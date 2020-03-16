TigerGraph Continues Product Innovation with Newest “Graph for All” Release

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TigerGraph , the only scalable graph database for the enterprise, today unveiled TigerGraph 3.0, which delivers the power of scalable graph database and analytics to everyone -- including non-technical users. The announcement comes as companies of all sizes – from emerging startups to global Fortune 1000 businesses – continue to build forward-looking applications with TigerGraph. During the past four months alone, more than 1,000 developers have harnessed the power of graph to build applications on top of TigerGraph Cloud, the company’s graph database-as-a-service.



Businesses are asking more complex questions across structured and unstructured data, which often requires blending data from multiple sources, business units and external data. TigerGraph is addressing this need with the industry’s first “easy button” for analysis to surface meaningful insights from complex data relationships. In fact, more than 300 million consumers receive real-time personalized offers, and 50 million healthcare patients benefit from tailored care path recommendations with TigerGraph. Meanwhile, four of the top five banks in the world are using TigerGraph for real-time fraud detection.

“Our mission at TigerGraph is to uncover meaningful, actionable, real-time insights from data – insights that can make a real difference in people’s lives – and to make scalable graph analytics available to everyone,” said Dr. Yu Xu, CEO and founder, TigerGraph. “Companies across a broad array of industries are upgrading to TigerGraph to unlock real value from connected data. Banks and other financial services organizations are preempting fraud, while healthcare companies use graph data to improve the patient wellness journey. TigerGraph’s work in advanced graph analytics has been validated by market recognition, next-generation customer applications and steady product innovation -– and we expect 2020 to be even better.”

Sayari Labs chose TigerGraph to power Sayari Graph, the first purpose-built tool for navigating the complexity of global corporate ownership and commercial relationships. Sayari’s users value the complete picture of customers, vendors, third-parties, and other deeper relationships, which can be surfaced with help of TigerGraph.

“In a globalized world, ever more complex corporate and financial structures are created for a variety of reasons, including fraud, money laundering, tax evasion, sanctions evasion and more," said Andrew Hoagland, VP of Engineering, Sayari Labs . “TigerGraph’s graph analytics platform allowed us to go six to nine levels deep into the dataset – in real-time – to uncover questionable patterns and potentially suspicious activities. These extra levels of ‘data depth’ are the difference between detecting all kinds of financial crime – or letting them go undiscovered.”

Scalable Graph Analytics for All

The accessibility and availability of graph analytics, to date, has been reserved for more technical users. According to Gartner , “Graph data stores can efficiently model, explore and query data with complex interrelationships across data silos, but the need for specialized skills has limited their adoption to date.” TigerGraph’s latest product release bolsters the company’s continued efforts to make graph database and analytics easy to use for everyone. TigerGraph, with its “no code graph analytics,” is democratizing the adoption of advanced analytics by making graph accessible and available to every user regardless of technical expertise. TigerGraph 3.0’s product enhancements include the ability to run graph queries using intuitive drag and drop functionality, meaning non-technical users can reap the benefits of advanced graph analytics.

TigerGraph 3.0 makes no code advanced graph analytics easy while delivering core platform capabilities:

No Code Migration from Relational DB unlocks the massive potential in relational data stores (DB instances, data warehouses, data marts) by providing a no-code path to convert schema and load data to a graph.

unlocks the massive potential in relational data stores (DB instances, data warehouses, data marts) by providing a no-code path to convert schema and load data to a graph. No Code Graph Analytics with Visual Query Builder allows non-technical users to produce and run graph queries simply by drawing the patterns they want, similar to visual data modeling.

allows non-technical users to produce and run graph queries simply by drawing the patterns they want, similar to visual data modeling. Easier and Faster deployment in Minutes across Distributed Environments , as graph deployments around the globe scale up and business as well as IT teams want to put bigger datasets for analysis into the TigerGraph platform.

, as graph deployments around the globe scale up and business as well as IT teams want to put bigger datasets for analysis into the TigerGraph platform. User-Defined Indexing lets users speed up the database performance for specific queries. Similar to a book index, a user-defined or secondary database index helps the user jump directly to the data they want. TigerGraph indexes support both point and range queries and enable high-performance time-series and geospatial applications.

TigerGraph 3.0 will be available as a limited release in March 2020 and generally available afterwards.

TigerGraph’s product innovation has been recognized with several recent industry awards and accolades:

Graph Analysis Help for COVID-19 Tracking and Research Efforts

TigerGraph is providing technology assistance to those working to track, analyze and research COVID-19. The company is providing free use of TigerGraph’s graph database technology to those helping to prevent the spread of, and improve the treatment for, Coronavirus worldwide. Local, state and federal agencies, corporate users, as well as non-profits can access the free tier on TigerGraph Cloud to load data and perform advanced analysis using graph algorithms. Sample use cases include deploying community detection algorithms to identify clusters of virus infection, PageRank algorithms to identify super-spreading events and shortest path algorithms to understand the origin and impact of spread in a particular area. A single free instance can store billions of entities such as people, locations, medical supplies, and drugs along with their associated properties and connections. The company also invites users to submit a free trial request to use TigerGraph Enterprise Edition for analysis of sensitive data related to COVID-19 on their own hardware or in your data center. TigerGraph will extend the free trial, as necessary, to support the initiatives focused on eliminating COVID-19.

TigerGraph will be adding a COVID-19 starter kit to expedite users’ efforts. Register for TigerGraph Cloud to use it shortly. Complete details can be found here: tigergraph.com/stopcoronavirus .

