has a history of partnering with world-class athletes for its marketing campaigns. Other notable Brand Ambassadors have included NFL standouts, Joe Montana and Jerry Rice, Hall of Fame American acrobatic gymnast Kristin Allen, and professional flatland BMX rider Terry Adams.

About Inception Marketing

With over 40 years of proven independent advertising agency experience, Inception Marketing, Inc. (www.inceptionus.com) works with clients of all sizes to take their brands further. Inception has created integrated marketing campaigns for global, national, and regional accounts, from Singapore to SOMA, in a wide range of categories across all media channels. Inception is located in the San Francisco Bay Area.

About Tiger Balm U.S.

Prince of Peace Enterprises, Inc. (http://www.popus.com) introduced the world-famous Tiger Balm brand to the United States mainstream market in 1986 and has been the sole licensed U.S. distributor for all Tiger Balm products since. Prince of Peace is headquartered in the heart of the San Francisco Bay Area, CA with additional branch offices in New Jersey, Los Angeles, Hong Kong, China, and Malaysia.

Tiger Balm U.S. can be found on Facebook (www.facebook.com/TigerBalmUS), Twitter (www.twitter.com/Tiger_Balm_US), and Instagram (www.instagram.com/tiger_balm_us).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200624005821/en/