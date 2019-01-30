Log in
Tikehau Capital : Obtains an Investment Grade Rating (BBB-, Stable Outlook) from Fitch Rating Agency

01/30/2019 | 12:23pm EST

Regulatory News:

Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO), the alternative asset management and investment group, has been assigned its inaugural rating by financial rating agency Fitch. Supported by a stable outlook, this investment grade rating (BBB-) confirms the strength of Tikehau Capital's financial profile.

This inaugural rating is a new step for Tikehau Capital following its initial public offering in 2017, as well as an act of acknowledgement of the strength of both its business model and financial structure.

In its statement, Fitch highlighted the strength of Tikehau Capital's balance sheet and expressed its confidence in the group's ability to keep financial ratios at levels consistent with an investment grade profile as Tikehau Capital pursues its strategy.

Fitch also acknowledged the relevance of Tikehau Capital's strategy aimed at accelerating its development in alternative asset management activities, which are positioned on growing markets and benefit from a solid track record in fundraising.

Henri Marcoux, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Tikehau Capital said: "This rating is positive news for Tikehau Capital. It confirms that Tikehau Capital is founding its development on a solid balance sheet, with a high level of shareholders’ equity and diversified financing sources. Combined with great financial discipline, these stand-out factors will allow the Group to continue rolling out its strategy of profitable and sustainable growth on the promising alternative asset management market."

The Fitch press release is available at www.fitchratings.com

About Tikehau Capital:

Tikehau Capital is an alternative asset management and investment group with €15.9 bn of assets under management (as at 30 September 2018) and shareholders’ equity of €2.3 bn (as at 30 June 2018). The Group invests in various asset classes (private debt, real estate, private equity and liquid strategies), including through its asset management subsidiary Tikehau IM, on behalf of institutional and private investors. Controlled by its managers, alongside leading institutional partners, Tikehau Capital employs 260 staff (as at 30 September 2018) in its Paris, London, Brussels, Madrid, Milan, New York, Seoul and Singapore offices.

Tikehau Capital is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, Compartment A (ISIN code: FR0013230612; Ticker: TKO.FP)

www.tikehaucapital.com


© Business Wire 2019
