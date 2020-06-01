Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Tigo : Sues APsystems for Rapid Shutdown Intellectual Property Infringement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/01/2020 | 02:29pm EDT

US District Court Filing Seeks to Hold China Based APsystems Accountable for Willful Patent Infringement

Tigo Energy, Inc., pioneer of the smart modular Flex MLPE has filed a lawsuit in United States District Court for the Northern District of California against Altenergy Power Systems (“APsystems”), seeking to hold APsystems accountable for its willful infringement of Tigo patents related to rapid shutdown technology.

A rapid shutdown function is required for PV systems on buildings to comply with the U.S. National Electric Code (NEC) to reduce shock hazard for emergency responders.

Tigo is a leader in rapid shutdown technology with more than 1 million units delivered. Tigo’s products are multivendor UL-system-certified for rapid shutdown. Tigo’s product reliability is the highest in the industry with the fewest filed failures. Tigo’s safety solutions comply with NEC 2014, 2017, and 2020, and are compatible with more than 200 inverters from over 15 suppliers deployed in residential, commercial, industrial, and utility projects.

“For years we have invested in innovative technologies to deliver safe and reliable solutions to our solar customers,” said Zvi Alon, Chairman and CEO of Tigo Energy. “Our patents and intellectual property protect the advancements we have made. We believe that APS has copied our technology and we are taking action to protect it.”

Tigo notified APsystems in person and in writing about the infringement but received no response.

Tigo discloses that SMA Solar Technology AG owns 10% or more of its stock and that it has no parent company.

About Tigo Energy, Inc.

Tigo is a Silicon Valley company founded in 2007 by a team of experienced technologists. Combining a unique systems-level approach with expertise in semiconductors, power electronics, and solar energy, the Tigo team developed the first-generation Smart Module Optimizer technology for the solar industry. Tigo's vision is to leverage integrated and retrofitted Flex MLPE and communications technology to drive the cost of solar electricity down. By partnering with tier 1 module and inverter manufacturers in the industry, Tigo is able to focus on its key innovation with the smartest TS4 modular platform and leverage the broader ecosystem. Tigo has operations in the USA, Europe, Latin America, Japan, China, Australia, and the Middle East. Visit www.tigoenergy.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:23pALCANNA : IIROC Trading Halt - CLIQ
AQ
03:22pVOLKSWAGEN : says ready to restart Mexico operations on June 15
RE
03:18pDEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : RBC reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
03:18pATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:18pPORTNOY LAW FIRM : Fifth Third Banc Investors Have One Week to Seek Appointment as Lead Plaintiff
GL
03:17pAPOGEE ENTERPRISES, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:17pENERGY FUELS INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
03:16pTHESSALONIKI PORT AUTHORITY SOCIETE ANONYME : Announcement for the Analyst Day
PU
03:16pMRI Coils Market 2019-2023 | Rising Demand for Non-invasive Diagnostic Procedures to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
03:16pKBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Ellington Financial Mortgage Trust 2020-1 (EFMT 2020-1)
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : trades that made millions on COVID-19 drug news raise eyebrows
2NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA : JP Morgan raises its recommendation to Buy
3BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY : BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Announces Commercial Launch and Availability of ZEPOSIA®..
4ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC : ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS : AB Foods to Reopen Most Primark Stores This Month, E..
5MÁSMÓVIL IBERCOM, S.A. : Spanish telecom operator MasMovil agrees $3.3 billion private equity bid

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group