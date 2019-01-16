Tigera :'s Growth and Expansion Continues with Opening of New Office in Vancouver

The recent closing of its $30 million Series B funding round will help
Tigera meet the growing global demand of its security and compliance
solution
Tigera, the leader in security and compliance solutions for Kubernetes
platforms, today announced its expansion to Canada and opening of a new
engineering office in Vancouver. This office addition comes on the heels
of the company’s $30 million Series B funding announcement to help
Tigera meet the growing market demand for their software.
“Over this past year, we’ve seen a huge increase in demand for our
security and compliance solution and we are recruiting engineers,
salespeople, and customer success engineers to help meet that demand,”
said Ratan Tipirneni, president and CEO of Tigera.
Tigera is the leader in Kubernetes security and compliance solutions.
Their technology is the defacto choice for Kubernetes network security;
Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google, and IBM have all selected
and embedded Tigera’s technology in their managed Kubernetes offerings.
Additionally, the market leaders in on-premises Kubernetes
distributions, RedHat and Docker, as well as others, have integrated
Tigera into their offerings.
Tigera evaluated 6 locations for their new office across North America
and found Vancouver to be the most appealing city to open a new
engineering office. Each city was measured on the quality of talent,
employee retention rates, ease of commute, and availability of Golang
and Kubernetes skillsets.
“Our main focus at the moment in Vancouver is on recruiting top
engineering talent that can help us grow exponentially” added Tipirneni.
“We look forward to bringing our company, resources, and opportunities
for professional and personal growth to Vancouver and being part of the
thriving tech ecosystem.”
Modern microservices based architectures are built using containers and
orchestrated using Kubernetes and present a unique challenge for
existing security and compliance solutions since these new workloads are
highly dynamic and ephemeral. Security teams have traditionally used
firewalls to secure network traffic - which works well to defend against
external attacks but aren’t effective in handling threats from inside
the network. Additionally, given the highly dynamic nature of these
workloads, traditional audit based compliance models break down and a
Continuous Compliance model is required.
Tigera Secure Enterprise Edition (TSEE) and Cloud Edition (TSCE) secures
Kubernetes environments and ensures continuous compliance using a
declarative model similar to Kubernetes. Tigera provides zero trust
network security and continuous compliance for Kubernetes platforms.
About Tigera:
Tigera provides Zero Trust network security and continuous compliance
for Kubernetes platforms. Tigera Secure Enterprise Edition extends
enterprise security and compliance controls to Kubernetes environments
with support for on-premises, multi-cloud, and legacy environments.
Tigera Secure Cloud Edition is available on the AWS marketplace and
enables fine-grained security and compliance controls for Kubernetes on
AWS and Amazon EKS. Tigera powers all of the major Hosted Kubernetes
environments including Amazon EKS, Azure AKS, Google GKE, and IBM
Container Service. Tigera is also integrated with the major on-premises
Kubernetes deployments and is shipped “batteries included” in Docker EE
and fully integrated with Red Hat OpenShift. Visit us at www.tigera.io
or follow us on Twitter @tigeraio
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190116005206/en/