TikTok : Launches Musician Program "TikTok : Spotlight" to Support Independent Artists, Starting with Japan and Korea

TikTok, the world's leading destination for short-form mobile videos,
today announced the launch of "TikTok Spotlight," an innovative musician
program to discover and support independent and unsigned artists. TikTok
Spotlight is an opportunity for musicians to build a community of
followers and showcase their original and creative work to a global
audience. As part of the program, TikTok will open a special channel for
musicians to submit their music, making it available for TikTok users
around the world to discover and use in their videos.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190404005873/en/
As a platform that allows users to express their creative ideas through
content related to regional cultures and trends, TikTok has become a
platform for originality and creativity where the works of many local
artists can go viral. Music is a special part of TikTok's creative DNA.
The launch of the TikTok Spotlight program helps TikTok discover hidden
talent and cultivate the latest hits, and better enables rising
musicians to gain exposure.
Kicking off the first season from Japan and Korea, TikTok Spotlight
collaborates with 21 major industry players to discover and support the
growth of independent artists. TikTok will work with partners to feature
rising musicians and their best work on TikTok and various music
platforms, bringing them direct exposure to music fans as well as
industry leaders, such as labels, publishers, artist management
agencies, agents, topline songwriters, producers, and more.
TikTok Spotlight: First season
TikTok Spotlight will officially launch on April 5. Musicians who
participate in the program can create an account and submit their
original content through the TikTok Spotlight Portal (www.tiktok.com/tiktokspotlight
) during the submission period. Once cleared, the original music will go
up in the app and be promoted in TikTok's featured playlist, and shared
with TikTok users for content creation. TikTok musicians will also be
officially verified on their pages with a unique badge.
The program was unveiled in Seoul on March 28 and in Tokyo today,
together with a lineup of superstars and top producers from Japan and
Korea. Over the next five months, TikTok Spotlight will feature two
rounds of competition to select the Top 100 and Top 18 players to
advance to the next round based on the popularity of their music and the
judge panel's opinions.
At the end of the season, the top 5-10 musicians will be selected
through the final round and provided with production opportunities and
other prizes.
TikTok, the new and upcoming platform for musicians
TikTok has been closely collaborating with the music community in Japan
and Korea to co-promote artists and music events, resulting in a pool of
diversified content and music. TikTok has worked with dozens of A-list
musicians such as BTS, Blackpink, DA PUMP, Kyary Pamyu Pamyu on
promoting their latest hits and helping them engage with a global
audience.
In 2018, there were more than 280 official hashtag challenges created on
TikTok Japan, most of which used J-Pop music and original soundtracks.
One of TikTok Spotlight's star supporters, Kana Adachi, gained over
240,000 fans on TikTok in just a month. Her single "I am in love with
you now" (私今あなたに恋をしています) has achieved over 370 million views on the
platform since July 2018.
About TikTok
TikTok is the world's leading destination for short-form mobile videos.
Our mission is to capture and present the world's creativity, knowledge
and moments that matter in everyday life. TikTok empowers everyone to be
a creator directly from their smartphones, and is committed to building
a community by encouraging users to share their passion and creative
expression through their videos. TikTok has offices in Beijing, Berlin,
Jakarta, London, Los Angeles, Moscow, Mumbai, Sao Paulo, Seoul,
Shanghai, Singapore, and Tokyo. In 2018, TikTok was one of the most
downloaded apps in the world. TikTok is available worldwide for iOS
and Android. Visit tiktok.com.
Appendix: Notes for Editors
1. TikTok Spotlight Videos
http://vt.tiktok.com/J27Ck2/
2. Partner and supporter line-up
Japan
Partners (in alphabetical order)
-
Avex Entertainment Inc.
-
AWA
-
LINE MUSIC
-
LINE RECORDS
-
Sony Music Labels Inc.
-
Spotify
-
SUMMER SONIC
-
TinyVoice Production
-
TuneCore JAPAN
-
UNIVERSAL MUSIC LLC
-
WARNER MUSIC JAPAN
Supporting Musicians
-
Kana Adachi (足立佳奈)
-
AKIRA (TinyVoice, Production)
-
chay
-
COLOR CREATION
-
I Don’t Like Mondays.
-
Ryosuke Imai (今井 了介, TinyVoice, Production)
-
Leola
-
MANABOON (TinyVoice, Production)
-
MIYAVI
-
MONKEY MAJIK
-
Win Morisaki (森崎ウィン, PRIZMAX)
-
Naoto Inti Raymi (ナオト・インティライミ)
-
SUNNY BOY (TinyVoice, Production)
-
TeddyLoid
-
UTA (TinyVoice, Production)
Korea
Partners (in alphabetical order)
-
153 Joombas Music Group
-
Amoeba Culture
-
C-JES Entertainment
-
Dee Company
-
Major 9
-
Melon
-
Planetarium Records
-
Space Oddity
-
Universal Music Korea
-
Warner Music Korea
Supporting Musicians
-
Yoon Dohyun
-
Yun Minsoo
-
Dynamic duo
-
Gummy
-
XIA
-
Hyuk Shin (Composer of Growl- EXO, worked with Justin Bieber, DEAN,
SHINee, and many other Kpop idol groups)
-
MRey (Producer - EXO, Super Junior, Monsta X, etc)
-
Seulgi Park (Producer - Super Junior, Monsta X, F(X), etc)
-
Moon Kim (Producer - GOT7, SF9, Sooyoung of Girl's Generation, etc)
-
JUNE (Producer - BTS, Soran, etc)
-
Kei.G (Producer - Brown Eyed Soul, etc)
Photos
https://drive.google.com/open?id=158hKkAP8BzSQXqJXqPZEcLnfYP5EyTP5
