Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

TikTok accused in California lawsuit of sending user data to China

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/02/2019 | 09:43pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Person holds a smartphone with Tik Tok logo displayed in this picture illustration

A California college student has accused popular video-sharing app TikTok in a class-action lawsuit of transferring private user data to servers in China, despite the company's assurances that it does not store personal data there.

The allegations may deepen legal troubles in the United States for TikTok, which is owned by Beijing ByteDance Technology Co but operates entirely outside of China and has developed an especially devoted fan base among U.S. teenagers.

The company is already facing a U.S. government national security probe over concerns about data storage and possible censorship of political sensitive content.

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California last Wednesday and originally reported by The Daily Beast, alleges TikTok has surreptitiously "vacuumed up and transferred to servers in China vast quantities of private and personally-identifiable user data."

TikTok did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the allegations, but maintains that it stores all U.S. user data in the United States with backups in Singapore.

The documents identify the plaintiff as Misty Hong, a college student and resident of Palo Alto, California, who downloaded the TikTok app in March or April 2019 but never created an account.

Months later, she alleges, she discovered that TikTok had created an account for her without her knowledge and produced a dossier of private information about her, including biometric information gleaned from videos she created but never posted.

According to the filing, TikTok transferred user data to two servers in China - bugly.qq.com and umeng.com - as recently as April 2019, including information about the user's device and any websites the user had visited.

Bugly is owned by Tencent, China's largest mobile software company, which also owns social network WeChat, while Umeng is part of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group.

The lawsuit also claims that source code from Chinese tech giant Baidu is embedded within the TikTok app, as is code from Igexin, a Chinese advertising service, which security researchers discovered in 2017 was enabling developers to install spyware on a user's phone.

The legal documents did not provide evidence of the data transfers or the existence of Baidu or Igexin source code in the app. Hong and her legal representatives could not immediately be reached for comment.

By Katie Paul
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING -1.85% 196.31 Delayed Quote.45.91%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.36% 333 End-of-day quote.5.78%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:48pHong Kong leader warns U.S. law will hurt business confidence, promises economic relief
RE
10:43pChina Bars American Sailors From Hong Kong R&R -- Update
DJ
10:38pChina wants new energy vehicle sales in 2025 to be 25% of all car sales
RE
10:33pTrump says U.S.'s Hong Kong law doesn't help China trade talks
RE
10:28pTrump says U.S.'s Hong Kong law doesn't help China trade talks
RE
10:18pTrump hits U.S. allies with new trade pain in one-day whirlwind
RE
10:08pHUAWEI PLANS TO SHIFT RESEARCH CENTER TO CANADA FROM U.S. : Globe and Mail
RE
10:01pHuawei plans to shift research center to Canada from U.S. - Globe and Mail
RE
09:51pCompanies go 'speed dating' in race for Singapore digital bank licences - sources
RE
09:49pU.S. Restores Steel, Aluminum Tariffs on Argentina and Brazil -- 4th Update
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. may increase tariffs after WTO rejects EU claims over Airbus
2COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL : Trump, citing U.S. farmers, slaps metal tariffs on Brazil, Argentina
3L'ORÉAL : U.S. vows 100% tariffs on French Champagne, cheese, handbags over digital tax
4U.S. Cyber Monday sales poised to top $9.4 billion
5CALTEX AUSTRALIA LIMITED : Caltex Rejects Couche-Tard Bid But Leaves Door Open to Higher offer

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group