TigerGraph Wins Strata Data’s “Most Disruptive Startup” Award

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TigerGraph , the world’s fastest graph analytics platform for the enterprise, today announced its win as “Most Disruptive Startup” in O’Reilly and Cloudera’s prestigious Strata Data Awards . The awards recognize the most innovative data science startups, products and projects driving the industry forward.



TigerGraph was selected by a team of industry experts and Strata Data conference attendees for its next-generation disruptive graph analytics platform. The full list of Strata Data Awards winners is available here .

“We are beyond delighted by TigerGraph’s win as the Most Disruptive Startup in the Strata Data awards,” said Dr. Yu Xu, CEO and founder, TigerGraph. “Today’s win is another proof point of TigerGraph’s technical breakthrough representing the next stage in the graph database evolution. Since our launch just a year ago, TigerGraph has seen overwhelming adoption and massive success enabling some of the world’s largest deployments for industries including banking, insurance, telecommunications, healthcare, pharmaceutical, internet and government. This year is truly the year of graph, as graph analytics crosses the chasm from early adopters to mainstream players. We look forward to continuing our work in bringing the power of graph analytics to enterprises and government organizations.”

“We’re thrilled to announce this year’s Strata Data Award winners,” said Ben Lorica, chief data scientist at O’Reilly and Strata Data Conference program chair. “This new program enables industry professionals to recognize the groundbreaking innovations driving data science forward. Congratulations to the winners!”



TigerGraph offers the world’s fastest graph analytics platform that tackles the toughest data challenges in real time, no matter how large or complex the data set. TigerGraph stores all data sources in a single, unified multiple-graph store that can scale up and out easily and efficiently to explore, discover and predict relationships. Unlike traditional graph databases, TigerGraph can scale for real-time multi-hop queries spanning trillions of relationships.

About O’Reilly

For almost 40 years, O’Reilly has provided technology and business training, knowledge, and insight to help companies succeed. Our unique network of experts and innovators share their knowledge and expertise through the company’s Safari training and learning platform and at O’Reilly conferences. As a SaaS learning platform, Safari delivers highly topical and comprehensive technology and business learning solutions to millions of users across enterprise, consumer, and university channels. For more information, visit www.oreilly.com .

About TigerGraph

TigerGraph is the world’s fastest graph analytics platform designed to unleash the power of interconnected data for deeper insights and better outcomes. TigerGraph fulfills the true promise and benefits of the graph platform by tackling the toughest data challenges in real time, no matter how large or complex the dataset. TigerGraph supports applications such as IoT, AI and machine learning to make sense of ever-changing big data. TigerGraph’s proven technology is used by customers including VISA, Uber, Zillow, Alipay, Wish, China Mobile, China Merchants Bank and State Grid Corporation of China. For more information, follow the company on Twitter @TigerGraphDB or visit www.tigergraph.com .