TigerWit : Enhances Features, Payment Processes and Adds Equity CFDs to its Platform

08/26/2020 | 09:31am EDT

Global CFD provider, TigerWit, has today announced the latest updates to its award-winning mobile trading app that includes enhanced features and a plethora of new tradable products. In the three-phase update, elements of the overall user experience were optimized, the deposit and withdrawal process were improved and some of the most heavily traded equity CFDs were included as tradable instruments.

TigerWit, who are renowned for developing their own proprietary trading software built on blockchain technology, continually seek for intuitive ways to enhance their clients’ trading experience and this was underlined by their 4.6 star on Trustpilot, as voted for by their global client base. To remain agile and at the forefront of the competitive arena of online trading, TigerWit’s latest updates to their app will see more features, increased usability and streamlined processes for the benefit of user experience. The latest version of the TigerWit app can be found via Forex Trading App on Google Play and the iOS App Store.

The addition of tradable stock CFDs to the TigerWit platform was in order to add diversity and choice for the company’s client base. As with other decisions regarding the inclusion of tradable instruments to the platform, TigerWit has maintained its outlook on offering quality of products and has included some the world’s most heavily traded stock CFDs. The list of available share CFDs on the TigerWit platform includes Amazon, Tesla and Apple as well as a range of other equity CFDs from around the world. These come in addition to the ever-popular range of products as seen on their website: https://global.tigerwit.com/forex-trading

Speaking on the addition of equity CFDs to the platform, Tim Hughes, Executive Director of TigerWit Global, said: “Whilst we are first and foremost a provider of FX, indices and metals markets, allowing our clients to trade global equities is a natural addition as we broaden our fintech offering. Step-by-step we are growing as a financial services provider, so it is important to be able to offer clients a full suite of markets to trade. This is particularly important when global markets have experienced such heightened volatility as it provides clients with the ability to diversify into other asset classes”.

TigerWit is the Official Online Trading Partner of Liverpool Football Club and they offer their services via their global website to clients outside the UK and Europe.


© Business Wire 2020
