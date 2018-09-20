Tikehau Capital: 2018 First Half-Year Results

Regulatory News:
The Supervisory Board meeting of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO) held on 20
September 2018, examined the consolidated financial statements2
as at 30 June 2018.
The total Group assets under management increased by +€1.0bn
(+7.0%) in comparison to 31 December 2017, to stand at €14.8bn at 30
June 2018. This change was primarily driven by fundraising for +€1.0bn
thanks to the strong momentum of asset management activities, less
distribution for -€0.6bn, plus +€0.1bn of mark-to-market effect.
Assets under management at 30 June 2018 are separated into €13.2bn for
the asset management activities and €1.6bn for the investment activities.
Strong momentum for asset management activities
driven by the launch of new funds
New growth in assets under management
The first half-year 2018 was marked by the solid momentum of Tikehau
Capital's asset management activities, particularly through the launch
of new funds in the real estate, private debt and private equity sectors:
-
TGE II (Tikehau Growth Equity II), a private equity fund dedicated to
minority investment in growth companies, generally in support of
families or entrepreneurs;
-
A private equity fund dedicated to energy, launched in partnership
with Total Group;
-
TREO (Tikehau Real Estate Opportunity 2018), the first discretionary
real estate fund launched by Tikehau Capital, which will follow a
value added strategy by investing in commercial real estate, hotels
and real estate development in the European market;
-
NOVO 2018, structured as a French Debt Securitisation Fund (FCT) and
designated as a loan fund for the economy (FPE). It follows an
investment strategy similar to that of the NOVO 2 fund, which enabled
financing of around twenty medium-sized companies.
In parallel, the Group has continued to see inflows into its other
funds, in particular in the private debt sector. In Liquid Strategies,
the TTV fund (Tikehau Taux Variables) benefits from a favourable
momentum and exceeded the €2bn AuM mark at end-June 2018.
The strong growth in assets under management over the first half-year
mainly comes from a solid and balanced net inflow of +€2.1bn.
The four business lines of the asset management activity recorded net
positive inflows across the period: private debt (+€0.8bn), real estate
(+€0.3bn), liquid strategies (+€0.5bn) and private equity (+€0.5bn).
This robust net inflow was incremented by positive mark-to-market
effects (+€0.2bn) and offset by distribution during the period (-€0.5bn).
At 30 June 2018, the assets under management in the asset management
activity were up +€1.8bn (+15.8%) to reach €13.2bn, compared to
€11.4bn at 31 December 2017. Fee-paying assets under management amounted
to €10.7bn at 30 June 2018, up +16.3% since 31 December 2017.
In line with its strategy to guarantee a growing alignment of interests
between its management team, shareholders and investor clients, Tikehau
Capital allocates a growing share of its resources to commitments in its
own funds. During the first half of 2018, the Group consequently
committed a total of €0.6bn in its asset management strategies.
It is important to note that the growth in assets under management at 30
June 2018 does not take into account initiatives launched during the
first half-year, these positive impacts will take effect during the
second part of the year. (See below for the second half-year outlook).
A level of profitability multiplied by 2.2
Revenues from asset management activities amounted to €35.8m
compared to €25.1m at 30 June 2017, up 42.6% in one year. This strong
growth reflects the increase of the Group's fee-paying assets under
management.
The growth in revenues from asset management activities took place in a context
of controlled cost evolution. During the first half-year, operating
costs increased by +18.0% (compared to +42.6% for revenues), as part of
the continued development of the asset management platform, in
particular with the recruitment of experienced and highly qualified
people, notably in the real estate and private equity sectors.
Consequently, the operating margin ratio for asset management
activities was multiplied by 2.2 from 11.6% to 25.7% over the period
(+14.1 points) reflecting the strong operating leverage for these
activities. The operating income for these activities was multiplied by
almost 3.2 to reach €9.2m for the first half-year 2018.
Over the first half-year of 2018, the investments carried out by all
funds amounted to €1.5bn, a comparable amount to the first half-year
2017, reflecting a continued strong selectivity in fund deployment. For
example, the acquisition of a minority stake alongside the management
team in Nexteam Group, a major player in the machining of complex parts
and hard metals for the aeronautical and aerospace industries, which was
announced in May, was quickly followed by an external growth operation
for this industrial group.
Investment activities affected by the
revaluations of listed assets
Revenues from investment activities over the first half-year 2018 stood
at -€36.0m.
-
Revenues linked to fair value adjustments are negative at end-June
2018, reaching
-€71.8m, due to unfavourable evolutions linked to
stakes held in Eurazeo and DWS.
-
Revenues from dividends, coupons and distributions reach €35.8m, up by
a significant +55.7% year-on-year.
Please note that the first-half of 2017 benefitted from €32.4m in
non-recurring income3 and from favourable fair value
adjustments4.
After taking into account operating costs for -€36.6m as well as the
share of net income from equity method companies for +€0.5m, investment
activities at 30 June 2018 recorded an operating loss of -€71.9m.
Net profit, Group share, of €(81.4)m
The evolution of net profit, Group share, at end-June 2018 reflects in
particular the income from investment activities over the first half.
It also includes financial interest for €(12.6)m as well as €(3.2)m of
non-recurring costs linked to share-based payments. Tax reaches €(2.2)m
and minority interest amount to €(0.6)m.
The net profit, Group share, reaches €(81.4)m at 30 June 2018 (to be
compared with a €85.9m profit a year ago).
High level of shareholders' equity, a
differentiating advantage in a changing environment
At 30 June 2018, the Group's shareholders’ equity stood at €2.3bn
compared to €2.5bn at 31 December 2017. The Company's investment
portfolio was over €1.9bn (compared to €1.6bn at 31 December 2017).
Within Tikehau Capital's investment portfolio on a consolidated basis, the
investments in the Group's business lines amounted to €688m at 30 June
2018 up €176m (+34%) since 31 December 2017. This share of
investments in the Group's business lines is expected to increase over
the coming years in line with the Group's strategy and the progressive
launch of new funds , as during the first half-year 2018.
As at 30 June 2018, the consolidated Group cash position came to
€539m compared to €975m on 31 December 2017. This change notably
reflects the investments made by Tikehau Capital in the funds launched
by the Group during the first half-year 2018. Financial debt was
stable at €554m compared to €548m at end December 2017, with a gearing
of 24%.
The outlook for the second half-year 2018 shows
the ramp-up and realization of the initiatives launched during the first
half-year, in line with the announced ambitions
The second half of the 2018 financial year should see an acceleration in
the growth of assets under management, thus confirming the momentum of
the first half-year. Several successes have already been recorded in
July 2018, including the achievement of over €1bn commitments for the
private debt fund Tikehau Direct Lending IV (TDL IV), and the launch by
Tikehau Capital Europe of its fourth CLO, for €412m. The Group also
recently signed a dedicated private debt mandate with an institutional
investor for €400 m.
During the second half-year, Tikehau Capital will continue to implement
its action plan to create value for its shareholders and investors,
through the following development focuses:
-
Stronger international presence, by further increasing the
proportion of international clients in the assets under management of
the asset management business, supported by its platform and local
teams. The Group will benefit from the ramp-up of recently opened
foreign offices, notably Madrid and New York.
-
Pursuing strategic initiatives
-
In partnership with Groupama AM and the European Investment Fund
(EIF), the Group is finalising the launch of a fund dedicated to
financing the French economy. This new fund will be dedicated to
senior debt financing of predominantly French SMEs. It will
support international development, investment, organic and
external growth operations.
-
Broadening the range of funds to balance the business mix
-
For private equity activities: this translates into an
acceleration in fundraising in the new funds, which started during
the first half-year, and the ongoing structuring of this business
line with the arrival of Emmanuel Laillier as Head of Private
Equity in September;
-
For real estate activities: coupled with the acceleration in
fundraising started during the first half-year, the entry into
exclusive negotiations announced today for the acquisition of
Sofidy (see dedicated press release) is a structuring external
growth operation that should enable Tikehau Capital to rapidly and
efficiently accelerate its presence in this market.
On the basis of the operations that have been carried out or that are
yet to materialise, Tikehau Capital's target, excluding the acquisition
of Sofidy, is to reach €16.5bn in assets under management by the end of
2018, i.e. an increase of 20% in assets under management for the full
financial year5. Taking into account the acquisition of
Sofidy, this target would be increased to over €21bn, leading the Group
to exceed its target of €20bn in assets under management in 2018, two
years ahead of schedule.
Key figures for the first half 2018
Assets Under Management
|
|
|
Amount at
30/06/2018
(in €bn)
|
|
Growth
compared to
30/06/2017
|
|
Growth
compared to
31/12/2017
|
|
|
|
Private debt
|
|
6.4
|
|
+28%
|
|
+7%
|
Real Estate
|
|
2.6
|
|
+36%
|
|
+18%
|
Liquid Strategies
|
|
3.6
|
|
+39%
|
|
+18%
|
Private equity
|
|
0.6
|
|
n.a
|
|
n.a
|
Assets under management in asset management activities
|
|
13.2
|
|
+39%
|
|
+16%
|
Of which fee-paying assets under management
|
|
10.7
|
|
+37%
|
|
+16%
|
Of which future fee-paying assets under
management
|
|
1.9
|
|
+56%
|
|
+13%
|
Of which non-fee paying assets under
management
|
|
0.6
|
|
+30%
|
|
+29%
|
Assets under management in investment activities
|
|
1.6
|
|
-2%
|
|
-34%
|
Total assets under management
|
|
14.8
|
|
+33%
|
|
+7%
Simplified income statement
|
In millions of euros
|
|
Items from the income statement
|
|
30 June 2018
|
|
30 June 2017
|
Asset
management
activities
|
|
Revenues from asset management activities
|
|
35.8
|
|
25.1
|
|
Average weighted fee rate
|
|
74bps
|
|
73bps
|
|
Operating expenses and others
|
|
(26.6)
|
|
(22.2)
|
|
Asset management net operating
profit
|
|
9.2
|
|
2.9
|
Investment
activities
|
|
Revenues from investment activities
|
|
(36.0)
|
|
121.6
|
|
Operating expenses and others
|
|
(36.4)
|
|
(22.6)
|
|
Net results from associates & non-
recurring items
|
|
0.5
|
|
-
|
|
Investments net operating profit
|
|
(71.9)
|
|
99.0
|
|
Financial interest
|
|
(12.6)
|
|
(9.7)
|
|
Non-recurring
free-share-based payments6
|
|
(3.2)
|
|
-
|
|
Tax
|
|
(2.2)
|
|
(5.8)
|
|
Minority interests
|
|
(0.6)
|
|
(0.6)
|
|
Net result - Group share
|
|
(81.4)
|
|
85.9
Simplified balance sheet
|
In millions of euros
|
|
Balance sheet figures
|
|
30 June 2018
|
|
31 Dec. 2017
|
Investment portfolio
|
|
1,941
|
|
1,565
|
Cash & financial treasury assets
|
|
539
|
|
975
|
Other current & non-current assets
|
|
424
|
|
595
|
Total assets
|
|
2,904
|
|
3,135
|
Shareholders’ equity – Group share
|
|
2,293
|
|
2,499
|
Minority interests
|
|
20
|
|
30
|
Financial debt
|
|
554
|
|
548
|
Other current & non-current
liabilities
|
|
37
|
|
58
|
Total liabilities
|
|
2,904
|
|
3,135
|
Gearing7
|
|
24%
|
|
22%
|
LTV8
|
|
1%
|
|
(20%)
|
Undrawn committed facilities
|
|
900
|
|
900
The half-yearly results presentation will be broadcast on 21 September
2018 from 9am (CET) on the site www.tikehaucapital.com.
Agenda
|
-- Publication of AUM as at 30 September 2018:
|
|
15 November 2018
|
-- Publication of AUM as at 31 December 2018:
|
|
28 February 2019
|
-- Publication of 2018 Annual Results:
|
|
21 March 2019
|
-- Annual General Shareholders' Meeting:
|
|
23 May 2019
|
-- AUM as at 31 March 2019:
|
|
28 May 2019
|
-- Publication of AUM as at 30 June 2019:
|
|
30 July 2019
|
-- Publication of 2019 half-yearly results:
|
|
19 September 2019
|
-- Publication of AUM as at 30 September 2019:
|
|
28 November 2019
About Tikehau Capital
Tikehau Capital is an asset management and investment group, which
manages €14.8 bn of assets (as at 30 June 2018), with shareholders’
equity of €2.3 bn (as at 30 June 2018). The Group invests in various
asset classes (private debt, real estate, private equity and liquid
strategies), including through its asset management subsidiary Tikehau
IM, on behalf of institutional and private investors. Controlled by its
managers, alongside leading institutional partners, Tikehau Capital
employs 230 staff (as at 30 June 2018) in its Paris, London, Brussels,
Madrid, Milan, New York, Seoul and Singapore offices.
Tikehau Capital is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris,
Compartment A (ISIN code: FR0013230612; Ticker: TKO.FP)
www.tikehaucapital.com
1 Data relating to assets under management have not been
audited.
2 An audit of the financial statements is
currently being carried out by the Statutory Auditors.
3
Elements related to the revaluation of Salvepar shares
4
As a reminder, the revaluation of listed securities held at 30 June 2017
had a favourable impact of +€57m over the first half-year 2017.
5
This objective is listed subject to stability in the assets currently
under management in the liquid strategies.
6 Non-recurring
free-share-based payments mainly refer to the costs of the free share
plan (IFRS 2) of 1 December 2017, including social contributions,
implemented after the IPO.
7 Gearing = Total financial
debt / shareholders’ equity - Group share
8 LTV =
(Financial debt – Cash & financial treasury assets) / (Total assets –
Cash & financial treasury assets)
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180920005617/en/