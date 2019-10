The seven-year-old Chinese start-up posted a better-than-expected revenue for the first half in September at over $7 billion (£5.44 billion) and was valued at $78 billion late last year, separate sources have told Reuters.

ByteDance is also planning to sell its U.S. news feed business, TopBuzz, the newspaper https://on.ft.com/2q1yyIM said.

ByteDance did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)