Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

TikTok CEO's exit signals deal imminent: CNBC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/27/2020 | 01:31pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A TikTok logo is displayed on a smartphone

TikTok Chief Executive Officer Kevin Mayer's exit indicates that a deal, likely a sale to Microsoft, could come in the next 48 hours, CNBC reported on Thursday, citing sources.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:03pEXPORT-IMPORT BANK : Status of End-Use Monitoring of Dual-Use Exports as of August 2020
PU
02:02pChina makes proposal to U.S. in concession to solve accounting dispute -Bloomberg
RE
01:57pU.S. inflation seen rising but still below target after speech by Fed's Powell
RE
01:55pIranian vessel loads with Venezuelan alumina, amid closer ties -sources
RE
01:48pU.S. CDC reports 178,998 deaths from coronavirus
RE
01:47pU.S. CDC Reports 1,239 New Deaths Due To Coronavirus As Of Aug. 26
RE
01:44pWalmart joins Microsoft bid for TikTok as CEO of social media app quits
RE
01:43pS&P 500 drifts near peak as tech losses weaken Fed-powered surge
RE
01:43pCanadian oil-producing province Alberta triples deficit estimate to C$24.2 billion
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1XPENG : Chinese Tesla Rival to Raise $1.5 Billion in U.S. IPO -- Update
2ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : Hurricane Laura Stalks Gulf Coast, on Track to Rival Katrina -- 7th Update
3CARREFOUR : CARREFOUR : French retailer Carrefour to buy 172 stores in Spain
4SUNPOWER CORPORATION : SUNPOWER CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of Acquisition o..
5AROUNDTOWN SA : AROUNDTOWN : Downgraded from Buy to Sell by Barclays

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group