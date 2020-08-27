TikTok CEO's exit signals deal imminent: CNBC

Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
United States
United Kingdom
Canada
France
Deutschland
Schweiz (DE)
Suisse (FR)
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
DOW JONES
S&P 500
NASDAQ 100
TSX COMP
FTSE 100
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
EUR / USD
GBP / USD
USD / JPY
USD / CAD
AUD / USD
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Economic calendar
Listed company
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment strategy
Yield stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued Stocks
Investment themes
Sin stocks
Biotechnology
At the foot of the Mont Blanc
Place your bets
Family Business
Ageing Population
Robotics
Cybersecurity
Financial Data
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment selections
Sin stocks
Biotechnology
At the foot of the Mont Blanc
Place your bets
Family Business
Ageing Population
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Phases d'accumulation
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Guides thématiques
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
MarketScreener Homepage
>
News
>
Economy & Forex
>
All News
News : Economy & Forex
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy & Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Finance Pro.
Calendar
Sectors
All News
Economy
Currencies / Forex
Cryptocurrencies
Economic Events
Press releases
TikTok CEO's exit signals deal imminent: CNBC
0
08/27/2020 | 01:31pm EDT
Send by mail :
Last Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
TikTok Chief Executive Officer Kevin Mayer's exit indicates that a deal, likely a sale to Microsoft, could come in the next 48 hours, CNBC reported on Thursday, citing sources.
(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:03p
EXPORT-IMPORT BANK
: Status of End-Use Monitoring of Dual-Use Exports as of August 2020
PU
02:02p
China makes proposal to U.S. in concession to solve accounting dispute -Bloomberg
RE
01:57p
U.S. inflation seen rising but still below target after speech by Fed's Powell
RE
01:55p
Iranian vessel loads with Venezuelan alumina, amid closer ties -sources
RE
01:48p
U.S. CDC reports 178,998 deaths from coronavirus
RE
01:47p
U.S. CDC Reports 1,239 New Deaths Due To Coronavirus As Of Aug. 26
RE
01:44p
Walmart joins Microsoft bid for TikTok as CEO of social media app quits
RE
01:43p
S&P 500 drifts near peak as tech losses weaken Fed-powered surge
RE
01:43p
Canadian oil-producing province Alberta triples deficit estimate to C$24.2 billion
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
MOST READ NEWS
1
XPENG
: Chinese Tesla Rival to Raise $1.5 Billion in U.S. IPO -- Update
2
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC
: Hurricane Laura Stalks Gulf Coast, on Track to Rival Katrina -- 7th Update
3
CARREFOUR
: CARREFOUR : French retailer Carrefour to buy 172 stores in Spain
4
SUNPOWER CORPORATION
: SUNPOWER CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of Acquisition o..
5
AROUNDTOWN SA
: AROUNDTOWN : Downgraded from Buy to Sell by Barclays
More news
HOT NEWS
QUIDEL CORPORATION
-28.08%
Quidel : Trump administration to purchase 150 mln Abbott COVID-19 tests for $750 mln
ABBOTT LABORATORIES
+8.00%
Abbott Shares Rise 8% on FDA Approval for Covid-19 Rapid Test
DOLLAR TREE, INC.
-6.67%
Dollar Tree : beats quarterly sales estimates
RWS HOLDINGS PLC
-12.28%
RWS scoops up SDL in all-share merger
MOTA-ENGIL, SGPS, S..
+32.32%
Mota Engil SGPS S A : Engil near deal to sell 30% stake to China's CCCC
ONESAVINGS BANK PLC
+15.66%
OneSavings Bank : grants repayment holidays for 26,000 borrowers
More news
Categories
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
Free services
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
Mobile App
iPhone - iPad
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock screener
Stock Picks
Investment themes
Tools
Subscribe as customer
About
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Stock Market Quotes
Interactive brokers
Offre Binck
Best of des tweets
Stock Market News
Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group
Slave