Tikcro Technologies Reports First Quarter 2020 Results

HADERA, Israel, June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tikcro Technologies Ltd. (OTCQB: TIKRF), a pre-clinical stage developer of antibodies for cancer immune-therapy, today reported its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.

"We are exploring strategic opportunities for our anti-CTLA-4 antibody, which shows strong comparative results in pre-clinical cancer treatment assays. We reduced our operating expenses and are also considering businesses for a reverse merger and other corporate alternatives," said Aviv Boim, CEO of Tikcro.

Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2020

Net loss for the first quarter of 2020 was $96,000, or $0.01 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $271,000, or $0.03 per diluted share, for the same period last year.

As of March 31, 2020, the company reported $4.3 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits.

Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31, 2019

Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $173,000, or $0.02 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $421,000, or $0.04 per diluted share, for the same period last year.

Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $929,000, or $0.09 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $1,405,000, or $0.14 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2018.

The company's audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019 are included in its annual report on Form 20-F, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 1, 2020. Attached are the company's results for the three months ended December 31, 2019.

Results of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

On March 12, 2020, the Company's shareholders duly approved the proposal on the agenda by the requisite majority, as described in the proxy statement dated February 6, 2020.

About Tikcro Technologies

Tikcro Technologies Ltd. (OTCQB: TIKRF) has developed certain antibodies selected and verified in pre-clinical trials with a focus on antibodies targeting immune modulator pathways for cancer treatment. For more information, visit Tikcro's website at www.tikcro.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain of the statements contained herein may be considered forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, risks related to our ability to sell or license the rights to our CTLA-4 antibody on reasonable terms or at all, our ability to identify an attractive business for a reverse merger and, if we do, our ability to consummate the merger on reasonable terms. Such risks and uncertainties are set forth in the Company's SEC reports, including the Company's Form 20-F. Actual results may materially differ. Results of operations in any past period should not be considered indicative of the results to be expected for future periods. We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking information.

Tikcro Technologies Ltd. Condensed Balance Sheets (US dollars in thousands)

















March 31,

2020

Unaudited

December 31,

2019

Audited

Assets









Current assets









Cash, cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits $ 4,191

$ 4,273



Restricted cash

81



83



Receivables and other financial asset 34

40



Total current assets 4,306

4,396















Property and equipment, net 1

26



















Total assets $ 4,307

$ 4,422













Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity











Current liabilities:









Other current liabilities $ 180

$ 200

















180

200















Shareholders' equity 4,127

4,222















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,307

$ 4,422





























Three Months Ended

March 31,





2020



2019











Research and development expenses $ -

$ 137











General and administrative expenses, net

111



146











Total operating expenses

111



283











Operating loss

(111)



(283)













Financial income, net

15



12













Net loss $ (96)

$ (271)











Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.01)

$ (0.03)























Weighted average number of shares used computing basic and diluted loss per share

9,879



9,879

Tikcro Technologies Ltd. Statements of Operations (US dollars in thousands, except per share data)









Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31 ,







2019

2018

2019

2018





















Research and development Expenses $ 60 $ 164 $ 442 $ 692





















General and administrative expenses, net

148

283

581

766





















Total operating expenses

208

447

1,023

1,458





















Operating loss

(208)

(447)

(1,023)

(1,458)























Financial income, net

35

26

94

53























Net loss $ (173) $ (421) $ (929) $ (1,405)





















Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.02) $ (0.04) $ (0.09) $ (0.14)









































Weighted average number of shares used computing basic and diluted loss per share

9,879

9,879

9,879

9,879

