Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Tigera :'s Growth and Expansion Continues with Opening of New Office in Vancouver

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/16/2019 | 11:01am EST

The recent closing of its $30 million Series B funding round will help Tigera meet the growing global demand of its security and compliance solution

Tigera, the leader in security and compliance solutions for Kubernetes platforms, today announced its expansion to Canada and opening of a new engineering office in Vancouver. This office addition comes on the heels of the company’s $30 million Series B funding announcement to help Tigera meet the growing market demand for their software.

“Over this past year, we’ve seen a huge increase in demand for our security and compliance solution and we are recruiting engineers, salespeople, and customer success engineers to help meet that demand,” said Ratan Tipirneni, president and CEO of Tigera.

Tigera is the leader in Kubernetes security and compliance solutions. Their technology is the defacto choice for Kubernetes network security; Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google, and IBM have all selected and embedded Tigera’s technology in their managed Kubernetes offerings. Additionally, the market leaders in on-premises Kubernetes distributions, RedHat and Docker, as well as others, have integrated Tigera into their offerings.

Tigera evaluated 6 locations for their new office across North America and found Vancouver to be the most appealing city to open a new engineering office. Each city was measured on the quality of talent, employee retention rates, ease of commute, and availability of Golang and Kubernetes skillsets.

“Our main focus at the moment in Vancouver is on recruiting top engineering talent that can help us grow exponentially” added Tipirneni. “We look forward to bringing our company, resources, and opportunities for professional and personal growth to Vancouver and being part of the thriving tech ecosystem.”

Modern microservices based architectures are built using containers and orchestrated using Kubernetes and present a unique challenge for existing security and compliance solutions since these new workloads are highly dynamic and ephemeral. Security teams have traditionally used firewalls to secure network traffic - which works well to defend against external attacks but aren’t effective in handling threats from inside the network. Additionally, given the highly dynamic nature of these workloads, traditional audit based compliance models break down and a Continuous Compliance model is required.

Tigera Secure Enterprise Edition (TSEE) and Cloud Edition (TSCE) secures Kubernetes environments and ensures continuous compliance using a declarative model similar to Kubernetes. Tigera provides zero trust network security and continuous compliance for Kubernetes platforms.

About Tigera:

Tigera provides Zero Trust network security and continuous compliance for Kubernetes platforms. Tigera Secure Enterprise Edition extends enterprise security and compliance controls to Kubernetes environments with support for on-premises, multi-cloud, and legacy environments. Tigera Secure Cloud Edition is available on the AWS marketplace and enables fine-grained security and compliance controls for Kubernetes on AWS and Amazon EKS. Tigera powers all of the major Hosted Kubernetes environments including Amazon EKS, Azure AKS, Google GKE, and IBM Container Service. Tigera is also integrated with the major on-premises Kubernetes deployments and is shipped “batteries included” in Docker EE and fully integrated with Red Hat OpenShift. Visit us at www.tigera.io or follow us on Twitter @tigeraio


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:19aNorth Dallas Bank & Trust Co. Announces Fourth Quarter Earnings of $1.04 per Share
GL
11:16aONELEGACY : Announces Record-Setting Year in Organ, Eye and Tissue Donation and Transplantation
BU
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
11:15aDeutsche Bank shares lifted by report regulators prefer European tie-up
RE
11:15aDOUE BOND : Subsidiary FarmPharma raised more than SEK 2 million through a targeted share issue
AQ
11:15aBoston Children's Hospital and Medumo Announce Strategic Collaboration to Help Patients Navigate their Care Journeys
BU
11:14aCOMMVAULT : How To Accelerate Your Digital Transformation With Commvault And Cisco
PU
11:14aCLEARFIELD® : How to Avoid a Traffic Jam
PU
11:14aEXPRESS : Partners with Olivia Culpo on Exclusive Collection
PU
11:14aABO WIND : continues its successful cooperation with CEZ
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1KUEHNE UND NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG : KUEHNE UND NAGEL INTERNATIONAL : Danish freight firm DSV makes $4 billion ..
2SNAP INC : SNAP : CFO Tim Stone to resign, shares drop 8 percent
3NORSK HYDRO : Brazilian Regulators Lift Embargo on Norsk Hydro Refinery
4FTSE 100 : Brexit deal defeat knocks London's blue chip stocks as pound weighs
5SODEXO : SODEXO : Wythenshawe Sodexo staff win NHS pay rates

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.