TigerWit : Defies the Performance and Employment Trends of the Global Lockdown

06/29/2020 | 03:31am EDT

Global online trading platform, TigerWit, has adapted to the unique environment that the coronavirus lockdown presents by adding to their talent base through a series of virtual hirings, bucking the employment trend that has emerged as a result of the pandemic. On top of this, no staff have been furloughed over the past few months, with employees being able to work remotely.

The obstacles that Covid-19 has placed on the recruitment process, such as preventing physical face-to-face interviews, has been a difficult situation for many companies to overcome, but TigerWit pursued an innovative solution that has seen them make a series of pivotal new hires. This involved adapting and modifying TigerWit’s approach to hiring, with entirely remote online video interviews being conducted.

In addition to the Business Development Managers that were announced last month, TigerWit has now bolstered their marketing divisions around the globe, by hiring a number of senior level executives across their design, content, digital acquisition and brand development functions. The rewards from this recruitment drive has already been seen with traffic to TigerWit’s global website www.tigerwit.com increasing and last month the company reported a record annual revenue, up 24% year-on-year.

The newly hired teams will focus on the growth and development of all online and offline marketing endeavours and support the regional offices achieve the broader expansion goals of the business.

One of the new appointments was SEO Manager of TigerWit, Shev Dilay and he was quoted as saying, “I have been pleasantly surprised by the TigerWit recruitment and induction process during lockdown. I am looking forward to increasing search engine traffic across key geographical areas for the company”.

New Affiliate Manager for the company, Ruxandra Dougie added, “From the online recruitment process through to the way our team gets organised and communicates online, I couldn’t be happier with the way the organisation has managed to adapt and welcome me into the fold”.

In addition to the new marketing team located in their UK HQ, TigerWit has also bolstered their existing local offices in Vietnam, Indonesia and the Latin American and African regions as well as opening a brand-new office in the MENA region.

Leading the new division, Global Manager Barnabas Goh was quoted saying, “We are pleased to have been able to successfully enhance our global capabilities against the tide of rising unemployment. Not only are we blessed to have found candidates of such diverse calibre but are grateful to be given opportunities - however big or small - to support the global economy in such challenging times”.

Following the success of their new virtual hirings, TigerWit is now posting more positions online as they look to continue their growth both within the London headquarters and in their global locations, and these vacancies can be found at https://uk.tigerwit.com/about/careers.


© Business Wire 2020
